Trenton baseball improves to 8-3

The Trenton Tiger baseball team played two games last week; on Monday the Tigers defeated the Villages and on Tuesday were shutout by Seven Rivers Christian.

The Tigers opened with Jacob Guthrie on the mound as he threw 4 innings allowing 1 earned run while striking out 3 Buffalo hitters. Sam Bryan took the mound in the 5th to slow the visitors scoring as he pitched 2 innings to earn his first win of the season. Wyatt Duthu came into the game to pitch in the final inning, striking out 1 and earning his first save of the season.

The Buffaloes’ scored 2 runs in the first inning. Trenton’s Wyatt Langford put the Tigers on the scoreboard in the 4th on a single homerun. The Tigers went on to score 2 runs in the 6th to earn the win. Guthrie hit 2 for 2, with 1 RBI and a walk. Jason DeMartino hit 1 for 3 with the game winning RBI. Langford hit 1 RBI, 1 walk and scored 1 run. Blake Hall hit 1 for 3 scoring the game winning run on DeMartino’s RBI. Zach Hardee hit 1 for 3 scoring 1 run.

On Tuesday, Trenton traveled to Lecanto and were shutout by Cliff Pillsbury who threw 90, while giving up 3 hits and striking out 8 Tiger hitters to take the 10-0 win in 5 innings. The Tigers were dominated by the University of Florida commit player.

The Tigers started Jason DeMartino on the mound as the junior took the loss as he threw 3 innings. Wyatt Duthu pitched the final 2 innings for Trenton.

The Tigers’ Zach Hardee went 2 for 3 at the plate and Duthu hit 1 for 2 for Trenton.