March 21, 2019 Legals

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2019-CP-000013

IN RE: ESTATE OF:

GERALD EDWARD KIERNAN,

Deceased.

____________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of GERALD EDWARD KIERNAN, deceased, whose date of death was December 3, 2018, File Number 21-2019-CP-000013, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE IS March 21 ,2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

A. Leigh Cangelosi

Grunder & Petteway, P.A.

23349 Northwest CR 236, Suite 10

High Springs, Florida 32643

(386) 454-1298

Florida Bar I.D. 425494

Primary email: leigh@grunder-petteway.com

Secondary email: amykenner@grunder-petteway.com

Personal Representative:

Marc Nevue

229 Griffin Rd.

South Windsor, CT 06074 Pub. March 21 and 28, 2019.

___________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0043-TD

Certificate Number: 346.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 26 ANDERSON SEC UNREC SUBD METES & BDS DESC 53/473 85/504 2010/174 2010/175

Assessed to: LARRY P McCOY & TEDDY HAMIILTON-McCOY

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0045-TD

Certificate Number: 466.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 7 BLK 9 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES SOUTH 136/106 223/608 235/285 240/344 241/003 249/120 UTL EASTMENT 2002/3683 2007/475 2007/2080 2008/6400

Assessed to: AUDREA L SMITH

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0046-TD

Certificate Number: 244.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOTS 26 27 30 & 31 BLK 12 SUW RIVER SUBD 82/480 86/244 89/395-396 91/234 92/582 93/576 108/245 139/375 185/125 185/126 2005/2191

Assessed to: MONIQUE PIERRE LOUIS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0047-TD

Certificate Number: 518.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: TIE DOWN AREA 9A OFLOT 25 FLYING HARNESS FARMS 135/674 2004/483

Assessed to: JOHN MELLEN JR

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0048-TD

Certificate Number: 544.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 66 PINES ESTATES SUBD 32/44 42/582 136/185 251/340 2001/5489 2002/636 2005/5359

Assessed to: FANFAN JEAN-FRANCOIS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0049-TD

Certificate Number: 227.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 21 BLK 10 WEST & JOHNSON ADDIT OR 51 PG 394

Assessed to: RONALD & MARIAN STANTON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

__________________

(Continud from page 7)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS

CR 236 WIDENING AND RESURFACING

This project consists of the widening and resurfacing of approximately 2.5 miles of CR 236 from CR 341 to US 129 in Gilchrist County, FL.

An electronic set of plans and specifications can be obtained from Bill Menadier, PE, Dewberry Engineers, Inc., via phone at (850) 571-1254 or email at wmenadier@dewberry.com. No fee will be incurred.

Written Questions will be received by wmenadier@dewberry.com through Friday, March 29th, 2019. Responses to questions will be issued on or before Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019.

Bids will be received until 2:00 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019 at Gilchrist County Administrator Office, located at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693. All Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked: “Sealed Bid: CR 236 WIDENING AND RESURFACING.”

A Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the Bid shall accompany the Bid. The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids. The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners also reserves the right to reject contractors who in The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners opinion are not qualified to perform the work. All Bids shall be firm for a period of 90 days after opening. This includes material prices. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.

All bidders shall comply with all applicable state and local laws concerning licensing, registration, and regulations of contractors doing business in Florida. The contractor shall also be FDOT prequalified. The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners shall award the contract to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder; provided however, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to award the contract to a bidder who is not the lowest responsive and responsible bidder if the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners determines in its reasonable discretion that another bid offers the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners a better value based upon the reliability, quality of service, or product of such other bidder.

Gilchrist County adheres to the Americans with Disabilities Act and will make accommodations for access to county services, programs and activities. Please contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.

Publish March 14 and 21, 2019.

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 212018CA000070CA

EARL D. DOWLING,

Petitioner,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE R. BAKER and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF RUSSELL W. THOMAS,

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE R. BAKER and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF RUSSELL W. THOMAS

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title regarding the following property in Gilchrist County, Florida:

Address: 8090 NE 35 AVE

HIGH SPRINGS 32643 (the “Property”), otherwise known as that situated at: The Western 3/5 more or less of the North Half of the Southwest Half of the West Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 19 Township 7 Range 16 East. Excepting all gas, oil, mineral rights in or under the land held by R. D. Hogue as shown by Deed Book 9 Page 18 Public Records and excepting Road Right of Way granted on the extreme outside West edge running North and South 36 feet wide.

A lawsuit has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of our written defenses, if any, to it on Lindsey B. Lander, the Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 330 SW 1st Avenue, Trenton, FL 32693, within 20 days after service of this Notice, exclusive of the day of service, and to file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the Petitioner’s attorney or immediately thereafter. Failure to file and serve written defenses as required may result in a judgement or order for the relief demanded in the pleading or motion, without further notice.

Signed on February 28, 2019.

S. King

Clerk of Court / Deputy Clerk

Pub. March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019

______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2019-DR-0028

Division: DR

Ann Marie Puls,

Petitioner,

and

William Dee Bamman,

Respondent,

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)

TO: William Dee Bamman; Address is unknown.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Ann Marie Puls whose address is 129 NE 130th Place, Branford, FL 32008 on or before April 3, 2019 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: N/A.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address: (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated March 1, 2019.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019

____________

MEETING NOTICE-GILCHRIST COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD WORKSHOP

The School Board of Gilchrist County Florida will hold a workshop to discuss Discipline on April 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Gilchrist County School Board Meeting Room located at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

Pub. March 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 2019.

___________________

NOTICE

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office will be selling the below listed vehicles by sealed bid only and will be sold to the highest bidder. Vehicles will be available for viewing at the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesdays & Thursdays from the hours of 9:00AM - 2:00PM. All bids must be in writing and delivered by hand or mailed to the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, 9239 S. US Hwy 129 Trenton, FL. 32693.

Bid sheets may be obtained by contacting Sgt. Edwin Jenkins at 352-463-3181.

Bid Title: Surplus Vehicles

Bid Opening Date and Time: March 14, 2019 at 9:00AM

Bid Closing Date and Time: March 29, 2019 at 2:00PM

NO LATE BIDS WILL

BE ACCEPTED

1999 Ford Crown Victoria

VIN # 2FAFP7IWIXXII3586

2000 Ford Crown Victoria

VIN # 2FAFP71W9YX199411

2003 Ford Expedition

VIN # 1FMFU17L83LB007980

2005 Ford Crown Victoria

VIN # 2FAFP71W65X173893

2005 Ford Crown Victoria

VIN # 2FAFP71W35X117796

2005 Nissan Altima

VIN # 1N4AL11D95C323929

2006 Ford Crown Victoria

VIN # 2FAFP71WX6X122723

2008 Ford Crown Victoria

VIN # 2FAFP71V58X128469

2008 Ford Crown Victoria

VIN # 2FAFP71V38X128468

2008 Ford Crown Victoria

VIN # 2FAFP71V18X128467

2008 Chevy Impala

VIN # 2G1WS583X81260690

2010 Ford Crown Victoria

VIN # 2FABP7BV9AX111595

2010 Dodge Charger

VIN # 2B3AA4CT1AH183583

2011 Dodge Charger

VIN # 2B3CL1CT5BH539858

2004 Polaris ATV

VIN # 4XABA25C342515029

1989 Wellcraft Boat

VIN # WELT7595J889

Publish: March 14 and 21, 2019b

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2019-CA-00008

JERREL R. DEWEES

and VIRGINIA J. DEWEES

husband and wife,

Plantiffs,

vs

FRANCES K. OSTEEN REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST, it’s trustees, heirs, creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against it and FRANCES K. OSTEEN, DECEASED, ALMA K. GRAVELY, DECEASED, MILDRED K. TERRY, DECEASED, DORSEY KEATELY, DECEASED, JACK KEATLEY, DECEASED, GRACE ALDERMAN, DECEASED, JOHN E. HANSEN and LESLIE D. HANSEN, his wife, their unknown spouses, heirs, creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against them,

Defendants

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Frances Osteen Revocable Living Trust

Frances K. Osteen, deceased

Alma K. Gravely, deceased

Mildred K. Terry, deceased

Dorsey Keately, deceased

Jack Keatley, deceased

Grace Alderman, deceased

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Complaint for Quiet Title By Adverse Possession With Color of Title (Florida Statue §95.16) as to the following described lands located in Gilchrist County, Florida.

Those lands as described in Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference.

Exhibit “A”

Commence at the NW Corner of the East Half of the Northeast, quarter (E 1/2 of NE 1/4) of Section 10, T10S, R14E, for a point of reference. Thence run along the West line of said E 1/2 of NE 1/4, S 00 deg. 11 min. 05 sec. W, 40.00 feet to the South R/W line of County Road No. C-334 and the point of beginning. Thence continue along said West Line, S 00 deg. 11 min. 05 sec. W, 1304.32 feet; Thence run N 89 deg. 53 min. 43 sec. E, 1326.10 feet to the East line of aforesaid section 10; Thence run along said East line, N 00 deg. 12 mins. 35 sec. E, 994.14 feet to the SE corner of Osteen Acres, a subdivision as per plat on file and of record in Platbook 3, at page 24 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida; Thence run N 89 deg 40 min 08 sec W, 721.46 feet to the SW corner of said subdivision; thence run N 00 deg. 32 min. 44 sec. E, 305.30 feet to aformentioned south R/W line of County Road No. C-334; Thence run along said R/W line, S 89 deg. 50 min. 20 sec. W, 607.00 feet to the point of beginning.

All lying and being in Gilchrist County, Florida. Description of 34.634 acre tract in the East half of the Northeast Quarter (E 1/2 of the Northeast quarter, (E 1/2 of NE 1/4 ) of Section 10, T10S,R14E, Gilchrist County, Florida.

Tax Parcel #10-10-14-0000-0002-0000

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on RONALD W. STEVENS, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Post Office Box 1444, Bronson, FL 32621, on or before thirty (30) days from the date of the first publication, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court on March 11, 2019.

Clerk of Court

By: S. King

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 374-3639 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.

Pub. March 14, 21, 28, 2019 and April 4, 2019

____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

Case Number: 21-2018-CA-000089

CHARLES E. McDONALD,

Plaintiff,

vs

ALAN SATKOWSKI, and the UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ALAN SATKOWSKI, and UNKNOWN TENANTS and/or PARTIES IN POSSESSION

Defendants.

____________________________/

AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Alan Satkowski

(last known address)

Post Office Box 7865

433 35th Avenue NE

St Petersburg, Florida 33734

You are notified that you have been designated as defendant in a legal proceeding filed against you for Suit to Foreclose on Real Property. The action involves real property in Gilchrist County, Florida, more fully described as follows:

Lot 30, Unit II Emerald Farms, a subdivision, according to the plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 68, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Parcel Identification Number 15-07-15-037-000-00-0300.

The action was instituted in the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court, Gilchrist County, Florida, and is styled Charles E. McDonald, Plaintiff and Alan Satkowski, and the Unknown Spouse of Alan Satkowski, and unknown tenants and/or parties in possession, Defendants.

You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the action on Douglas K. McKoy, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 302-B North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, on or before April 19, 2019, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Douglas K. McKoy or immediately after service; otherwise, a defalt will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

The Court has authority in this suit to enter a judgement or decree in the Plaintiff’s interest which will be binding upon you.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this court on the 8th day of March, 2019.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Court

BY: S. King

As Deputy Clerk

Pub. March 14, 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 2019.

____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 19000014CPAXMX

Division Probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF

SHIRLEY RITCHIE TILLMAN

Deceased.

____________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Shirley Ritchie Tillman, deceased, whose date of death was October 28, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, P.O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the petitioner and the petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 14, 2019.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Long H. Duong

Attorney

Florida Bar Number: 11857

LD Legal, LLC

11 NW 33rd Court

Gainesville, FL 32607

Telephone: (352) 371-2670

Fax: (866) 440-9154

E-Mail: long@ldlegal.com

Petitioner:

Jimmy M. Smith, Jr.

1337 Village Road TRLR 331

Whitsett, North Carolina 27377

Pub. March 14 and 21, 2019.

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 83.801-83.809) hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:

On Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by:

Kayleen Holstein

Sherri Kazee

James Stewart

April McGee

Sara McNair

Publish: March 14 and 21, 2019

_________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The City of Trenton Board of Commissioners, sitting also as the Planning and Zoning Board, will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Scheduled Guests

1. Pine Grove Baptist Church

2. Tobacco Free Partnership

D. Unscheduled Guests

E. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission Meeting, March 11, 2019

F. Action Items

1. SP 2019-01-TRC Properties Billboard

2. Moratorium on Cannabis Sales

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. March 21, 2019

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

GILCHRIST COUNTY

TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a business meeting to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: April 10, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter.

PLACE: Suwannee River Economic Council Senior Center located at 1439 SW CR 307A in Trenton, Florida.

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 888.670.3525 Conference Code 6025675116

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct the regular business of the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board.

A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the meeting by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Pub. March 21, 2019

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

GILCHRIST COUNTY TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD PUBLIC WORKSHOP

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a public workshop to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: April 10, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

PLACE: Suwannee River Economic Council Senior Center Meeting Room located at 1439 SW CR 307A in Trenton, Florida

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 888.670.3525 Conference Code 6025675116

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct a public workshop for the purpose of receiving public comment relating to the local transportation services provided under Florida’s Transportation Disadvantaged Program in Gilchrist County.

A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this workshop is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the workshop by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the workshop, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Pub. March 21, 2019

______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-67

CAPTIAL CITY BANK,

Plantiff,

v.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND/OR DEVISEES OF ELIZABETH A. GRAY, Deceased; JONATHAN P. GRAY, Individually and as a Surviving Heir of Elizabeth A. Gray, Deceased; STEPHANIE GRAY, as a Surviving Heir of Elizabeth A. Gray, Deceased; and JOHN DOE and JANE DOE (Unknown Tenants/Occupants),

Defendants.

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: The Unknown Heirs and/or Devisees of Elizabeth A. Gray, Deceased (Address Unknown)

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage securing a debt on the following property in Gilchrist County, Florida:

Lot 15, being the West Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 16 East, including 25 feet of street right-of-way on the North side. All lying and being in Gilchrist County, Florida.

TOGETHER WITH a 2008 Clayton Mobile Home, Serial Number WHC017129GA, Title No. 104132693.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Plaintiff’s attorney, J. Marshall Conrad, whose address is Ausley McMullen, Post Office Box 391, Tallahassee, Florida 32302, within 30 days after the date of first publication of this Notice of Action, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plantiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

DATED on March 14, 2019.

TODD NEWTON

GILCHRIST COUNTY CLERK OF COURT

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352-337-6237) at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

Pub. March 21 and 28, 2019

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 18000069CAAXMX

JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

KAREN DELANE KEELING

A/K/A KAREN KEELING; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN DELANE KEELING A/K/A KAREN KEELING; GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To the following Defandant(s):

KAREN DELANE KEELING A/K/A KAREN KEELING

2009 SW STATE RD 26

TRENTON, FLORIDA 32693

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN DELANE KEELING A/K/A KAREN KEELING

2009 SW STATE RD 26

TRENTON, FLORIDA 32693

UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY

2009 SW STATE RD 26

TRENTON, FLORIDA 32693

who is evading service of process and the unknown defendants who may be spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming an interest by, through, under or against the defendant(s), who are not known to be dead or alive, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, AND RUN NORTH ALONG THE EAST SIDE OF SAID SECTION LINE 900 FEET TO A POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE LANDS HEREIN NAMED; FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, RUN WEST 210 FEET, NORTH 320 FEET, EAST 210 FEET AND SOUTH 320 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL OF LAND BEING 210 FEET EAST AND WEST UPON STATE HIGHWAY NUMBER 14 (NOW STATE ROAD NO. 26) AND 320 FEET NORTH AND SOUTH. LESS AND EXCEPT EXISTING RIGHT OF WAY FOR STATE ROAD NO. 26. ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 2009 SW STATE ROAD 26, TRENTON, FLORIDA 32693.

has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it, on Kahane & Associates, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 8201 Peters Road, Suite 3000, Plantation, FLORIDA 33324 on or before April 22, 2019, a date which is within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice in THE GILCHRIST COUNTY JOURNAL and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

This notice is provided pursuant to Administrative Order No. 2.065.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provisions of certain assistance. Please contact the Court Administrator at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, Phone No. (800) 267-3182 within 2 working days of your receipt of this notice or pleading; if you are hearing impaired, call 1-800-955-8771 (TDD); if you are voice impaired, call 1-800-995-8770 (V) (Via Florida Relay Service).

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court this 18th day of March 2019.

TODD NEWTON

As Clerk of the Court

By S. King

As Deputy Clerk

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

___________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0041-TD

Certificate Number: 366.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 17 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 149/416

Assessed to: RAFAELA FLORES LOPEZ DE REDRIGUEZ

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO REGISTER

FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under the provision of Section 90-267, Florida Statues 1990, will register with the Secretary of State, Division of Corporations, P.O. Box 1300, Tallahassee, Florida 32302-1300, upon publication of this notice the fictitious name, to wit:

HOMEGROWN HOMEREPAIR

Description: Handyman Service

at 550 NW 30th Avenue

Bell, Florida 32619

Under which we are engaged in business in Gilchrist County, Florida.

That the parties interested in said business are: Tommy Myers, 550 NW 30th Avenue, Bell, Florida 32619.

Pub. March 21, 2019

______________________