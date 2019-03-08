March 7, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Regina Marie Burdick

Regina Marie Burdick went home to the Lord on March 2nd at Ayers Nursing Home where she resided for the last 10 years.

Mrs. Burdick was born on July 28, 1921 in Newburgh, NY and moved to Florida in 1974.

She loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was a member of the Lighthouse Word Church. Regina also loved New Symrna Beach and nature.

She raised four children; two daughters, Maureen Burdick and Marisa Sessions. She has nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her two sons, Mike and Richard Burdick.

No services will be held.

___________________

Cabard Junior Colson

Cabard Junior Colson, 89, of Fanning Springs passed away Thursday, February 28th.

Mr. Colson was born to Cabard and Willie Mae Colson on January 18, 1930 in Trenton. He was a life long resident of this area. Mr. Colson enjoyed antiquing and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his companion, William Bratcher of Fanning Springs; brother, Jerry Colson of Trenton and several nephews and nieces. Mr. Colson was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Colson and sister, Lucille Mercer.

Graveside services for Mr. Colson were held Tuesday, March 5th at Bethel Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Travis Hudson officiating. A visitation was held that morning from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home in Chiefland and Cross City.

___________________

Perry C. Hines

Perry C. Hines, 91, of Steinhatchee passed away Tuesday, February 26th.

Mr. Hines was born in Cross City on September 27, 1927 to Mal and Bulah Hines. He lived his lifetime in Dixie County and operated a dragline for Proctor and Gamble, Buckeye for 30 years. He loved to hunt and was a member of Hines Hunting Club and formerly served on its board of directors. He received the Dixie County Pioneer award in 2014. He was a member of Lydia Baptist Church.

He is survived by sons, Eddie (Bobbett) Hines of Steinhatchee and Curtis (Elaine) Hines of Cross City; daughters, Dot (Bobby) Futch of Rocky Creek and Flossie (Scout) Riels of Cross City; 12 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Bertie Hines, and sons, Thomas Corbin, Danny Jo Corbin and Carl Cecil Hines.

Funeral services were held at Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chapel in Cross City on Saturday, March 2nd 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Jimmy Corbin and Bro. Dale “Flash” Riels officiating. Interment followed at Mingo Cemetery. A visitation was held at the funeral home an hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland.

___________________

Mrs. Imogene “Genee” Sanders Hurlston

Mrs. Imogene “Genee” Sanders Hurlston passed away peacefully on February 26th at North Florida Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

Genee was born April 21, 1936 in Wilcox to Dony Matthis Crisler and James Crisler. Her mother died shortly after her birth, and Genee was adopted by her aunt and uncle, Roselle Matthis Sanders and Clayton Sanders. After growing up in St. Petersburg, she spent most of her life in Trenton and resided the last seven months at Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Genee dedicated most of her life to being a housewife and raising her children. In the last few years, she enjoyed sewing and stuffing teddy bears which she donated to various charities. She was a long time member of Bethel Baptist Church.

Genee married Richard Hurlston on June 20, 1954. They have been inseparable for the last 65 years, even sharing a room at Ayers Nursing home until her death.

In addition to her husband Richard, Genee is survived by three children; daughter, Lyn Tomlinson (Todd), daughter, Karen Willis (Gary), and son, Buddy Hurlston (Emily); eight grandchildren, Kerry Willis, Ricky Biss, Michael Biss (Sarah), Tyler Biss (Kat), Samuel Hurlston, Hannah Hurlston, Tabitha Vonesh (Ryan) and Naomi Lauderbaugh (John); thirteen great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and some very special cousins.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 2nd at 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Trenton. The family received friends at the church for one hour prior to the service.

___________________

Gary Lee Miller, Sr.

Gary Lee Miller, Sr. 71, of Ocala passed away on February 21st.

Mr. Miller was born on March 21, 1947 to the late Orval and Mary Miller in Connersville, IN, but had lived in the Ocala area since 1979 after moving there from Tampa.

He was of the Baptist faith, retired as a Supervisor from S.E.CO. Energy, and had hunted for several years in Dixie County.

Mr. Miller is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lynn Miller; his sons Gary Miller, Jr. and Michael Miller (Kelly); his sisters Ruby Harrison, Kathleen Schulser, Wanda Akers, and Nancy McCain; 15 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and other extended family members.

Graveside funeral services for Mr. Miller were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday March 2nd in the Butler Cemetery, with Pastor Carl Rainier officiating.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland.

___________________

Memorial Service for Marilyn L. Runde

Please join us for a Celebration of Life and Memorial Service on Saturday, March 9th for Marilyn L. Runde, formerly of Gilchrist County.

The Celebration of Life will be held at the North Gilchrist Fire Station located at 630 NW CR 138 and will begin at 9:30 a.m. The Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church which is located on CR 340.

___________________

Shirley Partin Slayton

Shirley Partin Slayton of Trenton passed away on Wednesday, February 27th at Tri-County Nursing Home. She was 79 years old.

Mrs. Slayton was born on September 11, 1939 to Thomas E. Partin, Sr. and his wife Kathryn in Orlando and had been a resident of Trenton since 2004. She was a homemaker and mother, a member of the Eastern Star Branford Charter #112 and a member of Old Town United Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Harvey Joe Slayton, Sr.

She is survived by her daughter, Glenda (Dan) Joyce of Trenton; her son, Harvey Joe Slayton, Jr. of Trenton; her brother, Thomas Edward (Sally) Partin, Jr. and her grandchildren, Summer, Amber, Harvey III, Mary Kathryn, Jessica and nine great grandchildren.

A memorial service hosted by Mrs. Slayton’s family will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 2:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church of Old Town with Reverend Carl Rainear officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the United Methodist Church of Old Town, FL.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home Trenton.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home Trenton.

___________________

Katie Mae Deen Starling

Katie Mae Deen Starling, 86, a longtime resident of Gainesville, died Saturday, March 2nd at Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center in Trenton, following a long illness.

Mrs. Starling was born on April 14, 1932 in Trenton. She was one of 18 children born to the late Daniel Wesley, Sr. and Kate McCarthy Deen. Mrs. Starling’s parents died when she was young and she was raised by her aunt, Maggie Serina McCarthy Deen, “Aunt Mag” or “Mama”, as she called her.

She graduated from Trenton High School where she played basketball and soon after, began nursing school.

Mrs. Starling worked for many years as a registered nurse at Alachua General Hospital, before going to work at Sunland Training Center, where she stayed for over 30 years until her retirement in 1993. She was always a nurse, taking care of everyone she knew. She fed the hungry, nursed the weak and comforted the heartbroken. She will be missed.

Mrs. Starling was a member of Fairbanks Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Wylton Starling, in 1996.

She is survived by her daughter, Tresca Starling (Gary) Clemmons, of Trenton; sons, Dean (Lee) Starling, of Graham, Keith (Sherrie) Starling and Paul Starling, both of Alachua; two sisters in law, Barbara Hines and Marea Christmas, both of Trenton; four grandchildren, Kay Baker of Gainesville, Jessie Robertson, of Trenton, Aaron Cone, of Alachua and Ed Starling, of Pensacola; five great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, March 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Fairbanks Baptist Church in Gainesville, with Rev. Bill Keith officiating. Interment followed in Fairbanks Cemetery. The family received friends on Tuesday, March 5th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Williams-Thomas Funeral Home, Gainesville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

___________________