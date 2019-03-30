Historical Gym floor to be Named the “John R. Rowe, Sr. Court” on March 29

Share !



Trenton Historical Gym’s floor will be officially named the “John R. Rowe, Sr. Court” on Friday, March 29 at 6 p.m.

Coach Rowe was a very successful Varsity Basketball Coach at Trenton High School from 1962-66 and again from 1972-74.

Trenton Historical Gym is located at Trenton Elementary School. The reception will include comments from former players, a PowerPoint of teams from Coach Rowe’s time in Trenton, unveiling of the floor, and comments from guests and family members.

Refreshments will be served while former players and community members visit with each other and Coach Rowe.