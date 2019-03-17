Mrs. Marjorie Henley to be inducted into Trenton Hall of Fame

Share !



By John Ayers

The Trenton City Commission selected an outstanding individual to honor Monday night in choosing to honor the memory of Mrs. Marjorie Henley in the Trenton Hall of Fame. Commissioner Cloud Haley recommended the Commission select only one recipient in 2019 as he made the motion to honor a lady that is well known in Trenton and to the hundreds of former students that have graced the halls of Trenton High School. This motion also supported Resolution 2008-03, which is an action by the Commission involving the selection of members of the City of Trenton to the Hall of Fame. Commissioner Rutter gave a second in support of the motion. Commissioner Rutter explained, “When I think of the Trenton Hall of Fame, I think of someone that not only lives in the community, but has spent their life working and being a part of what Trenton is, A Community of Friends,” explained Commissioner Rutter. Mayor Deen called for a roll call vote as the Commission unanimously approved of this nomination.

---

The Commission took action to accept three bids for the sale of three mobile homes on SE Third Avenue in the City of Trenton. Bid 19-01 was for a 1991 Fleetwood single-wide mobile home, #49513573. A bid of $1,000 was received from Billy Nelson. A motion was made by Commissioner Ruede to accept the bid of $1,000 from Billy Nelson for the sale of this trailer. The Commission approved the sale of this mobile by a unanimous vote. Bid 19-02 was for a 1992 Skyline 12’x66’ mobile home with title number #63784544. A bid of $1,000 was received from Billy Nelson for the purchase of this trailer. A motion by Commissioner Rutter to approve the bid from Billy Nelson of $1,000 for this mobile home. Commissioner Hellams gave a second to the motion in support of this action. The Commission voted in support of accepting this bid for the sale of this mobile home. A bid was received from G. Hernandez of $2,500 for bid 19-03, a 1993 Fleetwood 12’x46’ mobile home with title #63784543. A motion was made by Commissioner Rutter to accept bid 19-03 for $2,500 from G Hernandez. Commissioner Haley gave a second to the motion in support of accepting this bid. The Commission accepted this bid by a unanimous vote.

Attorney David M Lang, Jr. recommended that the Commission allow the bidders a 10-day window to contact the City of Trenton to acknowledge that they had been awarded the bids. He pointed out that the Commission should then require the recipient bidders a 60-day window to have a licensed and insured mobile home mover acquire permits to relocate the trailers from the City of Trenton property. The Commission agreed to have this recommendation become a part of the three motions involving the bids for sale of these mobile homes.

---

The Trenton City Commission urges everyone in the area to come out on Saturday to enjoy the Suwannee Valley Quilt Festival in downtown Trenton.