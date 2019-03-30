Help and Hope for a little Cowboy

Share !



On Sunday, March 17, Willis Alton Jones, age 5, suffered a severe head trauma when he was kicked in the head by a horse at his home in Monticello, Arkansas. Willis was transported to a local hospital, then shortly after was life-flighted to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Willis is the son of Rusty and Lisa Jones who both grew up in Gilchrist County. Rusty is a 2002 graduate of Trenton High School. Rusty and Lisa now live in Arkansas where he is the head rodeo coach at University of Arkansas of Monticello, and Lisa is a stay at home mom. They have three other children Veda, Tipton and Adalee.

Willis is currently in critical condition in ICU. He will remain sedated for several more days being monitored very closely. The physicians are preparing the family for at least a month of hospitalization as his body begins to heal. The road to recovery will be hard and long for this young boy and his family. The family has requested prayer for Willis’ recovery.

Anyone wishing to assist them in a monetary way can take checks to any Drummond Community Bank where an account has been set up for the Jones family. The checks should be written to Donna Jones which is his grandmother or Stephanie Barron family friend.

If you would like to send Willis Jones and his family a card the mailing address is 1957 Midway Rte, Monticello, AR 71655.