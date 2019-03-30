Gilchrist Participants win awards at Suwannee River Fair

Share !



The 2019 Suwannee River Fair has ended with awards returning home to Gilchrist with participants. The fair awards night was held on Tuesday, March 19.

Fair President Loran Brookins thanked the many volunteers who help out yearly and the fair sponsors who support the fair each year. Brookins said, “Without the sponsors and volunteers it wouldn’t happen.” He also thanked the parents for helping their children with their fair projects.

The awards started with the presentation of the scholarships to two Bell students. Kalin Siegel of the Tri-County Dog Club 4-H won the Farm Credit scholarship and Austin Bagby of Bell Sr. FFA won the Suwannee River Fair scholarship.

Gilchrist Creative Life Skills winners include Charlie Hines, Trenton Sr. FFA won the foods category. Gabe Mitchell of Trenton Middle FFA won the Photography competition. Emily Maurer, Eastside Explorer 4-H won Clothing category. Kendall Colson of Riverside Wranglers 4-H won textiles. Emily Maurer won the best of show overall.

Ag-Life winners included Joel Hodge of Southern Style 4-H who placed sixth, Braden Smith of County Line 4-H placing fifth, Tobias Thompson of County Line 4-H placing fourth, Linden Teague of Buckaroos 4-H placing third and Joyce Teague of Lil Farmers 4-H who placed first in the Primary division. Madalynn Smith of Bell Middle FFA placed third and Alaina Blair of County Line 4-H placed first in the Junior Division. In the Senior Division Kaylee Douglas places sixth, JW Ripley placed fifth, Emma Gurule placed fourth, Dakota Smith placed third, Austin Bagby placed first, all are members of Bell FFA. Laina Teague of Buckaroos 4-H placed second and Austin Bagby of Bell Sr. FFA was the Champion.

The Record Book winners in the Non-Market Animal were Linden Teague of Buckaroos 4-H took first, second and third place in the Primary Division. In the Junior Division Alaina Blair of County Line 4-H placed second. In the Senior Division Laina Teague of Buckaroos 4-H placed second and Kyley Newton of Outdoor Adventure 4-H placed first.

The Market Animals Junior Record Book third place winner was Braley Hines of Trenton Middle FFA. The Senior Division winners were Laina Teague of Buckaroos 4-H third place and Charlee Hines, Trenton Sr. FFA first place.

The third place winners of the Livestock Judging in the primary were Gilchrist 4-H team of Brant Lane, Linden Teague, Aubrie Blair and Dexton Coleman. The first place team was also Gilchrist 4-H with the team of Justin Holtzclaw, Jordan Spears, Adysen Burnes, Joyce Teague. Primary high individual was Aubrie Blair of Gilchrist 4-H. The Junior first place team was from Trenton Middle FFA and included Gabe Mitchell, Cydney Watkins, Braley Hines and Jaxon NesSmith. Senior third place team was Laina Teague, Zoe Marin, Jessie Thompson, and Caleb Ivey all Gilchrist 4-H.

Laina Teague of Buckaroos 4-H placed third in the Senior Division with her Rabbit exhibit.

Poultry Show exhibitors included Adysen Burns of Helping Hands 4-H who placed second in the Primary Division with her chicken. Alaura Brown of Buckaroos 4-H placed second in the Junior Division and Adam Smith of Trenton Sr. FFA placed second in the Senior Division with their chickens.

Alaura Brown of Buckaroos 4-H won the advanced showmanship and the Junior High Point award during the Fair Dog Show.

Dairy Cow showmanship winners included Braiden Smith of County Line 4-H who placed first. The Junior winners were Alyssa Lunday who placed third, Maddie Smith placed second, and Easton Douglas placed first, all are from Bell Middle FFA. In the Senior Showmanship Dakota Smith placed third, Kaylee Douglas placed second and Austin Bagby placed first, all of members of Bell Sr. FFA. The Dairy Show Dairy Heifer Reserve Champion was exhibited by Maddie Smith of Bell Middle FFA and Emma Gurule of Bell Sr. FFA exhibited the Grand Champion Dairy Heifer. The Reserve Champion Dairy Cow was exhibited by Austin Bagby of Bell Sr. FFA and the Grand Champion Dairy Cow was exhibited by Elizabeth Bagby of Bell Middle FFA.

Winners at the Doe Goat Show were Joyce Teague of Lil Farmers 4-H placed second in showmanship and Aubrie Blair of County Line 4-H placed first in the Primary Division. Alaina Blair of County Line 4-H placed first in the Junior Division. Zoe Marin of Gilchrist 4-H placed third in Senior Showmanship. Alaina Blair of County Line 4-H exhibited the Grand Champion Doe Goat.

The winners in the Wether Goats included Aubrie Blair of County Line 4-H placed first in the Primary Division Showmanship. Alaina Blair of County Line 4-H placed second in Junior Showmanship.

Heifer Show Showmanship winners were Primary Division Linden Teague of Buckaroos 4-H. Gabe Mitchell of Trenton Middle FFA placed third and Bethalan Bishop of Buckaroos 4-H placed second in Senior Division.

Bethalan Bishop of Buckaroos 4-H exhibited the Reserve Champion Home Grown Heifer. Laina Teague of Buckaroos 4-H exhibited the Reserved Champion Cow/Calf Pair. During the Heifer Show Cydney Watkins of Trenton Middle FFA exhibited the 4th overall heifer and Bethalan Bishop of Buckaroos 4-H exhibited the third place overall heifer.

Blu Langford of Trenton Sr. FFA took home the Grand Champion Senior Showmanship, Speed and Performance awards for the Horse Show. Seanna Langford of Trenton Middle FFA won the Reserve High Point for the Beginner Division.

Fat Steer Show winner from Gilchrist in Showmanship was Alaina Brown of Trenton Sr. FFA who placed third. Gabe Mitchell of Trenton Middle FFA won second in the Gain In Weight contest with 3.57 pounds per day.

Alaina Brown of Trenton Sr. FFA exhibited the fifth place overall fat steer.

Feeder Steer Showmanship winners included Ansley Studstill of Buckaroos 4-H who placed third and Linden Teague of Buckaroos 4-H who placed first in the Primary Division. Joel Hodge of Southern Style 4-H exhibited the fifth overall feeder steer.

Charlee Hines of Trenton Sr. FFA placed third for Swine Showmanship and Mae Stalvey of Trenton Middle FFA placed first, both were in the Senior Division. The Swine Show Divison winner exhibitors were Rachel Ivey of County Line 4-H for Division 1, Charlee Hines of Trenton Sr. FFA Division 4, Mae Stalvey of Trenton Middle FFA Division 5 and Braley Hines of Trenton Middle FFA Division 7.