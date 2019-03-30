March 28, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Gladys Oveda Cannon Jones

Gladys Oveda Cannon Jones, 97, was welcomed into heaven by many friends and family on March 21st.

She was born November 27, 1921 to Barry and Attie Cannon. Oveda was born in Dixie County and called it home her entire life. She was the middle child of seven; Beatrice, Bertie, Mittie, Estelle, Lamar and Juanita.

She graduated from Dixie County High School where she met the love of her life, William Clyde Jones. They were happily married for over 60 years when he passed away in 2006.

The two of them built a life together in the first district of Dixie County, with a large farming business and later a small construction business. They raised five children, Kermit, Dolores, Gary, Kay, and Connie who blessed them with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Oveda was a wonderful homemaker and cook for her family. She loved to grow everything fresh in her seasonal gardens that she always had. Her and Clyde loved to fish. They spent many days on the Suwannee River and in the gulf and passed this love down to all of their kids. She spent the last 10 years of her life traveling to and from her home in Dixie and spending time in Jacksonville with her daughter.

Having Oveda in our lives for almost 98 years was such a blessing. She left a legacy and a drive in everyone around her to be the absolute best they can be and to always be caring and loving to others. She will be greatly missed, until we meet again.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 25th at 1:00 p.m. at the Rock Sink Baptist Church in Old Town. Burial took place at the Rock Sink Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at: rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

___________________

Jerry Wayne Karr

Jerry Wayne Karr passed away March 24th at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.

Jerry was born in West Blocton, AL to the late Alton Lawrence Karr and the late Effie Ann McCulley.

He graduated from Dixie County High School in 1967. While there, he was known as “Fleet Footed Karr” when playing football for the Bears. He served in Vietnam for two years in the United States Army. He worked at Watkins/Frucon in Perry, as an iron worker and later as a foreman from 1972-2010.

Jerry is survived by his daughters, Chelsea (Dwight) Walker of Perry and Shelby (Chris) Camposano of St. Augustine; grandchildren, Rylan Walker of Perry, Avery and McKenna Camposano of St. Augustine; brother, Larry (Hazel) Karr of Bell; his ex-wife, Connie Karr of Crestview; his niece, Jennifer Karr, and his nephew, Shane Karr. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jackie Karr.

Jerry was a life long resident of Dixie County. He loved to hunt and fish, but most of all, he loved his family, especially his two daughters and three grandchildren.

Funeral services for Jerry will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28th in the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Pastor Doug Cobb officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at: rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

___________________

Joyce Ann Neilson

Joyce Ann Neilson of Trenton passed away on Sunday, March 24th at her home, she was 76 years old.

She was born to parents Clarence and Martha Lefter on August 16, 1942 in New Castle, IN and had been a resident of Trenton since moving from Brooker 47 years ago. Mrs. Neilson retired as a teacher for the Dixie County School System and Co-Owner of Neilson’s Christmas Tree Farm for 22 years. She was of the Baptist faith, enjoyed RV traveling and she loved Gator sports.

Joyce Ann is preceded in death by her parents and her son, Jimmy Neilson. She is survived by her husband Robert L. Neilson of Trenton; her son David (Leah) Neilson, also of Trenton; her sisters, Linda (Jim) Hilliard of Howey in the Hills, Jane Shaw of West Palm Beach and her granddaughters, Lexi Neilson and Skyler Neilson.

A Memorial Service for Mrs. Neilson will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel at Watson Funeral Home with Pastor Jimmy Sumner officiating.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton, (352)463-8888.

___________________

Veronica H. Ritchey

Veronica H. Ritchey, 93, of Branford, passed away Thursday, March 21st following a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Ritchey was born January 2, 1926 in St.Rose, IL and has resided in the Branford area since 1981. She was a homemaker, a member of San Juan Mission Catholic Church where she was very involved with her church and the Ladies Guild and choir.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ritchey and children Bobby, John, Darrell, Fred, Mary, Kenny, Gary and Mike. Survivors include eight daughters, Kathy (Ben) Brammer of High Springs, Pat (Doug) Ryker of Branford, Sharon (Gary) Fulford of Lake City, Bonnie (Theron) Perry of Perry, Cheryl (Joe) Clark of Owensboro, KY, Donna Tucker of Branford, Terry (Jeff) Smith of Branford, Laurie Bates of Branford; three sons, Joe (Tammy) Ritchey of Archer, Jim (Tina) Ritchey of Branford and David (Lisa) Ritchey of Wildwood.

Visitation/Rosary was held on Tuesday, March 26th from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the San Juan Mission Catholic Church. Funeral Mass was conducted Wednesday, March 27th at 10:00 a.m. with Father Marek Dzien Officiating. Interment followed at Oak Grove Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the care of Daniels Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Live Oak & Branford. Please sign the guestbook at www.danielsfuneralhome.com.

___________________

Thelma Marie Sanchez

Thelma Marie Sanchez, 92 of Trenton, died Saturday March 23rd at Palm Gardens of Gainesville.

Born in Knoxville TN, she lived in the Newberry/Trenton area her entire life. After employment with UF, she worked as a cashier for Myra Terwilliger Elementary and retired after years of service with the Alachua County School Board. She was a former member of the Suwannee River Radio Club and she was Baptist.

Thelma is survived by two sons, Gene (Coralene) and Jimmy, of Trenton; two sisters, Katherine Houser of Trenton, MaryRuth Lynch of GA; daughter in law, Tina Sanchez; four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; 10 siblings; her husband of 63 years, James Howard Sanchez; two sons, Johnny and Tommy Sanchez.

Visitation will be at Milam Funeral Home in Newberry on Thursday, March 28th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Andy Cook officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, Newberry, (352) 472-5361, www.milamfh.com.

___________________

John Fountain Smith, Jr.

John Fountain Smith, Jr. of Trenton, passed away on Friday, March 22nd at E. T. York Hospice in Gainesville. He was 84 years old.

John was born on October 6, 1934 to parents John Fountain and Millie Smith, Sr. in Tampa and had been a resident of Trenton since moving from Ft. Myers in 2009.

Mr. Smith proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired from the Charlotte County Airport and was of the Christian faith. He was a very loving and devoted husband and family man and adored his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Thelma C. Smith. He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda (Ron) Williams of Trenton; his son, Marcus Smith of Alva; his sister, Margie Henley of Chiefland; his brothers, Elbert Smith of LaBelle and Ronald (Marie) Smith of Buckingham; his grandchildren, Jason Williams, John Smith, Josh Williams, Christin Williams, Stevie Smith and nine great grandchildren.

A memorial service for Mr. Smith will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 2:00 p.m in the chapel at Watson Funeral Home with Reverend Jamie Brock officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home Trenton.For on line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

___________________

Flora “Jean” Whitley

Flora “Jean” Whitley of Bell, FL, passed away at Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was 76 years old. Jean was born to parents Flavil and Kate Blackwelder on August 13, 1942 in Augusta, GA. She had been a resident of Bell since moving from Orlando, FL in 1978. She was of the Baptist faith and was known by all as Nurse Jean, working for 25 years with Dr. Gary Rexroat.

She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Wilbur Whitley, Jr., her daughters, Tammy (Mike) Sanders and Katie (Pat) Sundberg and by her sons, Shane Whitley and Troy Whitley, all of Bell, FL; her brothers, Gerald (Sharrie) Blackwelder of Montrose, CO, Roger (Christine) Blackwelder of Lake City, FL, Bill Blackwelder of Orlando, FL and Mike (Pat) Blackwelder of Grand Junction, CO; 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service for Mrs. Whitley will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Sonshine Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bell, FL with Mr. David Halter officiating.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, 426 W. Wade St., Trenton, FL 32693. (352)463-8888.

___________________