March 21, 2019 Obituaries

Mr. Toby Harvey Dickey

Toby Harvey Dickey, 76, of Steinhatchee passed away March 12th in Perry.

Mr. Dickey was born October 23, 1942 to the late Harvey and Cecila Dickey in St. Louis, MO, but had lived in the Steinhatchee area for over 60 years after moving here from Miami.

He was the co-owner of Deyoung and Dickey Construction Company and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Steinhatchee.

Mr. Dickey is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Dickey; his sons Wayne Sauthall, Paul Dickey (Gina), and Toby A. Dickey; his daughters Janice Deyoung (Ed) and Carol Marrow (Ricky); 17 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lynn Corker and his sister Carole Averilldi.

Funeral services for Mr. Dickey were held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 16th at the First Baptist Church of Steinhatchee, with Pastor David Downing officiating. Interment followed at Waters Memorial Gardens in Steinhatchee. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home in Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

___________________

Mrs. Grace Ella McDonald

Grace Ella McDonald missed her 103rd birthday by 20 days. Born March 24, 1916 to Sloan and Alice Campbell in a little house on a large farm in Anderson, S.C. She peacefully went to be with the Lord while residing at the Tri County Nursing Home on March 4th. She was often heard singing “You Are My Sunshine”, “Jesus Loves Me” and “O How I Love Jesus” during her final days.

Miss Grace moved to Florida when she was young and resided mostly in Palm Beach and Dixie Counties. Her beloved husband, Frank McDonald, is interred in Old Town Cemetery and awaits his bride to be at his side once again.

Besides operating midway games and concessions at carnivals for several years throughout the U.S., the McDonald’s owned several business’s in Dixie County; the first being Mandy’s Fruit and Gift Shop, later they owned and operated Old Town Gift and Pawn Shop as well as other smaller ventures. Following her husband’s passing, Miss Grace operated Capt. Ron’s Bar, Game Room and Wholesale/Resale Seafood business (currently the Salt Creek Restaurant) in the Town of Suwannee during the 1980’s.

She is survived by her only child, Capt. Ronald Lee (Krista) Campbell of Old Town, five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren, one great great great grandson and many nieces and nephews all in Florida and Ohio.

A Celebration of Life service will be at the Tri County Nursing Home located at 7280 SW State Road 26, Trenton, on Monday, March 25th at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at a later date.

___________________

Mrs. Joe Ann Sheppard

Joe Ann Sheppard, 74, of Cross City passed away March 16, 2019.

Mrs. Sheppard was born November 30, 1944 to the late Otis and Bernice Evans in Melvin, Alabama. She had lived in the Cross City area for most of her life after moving here from Wayne County, Mississippi. Mrs. Sheppard retired as a Lieutenant from the Dixie County Sherriff’s Office after several years of service and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cross City.

Mrs. Sheppard is survived by her husband of 19 years Edward “Buddy” Sheppard, Sr., her daughters Shelly Cannon (Ricky) of Cross City, Janice Chesnut of Cross City, and Lori Summers (Kevin) of Trenton, FL, her sons Edward “Eddy” Sheppard, Jr. (Donna) of Cross City and Greg Sheppard (Lisa) of Cross City, her brothers Otis Evans (Martha) of High Springs, FL and Jerry Wayne Evans of Cross City, her sisters Allie Willis (Steve) of Havanna, FL, Lela Fulford (Jerry) of Cross City, Dorothy Speir of Dawson, GA, Patricia Knight (Ken) of Bell, FL and Janice Taylor of Gainesville, FL, her grandchildren Matthew Beckham, Cole Beckham, Ashley Johns, Shelby Anderson, Emory Summers, Renee Layfield, Erin Lavin, Erica Sheppard, Aaron Anderson, Kyle Sparkman, and Kylie Sparkman, six great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her brother Sammie Evans.

Funeral services for Mrs. Sheppard will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Pastor Mike Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Cross City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400 and Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

___________________

Mr. William Mobley Smith, Jr.

William Mobley Smith Jr. was born June 5, 1935 in Cassia, FL, near DeLand. Bill passed away at the age of 83 on March 12, 2019, after a very brief stay at Haven Hospice in Gainesville. He grew up in Shamrock and Cross City, FL, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Cross City where he was saved and baptized. One of his first jobs was working a few hours a week at the church. Bill was a graduate of Dixie County High School, Class of 1953. Bill was an outstanding football player for the Dixie County Bears and the first Bear to play in the Florida/Georgia All-Star game. After graduation, he served in the United States Marine Corps. He then went on to graduate with a degree in Business Administration from the University of Florida and remained a lifelong proud Gator. He worked at Cape Canaveral, transitioned into the apparel industry, joined Levi Strauss where he spent the majority of his career and retired as Senior Vice President of Operations. Following retirement, he moved to Chapel Hill, NC, where served as a deacon at Mount Carmel Baptist Church and enjoyed playing golf. Bill returned to Cross City in June of 2017 and was happy to be back home and enjoyed reminiscing and telling stories.

He was preceded in death by his parents William Mobley Smith, Sr. and Ruth Chewning Smith Rains. He was the loving husband and is survived by his wife, Ruth Jean Sherron Smith of 57 years, his son William Mobley Smith II and daughter-in-law LauraMary Smith, his brother John Morgan Smith Sr. (wife Charlotte), brother Steve Rains (wife Donna), brother Mark Rains (wife Gail) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Smith will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Cross City, with Pastor Mike Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Cross City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice http://beyourhaven.org/ and Gideon’s International https://gideons.org/

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400 and Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

___________________

Mr. Richard Wilber

Richard Wilber passed away peacefully at his home in Fanning Springs on March 3rd after a three year bout with pancreatic cancer.

Richard was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 9, 1948 and joined the Army when he was 18.

He served three tours of duty in Vietnam (1967–1972) with the 11th Aviation Battalion, 213th Assault Support Helicopter Division (Black Cats of Phu Loi) and served with the 101st Airborne Division for 10 years as an electronics technician specialist.

After his Army service, he worked as a civilian fire protection engineer at McClellan Air Force Base near Sacramento.

In 2001, he retired to Fanning Springs and enjoyed riding his motorcycle, boating, swimming in the Suwannee River and walking in Fort Fanning City Park.

The quiet person that he was, he did enjoy chatting with neighbors and was active with the Suwannee River Springs Association as treasurer and board member.

Richard is survived by his sisters Mary Bapty (Allan) and Jane Nogaki (Rodger); his brother Charles Wilber of Fanning Springs; two nieces, three nephews and his lifelong best friend, Rebecca Roby.