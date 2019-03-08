FFA Cake Auction a huge success

Share !



Trenton FFA Alumni and Supporters recently hosted their annual cake auction in order to raise funding and support for the Trenton FFA chapters.

The event concluded National FFA Week in which thousands of chapters celebrated and shared the joys of FFA membership. As part of the week long celebrations, Trenton FFA members were able to compete in the cake decorating contest with the theme this year being “Gilchrist Grown”. The contest winners were Braley Hines who decorated the first place cake which sold for $2,000, the second place cake was decorated by Harleigh Rucker and Kylie Smith and sold for $1,750, and the third place cake was decorated by Lois Bachle and sold for $800.

As a part of the sale, the award-winning cakes decorated by the students along with many other cakes donated by renowned bakers in our community made the auction a successful one!

A total of 37 cakes were auctioned, 30 of which were donated by various community members and the remaining 7 cakes were decorated by Trenton FFA members.

Austin Polk the FFA Alumni President said, “The Trenton FFA Alumni and Supporters 4th Annual Cake Auction was a great success thanks to the gracious support of our community.”

Everyone in the community is invited to the Trenton FFA Alumni and Supporters monthly meetings held on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. in the Trenton High School Ag Shop. Membership is free and you do not have to have been an FFA member to join, you just need a desire to support tomorrow’s leaders.