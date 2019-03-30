March 28, 2019 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 212018CA000070CA

EARL D. DOWLING,

Petitioner,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE R. BAKER and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF RUSSELL W. THOMAS,

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE R. BAKER and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF RUSSELL W. THOMAS

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title regarding the following property in Gilchrist County, Florida:

Address: 8090 NE 35 AVE

HIGH SPRINGS 32643 (the “Property”), otherwise known as that situated at: The Western 3/5 more or less of the North Half of the Southwest Half of the West Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 19 Township 7 Range 16 East. Excepting all gas, oil, mineral rights in or under the land held by R. D. Hogue as shown by Deed Book 9 Page 18 Public Records and excepting Road Right of Way granted on the extreme outside West edge running North and South 36 feet wide.

A lawsuit has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of our written defenses, if any, to it on Lindsey B. Lander, the Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 330 SW 1st Avenue, Trenton, FL 32693, within 20 days after service of this Notice, exclusive of the day of service, and to file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the Petitioner’s attorney or immediately thereafter. Failure to file and serve written defenses as required may result in a judgement or order for the relief demanded in the pleading or motion, without further notice.

Signed on February 28, 2019.

S. King

Clerk of Court / Deputy Clerk

Pub. March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019

______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2019-DR-0028

Division: DR

Ann Marie Puls,

Petitioner,

and

William Dee Bamman,

Respondent,

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)

TO: William Dee Bamman; Address is unknown.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Ann Marie Puls whose address is 129 NE 130th Place, Branford, FL 32008 on or before April 3, 2019 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: N/A.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address: (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated March 1, 2019.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019

____________

MEETING NOTICE-GILCHRIST COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD WORKSHOP

The School Board of Gilchrist County Florida will hold a workshop to discuss Discipline on April 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Gilchrist County School Board Meeting Room located at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

Pub. March 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 2019.

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2019-CA-00008

JERREL R. DEWEES

and VIRGINIA J. DEWEES

husband and wife,

Plantiffs,

vs

FRANCES K. OSTEEN REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST, it’s trustees, heirs, creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against it and FRANCES K. OSTEEN, DECEASED, ALMA K. GRAVELY, DECEASED, MILDRED K. TERRY, DECEASED, DORSEY KEATELY, DECEASED, JACK KEATLEY, DECEASED, GRACE ALDERMAN, DECEASED, JOHN E. HANSEN and LESLIE D. HANSEN, his wife, their unknown spouses, heirs, creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against them,

Defendants

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Frances Osteen Revocable Living Trust

Frances K. Osteen, deceased

Alma K. Gravely, deceased

Mildred K. Terry, deceased

Dorsey Keately, deceased

Jack Keatley, deceased

Grace Alderman, deceased

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Complaint for Quiet Title By Adverse Possession With Color of Title (Florida Statue §95.16) as to the following described lands located in Gilchrist County, Florida.

Those lands as described in Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference.

Exhibit “A”

Commence at the NW Corner of the East Half of the Northeast, quarter (E 1/2 of NE 1/4) of Section 10, T10S, R14E, for a point of reference. Thence run along the West line of said E 1/2 of NE 1/4, S 00 deg. 11 min. 05 sec. W, 40.00 feet to the South R/W line of County Road No. C-334 and the point of beginning. Thence continue along said West Line, S 00 deg. 11 min. 05 sec. W, 1304.32 feet; Thence run N 89 deg. 53 min. 43 sec. E, 1326.10 feet to the East line of aforesaid section 10; Thence run along said East line, N 00 deg. 12 mins. 35 sec. E, 994.14 feet to the SE corner of Osteen Acres, a subdivision as per plat on file and of record in Platbook 3, at page 24 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida; Thence run N 89 deg 40 min 08 sec W, 721.46 feet to the SW corner of said subdivision; thence run N 00 deg. 32 min. 44 sec. E, 305.30 feet to aformentioned south R/W line of County Road No. C-334; Thence run along said R/W line, S 89 deg. 50 min. 20 sec. W, 607.00 feet to the point of beginning.

All lying and being in Gilchrist County, Florida. Description of 34.634 acre tract in the East half of the Northeast Quarter (E 1/2 of the Northeast quarter, (E 1/2 of NE 1/4 ) of Section 10, T10S,R14E, Gilchrist County, Florida.

Tax Parcel #10-10-14-0000-0002-0000

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on RONALD W. STEVENS, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Post Office Box 1444, Bronson, FL 32621, on or before thirty (30) days from the date of the first publication, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court on March 11, 2019.

Clerk of Court

By: S. King

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 374-3639 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.

Pub. March 14, 21, 28, 2019 and April 4, 2019

____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

Case Number: 21-2018-CA-000089

CHARLES E. McDONALD,

Plaintiff,

vs

ALAN SATKOWSKI, and the UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ALAN SATKOWSKI, and UNKNOWN TENANTS and/or PARTIES IN POSSESSION

Defendants.

____________________________/

AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Alan Satkowski

(last known address)

Post Office Box 7865

433 35th Avenue NE

St Petersburg, Florida 33734

You are notified that you have been designated as defendant in a legal proceeding filed against you for Suit to Foreclose on Real Property. The action involves real property in Gilchrist County, Florida, more fully described as follows:

Lot 30, Unit II Emerald Farms, a subdivision, according to the plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 68, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Parcel Identification Number 15-07-15-037-000-00-0300.

The action was instituted in the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court, Gilchrist County, Florida, and is styled Charles E. McDonald, Plaintiff and Alan Satkowski, and the Unknown Spouse of Alan Satkowski, and unknown tenants and/or parties in possession, Defendants.

You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the action on Douglas K. McKoy, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 302-B North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, on or before April 19, 2019, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Douglas K. McKoy or immediately after service; otherwise, a defalt will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

The Court has authority in this suit to enter a judgement or decree in the Plaintiff’s interest which will be binding upon you.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this court on the 8th day of March, 2019.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Court

BY: S. King

As Deputy Clerk

Pub. March 14, 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 2019.

____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-67

CAPITAL CITY BANK,

Plantiff,

v.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND/OR DEVISEES OF ELIZABETH A. GRAY, Deceased; JONATHAN P. GRAY, Individually and as a Surviving Heir of Elizabeth A. Gray, Deceased; STEPHANIE GRAY, as a Surviving Heir of Elizabeth A. Gray, Deceased; and JOHN DOE and JANE DOE (Unknown Tenants/Occupants),

Defendants.

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: The Unknown Heirs and/or Devisees of Elizabeth A. Gray, Deceased (Address Unknown)

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage securing a debt on the following property in Gilchrist County, Florida:

Lot 15, being the West Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 16 East, including 25 feet of street right-of-way on the North side. All lying and being in Gilchrist County, Florida.

TOGETHER WITH a 2008 Clayton Mobile Home, Serial Number WHC017129GA, Title No. 104132693.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Plaintiff’s attorney, J. Marshall Conrad, whose address is Ausley McMullen, Post Office Box 391, Tallahassee, Florida 32302, within 30 days after the date of first publication of this Notice of Action, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plantiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

DATED on March 14, 2019.

TODD NEWTON

GILCHRIST COUNTY CLERK OF COURT

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352-337-6237) at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

Pub. March 21 and 28, 2019

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 18000069CAAXMX

JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

KAREN DELANE KEELING

A/K/A KAREN KEELING; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN DELANE KEELING A/K/A KAREN KEELING; GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To the following Defandant(s):

KAREN DELANE KEELING A/K/A KAREN KEELING

2009 SW STATE RD 26

TRENTON, FLORIDA 32693

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN DELANE KEELING A/K/A KAREN KEELING

2009 SW STATE RD 26

TRENTON, FLORIDA 32693

UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY

2009 SW STATE RD 26

TRENTON, FLORIDA 32693

who is evading service of process and the unknown defendants who may be spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming an interest by, through, under or against the defendant(s), who are not known to be dead or alive, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, AND RUN NORTH ALONG THE EAST SIDE OF SAID SECTION LINE 900 FEET TO A POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE LANDS HEREIN NAMED; FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, RUN WEST 210 FEET, NORTH 320 FEET, EAST 210 FEET AND SOUTH 320 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL OF LAND BEING 210 FEET EAST AND WEST UPON STATE HIGHWAY NUMBER 14 (NOW STATE ROAD NO. 26) AND 320 FEET NORTH AND SOUTH. LESS AND EXCEPT EXISTING RIGHT OF WAY FOR STATE ROAD NO. 26. ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 2009 SW STATE ROAD 26, TRENTON, FLORIDA 32693.

has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it, on Kahane & Associates, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 8201 Peters Road, Suite 3000, Plantation, FLORIDA 33324 on or before April 22, 2019, a date which is within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice in THE GILCHRIST COUNTY JOURNAL and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

This notice is provided pursuant to Administrative Order No. 2.065.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provisions of certain assistance. Please contact the Court Administrator at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, Phone No. (800) 267-3182 within 2 working days of your receipt of this notice or pleading; if you are hearing impaired, call 1-800-955-8771 (TDD); if you are voice impaired, call 1-800-995-8770 (V) (Via Florida Relay Service).

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court this 18th day of March 2019.

TODD NEWTON

As Clerk of the Court

By S. King

As Deputy Clerk

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

___________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0041-TD

Certificate Number: 366.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 17 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 149/416

Assessed to: RAFAELA FLORES LOPEZ DE REDRIGUEZ

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0043-TD

Certificate Number: 346.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 26 ANDERSON SEC UNREC SUBD METES & BDS DESC 53/473 85/504 2010/174 2010/175

Assessed to: LARRY P McCOY & TEDDY HAMIILTON-McCOY

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0045-TD

Certificate Number: 466.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 7 BLK 9 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES SOUTH 136/106 223/608 235/285 240/344 241/003 249/120 UTL EASTMENT 2002/3683 2007/475 2007/2080 2008/6400

Assessed to: AUDREA L SMITH

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0046-TD

Certificate Number: 244.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOTS 26 27 30 & 31 BLK 12 SUW RIVER SUBD 82/480 86/244 89/395-396 91/234 92/582 93/576 108/245 139/375 185/125 185/126 2005/2191

Assessed to: MONIQUE PIERRE LOUIS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0047-TD

Certificate Number: 518.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: TIE DOWN AREA 9A OFLOT 25 FLYING HARNESS FARMS 135/674 2004/483

Assessed to: JOHN MELLEN JR

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0048-TD

Certificate Number: 544.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 66 PINES ESTATES SUBD 32/44 42/582 136/185 251/340 2001/5489 2002/636 2005/5359

Assessed to: FANFAN JEAN-FRANCOIS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0049-TD

Certificate Number: 227.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 21 BLK 10 WEST & JOHNSON ADDIT OR 51 PG 394

Assessed to: RONALD & MARIAN STANTON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

__________________

PROCLAMATION

HONORING THE

TRENTON HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM AS 2019 CLASS 1A STATE

CHAMPIONS

WHEREAS, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners is proud to acknowledge the outstanding success and accomplishments of the 2018-2019 Trenton High School Girls Basketball team for its spectacular season; and

WHEREAS, the Trenton “Lady Tigers” basketball team has brought honor, positive attention, and recognition to all of Gilchrist County, for the team’s outstanding dedication, excellent performance, and exceptional contributions made during Trenton High School’s 2018-2019 basketball season; and

WHEREAS, the Trenton “Lady Tigers” basketball team completed its season with a record of 27 wins and 3 losses, and captured the 2019 1A State Basketball Championship in Lakeland, Florida; and

WHEREAS, all of the coaches and players comprising the 2018-2019 team are worthy of special recognition for their hard work in accomplishing this goal; and

WHEREAS, this team reinforces the standard that through hard work, dedication, teamwork, and perseverance, desired goals and results can be achieved.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA AS FOLLOWS:

1. That the 2018-2019 Trenton High School Girls Basketball Team is hereby recognized and honored by the Board for its accomplishments as the 2019 Class 1A State Basketball Champions.

2. That the Board hereby through this proclamation extends its appreciation to the team for a job “WELL DONE”.

3. That a copy of this proclamation shall be spread upon the minutes of the Board as a permanent record of this team’s accomplishments and that a copy of this proclamation shall be hereafter immediately published in the Gilchrist County Journal newspaper in recognition and in honor of this team.

DULY PROCLAIMED THIS 18th DAY OF March, 2019, A.D.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Sharon A. Langford

District I

Todd Gray, Chair

District III

Kenrick Thomas

District V

Bill Martin

District II

Marion Poitevint

District IV

ATTEST: Todd Newton

Clerk of Court

Pub. March 28, 2019

________________

Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in the 100-Year Floodplain and Wetland

Date: March 28, 2019

Name of Responsible Entity: Gilchrist County

Address: 209 SE 1st Street

Trenton, FL 32693

Telephone Number: (352) 463-3198

To: All interested Agencies, Groups and Individuals.

This is to give notice that Gilchrist County has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Orders 11988 and 11990 in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain and/or wetland will have on the environment.

Gilchrist County intends to undertake a project to be funded by a Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The proposed project includes:

The repair or replacement of a minimum of eleven (11) low to moderate income owner occupied housing units, all of which will be located within unincorporated Gilchrist County, Florida. One or more of the housing units being addressed may be located in a floodplain and/or wetland. The floor elevation of any addressed housing unit located in a floodplain and/or wetland will be elevated above the minimum flood elevation for the property as part of the renovation or replacement of the housing unit. Up to eleven (11) benefitting households will also receive temporary relocation assistance for the period of time their home is under construction. After the eleven (11) housing units have been addressed, if funding remains available, the remaining Community Development Block Grant and match funding will be used to rehabilitate or replace additional housing units owned and occupied by low and moderate-income households.

It has been determined that no practicable alternative other than to proceed with the work is available. This activity will have no significant impact on the environment for the following reason:

A portion of the project may be carried out within a floodplain and/or wetland. Because the housing units to be addressed under the program have not been selected, it has not been determined if any additional impervious surface within a flood zone and/or wetlands will be created by the project. A “site specific environmental review” will be carried out for each housing unit selected for participation in the project.

Failure to provide these improvements would result in Gilchrist County not being able to carry out the activities in the project.

Although a portion of the project may be located in the 100 year floodplain and/or wetland, the improvements cannot be undertaken in any other location due to the scope of the project. There is, therefore no practicable alternative.

The proposed improvements conform to applicable floodplain protection standards. The proposed action will not affect natural or beneficial floodplain values, and residents of the community will benefit from the project. The proposed project involves the following Activities:

Activities:

Service Area #1 – The Unincorporated Gilchrist County Housing Rehab/Demolition/ Replacement Service

Area:

14A – Housing Rehab/Demolition/Replacement - The activity proposed in Service Area #1 involves repairing or replacing a minimum of eleven (11) low to moderate income owner occupied housing units, all of which will be located within unincorporated Gilchrist County. The total household income of the occupants of two (2) of the eleven (11) housing units will be less than 30% of area median income. The total household income of the occupants of three (3) of the eleven (11) housing units will be between 30.01% and 50.00% of area median income. The household income of the occupants of the six (6) remaining housing units will be less than 80% of area median income.

Activity: 14A Housing Rehab/Demolition/Replacement CDBG Cost: $615,500.00

Local SHIP Match: $ 50,000.00

08 – Temporary Relocation – The activity proposed in Service Area #1 involves up to eleven (11) benefitting households whose housing units are being rehabilitated or replaced will receive temporary relocation assistance for the period of time their home is under construction.

Activity: 08 Temporary Relocation CDBG Cost: $ 22,000.00

Local Match: $ 0.00

Activity: 21A Administration CDBG Cost: $112,500.00

Local Match: $ 0.00

After the eleven (11) housing units have been addressed, if funding remains available, the remaining Community Development Block Grant and match funding will be used to rehabilitate or replace additional housing units owned and occupied by low and moderate-income households.

Total CDBG Cost - $750,000.00

Total Local Match - $50,000.00

Total CDBG Cost and Local Match -

$ 800,000.00

Additional agencies involved in this project include the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Gilchrist County.

Written comments must be received by Bobby Crosby, County Administrator, at Gilchrist County Administrator’s Office, 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693 on or before April 5, 2019. A more detailed description of the project and the Federal Insurance Administration (FIA) flood maps are available for citizen review by contacting the local government.

Todd Gray, Chairman

Environmental Certifying Official

209 SE 1st Street

Trenton, FL 32693

Phone: (352) 463-3198

Pub. March 28, 2019.

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Site Plan Approval at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on April 22, 2019 at 3:45 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2019-03

A request by Duke Energy Florida, LLC, applicant, and Piedmont Farms, Inc. and Carol Hill and Helen Jordan, as Trustees, owners, requesting Preliminary Site Plan Approval for a Solar Farm in an Agriculture (A-2) Land Use Category located on approximately 795 acres, more or less, at 1230 SW CR 307A; SW CR 307A/SW 17 CT; S US Hwy 129; CO RD 307; and Off SW 20th Ave; Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel Numbers: Portion of 08-10-15-0000-0001-0000; All of 08-10-15-0000-0003-0000; All of 05-10-15-0000-0001-0010; Portion of 06-10-15-0000-0002-0000; and All of 07-10-15-0000-0002-0000.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish 1 time on: March 28, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Site Plan Approval at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on April 22, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2019-04

A request by by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Inc., as owner and applicant requesting Preliminary Site Plan Approval for all existing uses and and additional improvements to its Fertilizer Distribution Plant in an Agriculture (A-2) Land Use Category located on approximately 5.262 acres at 7730 SE SR 47, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel Number 10-10-15-0000-0006-0000.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish 1 time on: March 28, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on April 22, 2019 at 4:15 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SUP 2019-02

A request by Ryan Gilchrist, representing Leroy Solar Center, LLC, applicant and as agent for owners, Mark A. Avera and Lance F. Avera, individually, and as Co-Trustees of a Separate Trust for Garland A. Avera; and James L. Langford; and Joseph C. Langford; owners, for a Special Use Permit for a Solar Farm in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 452.455 acres, more or less, at locations described as SE State Road 26, and 7179 SE State Road 26, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida. Tax Parcel Numbers: 11-10-16-0000-0001-0000; 11-10-16-0000-0001-0010; and 11-10-16-0000-0001-0020.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish 1 time on: March 28, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for a Variance at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on April 22, 2019 at 3:15 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

VAR 2019-03

A request by Ray Sheffield and Alison Dotson, seeking a Variance from the minimum lot size and width requirements for a single family dwelling in an Agriculture-2 (A-2), land use category located on approximately 1.250 acres at NW 62 PL/NW 12 CT, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 32-07-15-0000-0040-0000.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish 1 time on: March 28, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for a Variance at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on April 22, 2019 at 3:30 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

VAR 2019-04

A request by Allen Gregory Payne, seeking a Variance from the minimum lot size and width requirements for a single family dwelling in an Agriculture-2 (A-2), land use category located on approximately 3.00 acres at 590 NW 20th Ave., Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 32-08-15-0000-0008-0000.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish 1 time on: March 28, 2019

_______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on March 13, 2019:

Bass Farms, Inc., 27367 SW 30th Ave, Newberry, FL 32669 has submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit, number 2-041-220812-4, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 1.2509 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 10S, Range 16E, Sections 13, 23, and 24, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. March 28, 2019

________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on March 19, 2019:

Judith Corder, 1730 NW CR 313, Bell, FL 32619, and Randall Roberts, 1730 NW CR 313, Bell, FL 32619, have submitted an application to renew Water Use Permit, number 2-041-218249-3, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1131 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 8S, Range 14E, Sections 36, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. March 28, 2019

________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2019-CP-000013

IN RE: ESTATE OF:

GERALD EDWARD KIERNAN,

Deceased.

____________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of GERALD EDWARD KIERNAN, deceased, whose date of death was December 3, 2018, File Number 21-2019-CP-000013, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE IS March 21 ,2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

A. Leigh Cangelosi

Grunder & Petteway, P.A.

23349 Northwest CR 236, Suite 10

High Springs, Florida 32643

(386) 454-1298

Florida Bar I.D. 425494

Primary email: leigh@grunder-petteway.com

Secondary email: amykenner@grunder-petteway.com

Personal Representative:

Marc Nevue

229 Griffin Rd.

South Windsor, CT 06074 Pub. March 21 and 28, 2019.

___________________