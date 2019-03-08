March 7, 2019 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2018-CP-54

In Re: The Estate of DANIEL FRANCIS JONES,

Deceased,

____________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DANIEL FRANCIS JONES, deceased, whose date of death was July 7, 2018, Case No.: 21-2018-CP-54 is pending in the Circuit Court for GILCHRIST County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street., Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 21, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

FOLDS, WALKER & MALTBY, LLC

CLAY MARTIN

FBN: 126380 527 East University Avenue

Gainesville, Florida 32601

(352) 372-1282

(352) 375-9960 (fax)

Personal Representative:

JOYCE P. JONES

9469 SE 90th Avenue

Newberry, FL 32669

Pub. February 28 and March 7, 2019.

_________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on February 27, 2019:

Michael Wilkerson, PO Box 212 Trenton, FL 32693, has submitted an application for a new Water Use Permit number 2-041-234179-1, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1795 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 09S, Range 14E, Section 33 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. March 7, 2019

_______________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS

CR 236 WIDENING AND RESURFACING

This project consists of the widening and resurfacing of approximately 2.5 miles of CR 236 from CR 341 to US 129 in Gilchrist County, FL.

An electronic set of plans and specifications can be obtained from Bill Menadier, PE, Dewberry Engineers, Inc., via phone at (850) 571-1254 or email at wmenadier@dewberry.com. No fee will be incurred.

Written Questions will be received by wmenadier@dewberry.com through Friday, March 29th, 2019. Responses to questions will be issued on or before Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019.

Bids will be received until 2:00 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019 at Gilchrist County Administrator Office, located at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693. All Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked: “Sealed Bid: CR 236 WIDENING AND RESURFACING.”

A Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the Bid shall accompany the Bid. The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids. The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners also reserves the right to reject contractors who in The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners opinion are not qualified to perform the work. All Bids shall be firm for a period of 90 days after opening. This includes material prices. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.

All bidders shall comply with all applicable state and local laws concerning licensing, registration, and regulations of contractors doing business in Florida. The contractor shall also be FDOT prequalified. The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners shall award the contract to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder; provided however, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to award the contract to a bidder who is not the lowest responsive and responsible bidder if the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners determines in its reasonable discretion that another bid offers the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners a better value based upon the reliability, quality of service, or product of such other bidder.

Gilchrist County adheres to the Americans with Disabilities Act and will make accommodations for access to county services, programs and activities. Please contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.

Publish March 14 and 21, 2019.

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No.: 16000067CAAXMX

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION (“FANNIE MAE”), A CORPORATION ORGANIZED AND EXISTING UNDER THE LAWS OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

Plaintiff,

vs.

SUNTRUST BANK, et al.

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated September 9, 2018, and entered in 16000067CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein MTGLQ INVESTORS, L.P. is the Plaintiff and SUNTRUST BANK; MARK W. MCLEOD; JANICE E. MCLEOD; are the Defendant(s). Todd Newton as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the South Door 112 S. Main St., Trenton, FL 32693, at 11:00 AM, on April 01, 2019, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

THE SOUTH 275 FEET OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 20, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, LESS AND EXCEPT ROAD RIGHTS-OF-WAY, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 3470 SW 17TH CT, BELL, FL 32619

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated this 1st day of March, 2019.

Todd Newton

As Clerk of the Court

By: S. King

As Deputy Clerk

IMPORTANT

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

Submitted by: Robertson, Anschutz & Schneid, P.L.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Avenue, Suite 100,

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Fax: 561-997-6909

Pub. March 7 and 14, 2019.

______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 212018CA000070CA

EARL D. DOWLING,

Petitioner,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE R. BAKER and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF RUSSELL W. THOMAS,

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE R. BAKER and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF RUSSELL W. THOMAS

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title regarding the following property in Gilchrist County, Florida:

Address: 8090 NE 35 AVE

HIGH SPRINGS 32643 (the “Property”), otherwise known as that situated at: The Western 3/5 more or less of the North Half of the Southwest Half of the West Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 19 Township 7 Range 16 East. Excepting all gas, oil, mineral rights in or under the land held by R. D. Hogue as shown by Deed Book 9 Page 18 Public Records and excepting Road Right of Way granted on the extreme outside West edge running North and South 36 feet wide.

A lawsuit has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of our written defenses, if any, to it on Lindsey B. Lander, the Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 330 SW 1st Avenue, Trenton, FL 32693, within 20 days after service of this Notice, exclusive of the day of service, and to file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the Petitioner’s attorney or immediately thereafter. Failure to file and serve written defenses as required may result in a judgement or order for the relief demanded in the pleading or motion, without further notice.

Signed on February 28, 2019.

S. King

Clerk of Court / Deputy Clerk

Pub. March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019

______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2019-DR-0028

Division: DR

Ann Marie Puls,

Petitioner,

and

William Dee Bamman,

Respondent,

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)

TO: William Dee Bamman; Address is unknown.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Ann Marie Puls whose address is 129 NE 130th Place, Branford, FL 32008 on or before April 3, 2019 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: N/A.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address: (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated March 1, 2019.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. March 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019

____________

Final Notice for Public Review of a Proposal to Support Activity in the 100 Year Floodplain and Wetland

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity; 107 E. Madison St. MSC-400; Tallahassee, FL 32399; 850-717-8411

To: All Interested Agencies, Groups and Individuals

This is to give notice that the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Orders 11988 and 11990 in accordance with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 to determine the potential effect the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program’s activity in the floodplain and/or wetland will have on the environment.

DEO has considered the following alternatives and mitigation measures to be taken to minimize adverse impacts and to restore and preserve natural and beneficial values. The alternatives were: (i) to proceed with the housing rehabilitation of affected homes located within Alachua County, Baker County, Bradford County (exclude zip code 32091), Charlotte County, Citrus County, Columbia County, DeSoto County (exclude zip code 34266), Dixie County, Flagler County (exclude zip code 32136), Gilchrist County, Glades County, Hamilton County, Hardee County, Hendry County (exclude zip code 33935 and 33440), Hernando County, Highlands County (exclude zip code 33825 and 33870), Indian River County, Lafayette County, Lake County, Levy County, Manatee County, Marion County, Martin County, Nassau County, Okeechobee County, Pasco County (exclude zip code 33523), Pinellas County, Putnam County, Sarasota County, Seminole County (exclude zip code 32771), St. Johns County (exclude zip code 32145 and 32084), Sumter County, Suwanee County, and Union County, and (ii) not undertaking the action “No Action”. No additional alternatives were considered.

The proposed project involves housing rehabilitation to be funded by HUD. The Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program may include properties located within the floodplain area. At this time, the exact number and locations of the properties to participate in the program are unspecified, however, eligible applicants are homeowners whose primary residence was damaged by Hurricane Irma in the above listed counties. With approximately 5,627,731 acres within the 100-year floodplain, DEO anticipates assisting homes throughout each county. The Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program will consist of the following activities:

Repair to, reconstruction or replace of housing units damaged by Hurricane Irma, which may include code compliance and mitigation against future storm impacts, including elevation.

The completion of work to homes that have been partially repaired.

Repairs to, or replacement of manufactured, modular and mobile homes impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Temporary housing assistance based on individual homeowners needs and their participation in the Housing Repair Program.

Temporary housing assistance based on individual tenant needs and their participation in the Housing Repair Program.

This activity will have no significant impact on the environment because of the following mitigation measures that will be taken to minimize adverse impacts:

Option A: Homes to be rebuilt in their original location are to be elevated adhering to the federal and/or state requirements.

Option B: Homes damaged may be relocated to a new area within the current developed property with possible elevation per floodplain requirement.

Option C: Refer the homeowner to either the Land Acquisition for Affordable Workforce Housing or Voluntary Home Buyout Program.

A no action alternative was rejected because no action would not provide the residents with financial assistance to rebuild and recover from Hurricane Irma.

Although the project may be located in the 100 year floodplain and/or wetland, the improvements cannot be undertaken in any other location due to the scope of the project. Therefore, it has been determined there are no practicable alternatives other than to proceed with the outlined work.

The proposed improvements will conform to applicable floodplain protection standards. The proposed action will not affect natural or beneficial floodplain values, and residents of the community will benefit from the project. Failure to provide these improvements will make it difficult for residents to recover from Hurricane Irma.

There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and/or wetlands and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public education tool, and can facilitate and enhance federal efforts to reduce the risks and impacts associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains and/or wetlands, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.

Written comments must be received by DEO at the following address on or before March 18, 2019 via mail to: 107 E. Madison St. MSC-400, Tallahassee, Florida, 32399. DEO also encourages electronic submittal of comments by email to: cdbg-dr@deo.myflorida.com.

A full description of the project may be reviewed at the above address Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you need additional information or have questions, please contact Geoff Amison, Environmental Program Manager, at James.amison@deo.myflorida.com or 850-717-8422.

Pub. March 7, 2019.

_______________

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given that Julie Nobs and Amanda Borek, co-owners, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious names of “The Sister Bees” located in Gilchrist County, Florida, intends to register with the Division of Corporations, Florida department of State, pursuant to section 865.09 of the Florida Statues.

7700 NE 50th Avenue Road

High Springs, FL 32643

Raising Bees

Pub. March 7, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast, a United Way supported

organization will be facilitating the Board of Directors bi-monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will be at the Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast’s main office, 382 N. Suncoast Blvd. Crystal River, FL. 34429. Please contact Coalition Staff at 352-563-9939, ext. 263 if you have any questions.

Public participation is welcome.

Pub. March 7, 2019

______________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The City of Trenton Board of Commissioners, sitting also as the Planning and Zoning Board, will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission Meeting, February 11, 2019

2. January Financial and Expenditure Reports

E. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

F. Action Items

1. SP 2019-01 - TRC Properties Billboard

2. Selection of Bid(s) for Mobile Homes

3. Hall of Fame Nominations

4. Nature Coast Trail Agreement

Regarding the Depot

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. March 7, 2019

______________