March 14, 2019 Legals

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS

CR 236 WIDENING AND RESURFACING

This project consists of the widening and resurfacing of approximately 2.5 miles of CR 236 from CR 341 to US 129 in Gilchrist County, FL.

An electronic set of plans and specifications can be obtained from Bill Menadier, PE, Dewberry Engineers, Inc., via phone at (850) 571-1254 or email at wmenadier@dewberry.com. No fee will be incurred.

Written Questions will be received by wmenadier@dewberry.com through Friday, March 29th, 2019. Responses to questions will be issued on or before Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019.

Bids will be received until 2:00 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019 at Gilchrist County Administrator Office, located at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693. All Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked: “Sealed Bid: CR 236 WIDENING AND RESURFACING.”

A Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the Bid shall accompany the Bid. The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids. The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners also reserves the right to reject contractors who in The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners opinion are not qualified to perform the work. All Bids shall be firm for a period of 90 days after opening. This includes material prices. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.

All bidders shall comply with all applicable state and local laws concerning licensing, registration, and regulations of contractors doing business in Florida. The contractor shall also be FDOT prequalified. The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners shall award the contract to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder; provided however, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to award the contract to a bidder who is not the lowest responsive and responsible bidder if the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners determines in its reasonable discretion that another bid offers the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners a better value based upon the reliability, quality of service, or product of such other bidder.

Gilchrist County adheres to the Americans with Disabilities Act and will make accommodations for access to county services, programs and activities. Please contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.

Publish March 14 and 21, 2019.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No.: 16000067CAAXMX

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION (“FANNIE MAE”), A CORPORATION ORGANIZED AND EXISTING UNDER THE LAWS OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

Plaintiff,

vs.

SUNTRUST BANK, et al.

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated September 9, 2018, and entered in 16000067CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein MTGLQ INVESTORS, L.P. is the Plaintiff and SUNTRUST BANK; MARK W. MCLEOD; JANICE E. MCLEOD; are the Defendant(s). Todd Newton as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the South Door 112 S. Main St., Trenton, FL 32693, at 11:00 AM, on April 01, 2019, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

THE SOUTH 275 FEET OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 20, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, LESS AND EXCEPT ROAD RIGHTS-OF-WAY, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 3470 SW 17TH CT, BELL, FL 32619

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated this 1st day of March, 2019.

Todd Newton

As Clerk of the Court

By: S. King

As Deputy Clerk

IMPORTANT

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

Submitted by: Robertson, Anschutz & Schneid, P.L.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Avenue, Suite 100,

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Fax: 561-997-6909

Pub. March 7 and 14, 2019.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 212018CA000070CA

EARL D. DOWLING,

Petitioner,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE R. BAKER and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF RUSSELL W. THOMAS,

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE R. BAKER and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF RUSSELL W. THOMAS

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title regarding the following property in Gilchrist County, Florida:

Address: 8090 NE 35 AVE

HIGH SPRINGS 32643 (the “Property”), otherwise known as that situated at: The Western 3/5 more or less of the North Half of the Southwest Half of the West Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 19 Township 7 Range 16 East. Excepting all gas, oil, mineral rights in or under the land held by R. D. Hogue as shown by Deed Book 9 Page 18 Public Records and excepting Road Right of Way granted on the extreme outside West edge running North and South 36 feet wide.

A lawsuit has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of our written defenses, if any, to it on Lindsey B. Lander, the Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 330 SW 1st Avenue, Trenton, FL 32693, within 20 days after service of this Notice, exclusive of the day of service, and to file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the Petitioner’s attorney or immediately thereafter. Failure to file and serve written defenses as required may result in a judgement or order for the relief demanded in the pleading or motion, without further notice.

Signed on February 28, 2019.

S. King

Clerk of Court / Deputy Clerk

Pub. March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2019-DR-0028

Division: DR

Ann Marie Puls,

Petitioner,

and

William Dee Bamman,

Respondent,

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)

TO: William Dee Bamman; Address is unknown.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Ann Marie Puls whose address is 129 NE 130th Place, Branford, FL 32008 on or before April 3, 2019 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: N/A.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address: (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated March 1, 2019.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of NIBERT PAINTING located at 8869 SE 66TH AVE, TRENTON, Florida 32693 in the County of GILCHRIST, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at TRENTON, Florida, this 7th day of MARCH 2019.

Signed: SEAN LOUIS NIBERT, Owner.

Pub. March 14, 2019

MEETING NOTICE-GILCHRIST COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD WORKSHOP

The School Board of Gilchrist County Florida will hold a workshop to discuss Discipline on April 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Gilchrist County School Board Meeting Room located at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

Pub. March 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 2019.

NOTICE

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office will be selling the below listed vehicles by sealed bid only and will be sold to the highest bidder. Vehicles will be available for viewing at the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesdays & Thursdays from the hours of 9:00AM - 2:00PM. All bids must be in writing and delivered by hand or mailed to the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, 9239 S. US Hwy 129 Trenton, FL. 32693.

Bid sheets may be obtained by contacting Sgt. Edwin Jenkins at 352-463-3181.

Bid Title: Surplus Vehicles

Bid Opening Date and Time: March 14, 2019 at 9:00AM

Bid Closing Date and Time: March 29, 2019 at 2:00PM

NO LATE BIDS WILL

BE ACCEPTED

1999 Ford Crown Victoria

VIN # 2FAFP7IWIXXII3586

2000 Ford Crown Victoria

VIN # 2FAFP71W9YX199411

2003 Ford Expedition

VIN # 1FMFU17L83LB007980

2005 Ford Crown Victoria

VIN # 2FAFP71W65X173893

2005 Ford Crown Victoria

VIN # 2FAFP71W35X117796

2005 Nissan Altima

VIN # 1N4AL11D95C323929

2006 Ford Crown Victoria

VIN # 2FAFP71WX6X122723

2008 Ford Crown Victoria

VIN # 2FAFP71V58X128469

2008 Ford Crown Victoria

VIN # 2FAFP71V38X128468

2008 Ford Crown Victoria

VIN # 2FAFP71V18X128467

2008 Chevy Impala

VIN # 2G1WS583X81260690

2010 Ford Crown Victoria

VIN # 2FABP7BV9AX111595

2010 Dodge Charger

VIN # 2B3AA4CT1AH183583

2011 Dodge Charger

VIN # 2B3CL1CT5BH539858

2004 Polaris ATV

VIN # 4XABA25C342515029

1989 Wellcraft Boat

VIN # WELT7595J889

Publish: March 14 and 21, 2019b

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2019-CA-00008

JERREL R. DEWEES

and VIRGINIA J. DEWEES

husband and wife,

Plantiffs,

vs

FRANCES K. OSTEEN REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST, it’s trustees, heirs, creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against it and FRANCES K. OSTEEN, DECEASED, ALMA K. GRAVELY, DECEASED, MILDRED K. TERRY, DECEASED, DORSEY KEATELY, DECEASED, JACK KEATLEY, DECEASED, GRACE ALDERMAN, DECEASED, JOHN E. HANSEN and LESLIE D. HANSEN, his wife, their unknown spouses, heirs, creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against them,

Defendants

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Frances Osteen Revocable Living Trust

Frances K. Osteen, deceased

Alma K. Gravely, deceased

Mildred K. Terry, deceased

Dorsey Keately, deceased

Jack Keatley, deceased

Grace Alderman, deceased

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Complaint for Quiet Title By Adverse Possession With Color of Title (Florida Statue §95.16) as to the following described lands located in Gilchrist County, Florida.

Those lands as described in Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference.

Exhibit “A”

Commence at the NW Corner of the East Half of the Northeast, quarter (E 1/2 of NE 1/4) of Section 10, T10S, R14E, for a point of reference. Thence run along the West line of said E 1/2 of NE 1/4, S 00 deg. 11 min. 05 sec. W, 40.00 feet to the South R/W line of County Road No. C-334 and the point of beginning. Thence continue along said West Line, S 00 deg. 11 min. 05 sec. W, 1304.32 feet; Thence run N 89 deg. 53 min. 43 sec. E, 1326.10 feet to the East line of aforesaid section 10; Thence run along said East line, N 00 deg. 12 mins. 35 sec. E, 994.14 feet to the SE corner of Osteen Acres, a subdivision as per plat on file and of record in Platbook 3, at page 24 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida; Thence run N 89 deg 40 min 08 sec W, 721.46 feet to the SW corner of said subdivision; thence run N 00 deg. 32 min. 44 sec. E, 305.30 feet to aformentioned south R/W line of County Road No. C-334; Thence run along said R/W line, S 89 deg. 50 min. 20 sec. W, 607.00 feet to the point of beginning.

All lying and being in Gilchrist County, Florida. Description of 34.634 acre tract in the East half of the Northeast Quarter (E 1/2 of the Northeast quarter, (E 1/2 of NE 1/4 ) of Section 10, T10S,R14E, Gilchrist County, Florida.

Tax Parcel #10-10-14-0000-0002-0000

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on RONALD W. STEVENS, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Post Office Box 1444, Bronson, FL 32621, on or before thirty (30) days from the date of the first publication, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court on March 11, 2019.

Clerk of Court

By: S. King

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 374-3639 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.

Pub. March 14, 21, 28, 2019 and April 4, 2019

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

Case Number: 21-2018-CA-000089

CHARLES E. McDONALD,

Plaintiff,

vs

ALAN SATKOWSKI, and the UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ALAN SATKOWSKI, and UNKNOWN TENANTS and/or PARTIES IN POSSESSION

Defendants.

____________________________/

AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Alan Satkowski

(last known address)

Post Office Box 7865

433 35th Avenue NE

St Petersburg, Florida 33734

You are notified that you have been designated as defendant in a legal proceeding filed against you for Suit to Foreclose on Real Property. The action involves real property in Gilchrist County, Florida, more fully described as follows:

Lot 30, Unit II Emerald Farms, a subdivision, according to the plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 68, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Parcel Identification Number 15-07-15-037-000-00-0300.

The action was instituted in the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court, Gilchrist County, Florida, and is styled Charles E. McDonald, Plaintiff and Alan Satkowski, and the Unknown Spouse of Alan Satkowski, and unknown tenants and/or parties in possession, Defendants.

You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the action on Douglas K. McKoy, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 302-B North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, on or before April 19, 2019, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Douglas K. McKoy or immediately after service; otherwise, a defalt will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

The Court has authority in this suit to enter a judgement or decree in the Plaintiff’s interest which will be binding upon you.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this court on the 8th day of March, 2019.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Court

BY: S. King

As Deputy Clerk

Pub. March 14, 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 2019.

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr., County Attorney; VAR 2019-01 Jason and Kara Rarey, seeking variance for single lot

4:30 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr., County Attorney; VAR 2019-02 Cecil and Beth Robinson, seeking lot for single family dwelling

4:45 p.m. Mike Roth, Our Santa Fe River; Seeking Support of Resolution regarding Phosphate Mining

11. Commissioners Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS.

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON

CLERK OF COURT

Pub. March 14, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Resolution, which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Trenton, Florida, at the regular meeting on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City of Trenton Community Center, located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said Resolution may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the Clerk/City Manager, Trenton City Hall, located at 114 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the resolution.

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-01

A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF CITY COMMISSIONERS OF THE CITY OF TRENTON, FLORIDA SERVING AS THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT OF THE CITY OF TRENTON, FLORIDA, GRANTING WITH APPROPRIATE CONDITIONS AND SAFEGUARDS A SPECIAL EXCEPTION AS AUTHORIZED UNDER SECTION 3.2 OF THE CITY OF TRENTON LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS, AS AMENDED, PROVIDING FOR A SPECIAL EXCEPTION TO THE PERMITTED USES WITHIN A COMMERCIAL, INTENSIVE (“CI”) ZONING DISTRICT AS PROVIDED FOR WITHIN SECTION 4.12.5.3 OF THE LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS, AND CONDITIONED BY SECTION 4.2.20.8 OF THE LAND DEVELOPMENT CODE, TO PERMIT ONE (1), TWO-SIDED BILLBOARD OFF-SITE SIGN; PROVIDING FOR CONDITIONS; PROVIDING FOR REVOCATION OF THE SPECIAL EXCEPTION; REPEALING ALL RESOLUTIONS IN CONFLICT; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should provide written notice to Lyle Wilkerson, City of Trenton City Clerk/ Manager, 114 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, or call (352) 580-4108, at least 48 hours prior to said meeting.”

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. March 14, 2019.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 19000014CPAXMX

Division Probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF

SHIRLEY RITCHIE TILLMAN

Deceased.

____________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Shirley Ritchie Tillman, deceased, whose date of death was October 28, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, P.O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the petitioner and the petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 14, 2019.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Long H. Duong

Attorney

Florida Bar Number: 11857

LD Legal, LLC

11 NW 33rd Court

Gainesville, FL 32607

Telephone: (352) 371-2670

Fax: (866) 440-9154

E-Mail: long@ldlegal.com

Petitioner:

Jimmy M. Smith, Jr.

1337 Village Road TRLR 331

Whitsett, North Carolina 27377

Pub. March 14 and 21, 2019.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 83.801-83.809) hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:

On Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by:

Kayleen Holstein

Sherri Kazee

James Stewart

April McGee

Sara McNair

Publish: March 14 and 21, 2019

_________________