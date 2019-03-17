March 14, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Kathy Ann Delacruz

Kathy Ann Delacruz, 44, of Bell, passed away Sunday, March 3rd.

Kathy was born to Richard and Rebecca Koeth on January 22, 1975 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a Medical Assistant and a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Chiefland.

She is survived by sons, Ameer Idrees, Abdallah Idrees and Alawi Idrees; daughters, Aisha Idrees and Anyssah Idrees; father, Richard Koeth; and brother, Danny Koeth. She was preceded in death by her mother Rebecca Koeth and sister Tammy Koeth.

Funeral services were held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Friday, March 8th at 2:00 p.m. with Father Joe McDonnell officiating. Interment followed at Chiefland Cemetery. A visitation was held at the church an hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

Kathryn Joyce Jerrell Smith

Kathryn Joyce Jerrell Smith, 86, of Bronson passed away March 7th.

Mrs. Smith was born December 9, 1932 to the late Edward and Etta Jerrell in Williston.

She spent most of her life in the Levy County area, but had lived in Crystal River for the last eight years of her life. She was a homemaker and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Chiefland. In her spare time, Mrs. Smith enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her family.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her son Ray Smith (Margaret) of Crystal River, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband Eltis Smith; brothers Kenneth Jerrell, Ed Jerrell and Buddy Jerrell; and her grandson Blake Smith.

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Smith were held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12th in the Chiefland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be given to your favorite charity.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Edward Michael VanDermark, Jr.

Edward Michael VanDermark, Jr., 63, of Old Town, passed away Tuesday, March 5th at Shands.

Mr. VanDermark was born in Hollywood, Florida and moved to Old Town 30 years ago. Due to ill health, he no longer could ride his beloved Harley, but he enjoyed sitting on his porch, watching wildlife and nature.

Eddie is survived by his mother, Barbara; brother Craig; sister Linda Swann; nephew Matthew Swann and many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ed VanDermark, Sr.

No services are planned.Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

