Trenton errors to Chiefland, defeats Dixie and Bell last week

The Trenton Tigers baseball team took wins over Dixie County and Bell, but errors allowed the Indians to take the first District 7 win over the Tigers.
On Tuesday, Mar 5th Trenton jumped out to 4-1 lead when Wyatt Langford slammed a 2 RBI homerun in the 3rd inning. The Tigers went on to score 3 runs each in the 4th and 6th innings to take the 10-1 District 7 win.
Trenton’s Trent Becker opened the game for the Tigers on the mound. The junior left hander went 5 inning earning the win. He allowed 3 hits, gave up 1 earned run, and struck out 8. Wyatt Duthu pitched the 6th and 7th inning as the senior struck out 3 and allowed no hits or runs.
The Tigers’ Wyatt Langford led the way at the plate as the junior hit 2 for 2, scored 3 runs, 3 RBI’s, a triple and a home run and 2 walks. Zach Hardee hit 2 for 3, scored 3 runs, had 4 stolen bases and a walk. Blake Hall hit 2 for 3, scored 2 runs, had 2 stolen bases and a sacrifice bunt. Jason DeMartino hit 2 for 4 with 3 RBI’s.
---
The Tigers welcomed the visiting Indians to Bryant Field Thursday night handing them a 12-8 District win as Trenton committed 8 errors in their worst defensive outing thus far in 2019.
Jason DeMartino opened the game for the Tigers on the mound allowing 7 hits, 9 runs, 1 earned run, and struck out 3.Wyatt Duthu took the mound for the Tigers in the 3rd inning. The senior gave up 4 hits in 5 innings, striking out 4 and allowing 3 unearned runs. This game was close throughout, but the Tigers left the door open with their poor defensive outing.
Trenton’s Wyatt Langford hit 1 for 1 with a double, scored 2 runs, 2 RBI’s, 1 stolen base and 3 walks. Duthu hit 2 for 4, 2 doubles, scored 1 run, 5 RBI’s and a stolen base. Zach Hardee hit 2 for 5, 1 triple, scored 2 runs, had 1 stolen base. Blake Hall hit 1 for 3, scoring 2 runs, had 2 stolen bases and 1 walk.
---
The Tigers shutout Bell Friday night at the Bulldog’s Field going 17-0 in 4 innings.
For the Tigers’ it was Jacob Guthrie on the mound as the sophomore pitched a shutout with 5 strikeouts allowing no hits and no runs. Sam Bryant pitched the last inning for Trenton.
Guthrie led the Tigers at the plate hitting 3 for 4, with a double, 3 RBI’s and scoring 3 runs. Blake Hall hit 2 for 3, with a double, 4 RBIs, 2 stolen bases and a walk. Wyatt Duthu hit 2 for 4 with a double, 3 RBI’s and scored 3 runs. Zach Hardee hit 1 for 3 with a walk, 2 stolen bases and scored 4 runs.
The Tigers will travel to Lake Butler to take on the Union County Tigers on Thursday. This game is scheduled to first pitch at 7 p.m. Trenton will travel to Chiefland Friday night to have another shot in District play at the Indians. This game is set to begin at 7 p.m. Trenton will host the Villages on Monday, March 18. This game will begin at 4 p.m. Come out and support these students as they play their way toward post season. Go Tigers!
Trenton errors to Chiefland, defeats Dixie and Bell last week
The Trenton Tigers baseball team took wins over Dixie County and Bell, but errors allowed the Indians to take the first District 7 win over the Tigers.