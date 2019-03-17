Trenton errors to Chiefland, defeats Dixie and Bell last week

Share !



The Trenton Tigers baseball team took wins over Dixie County and Bell, but errors allowed the Indians to take the first District 7 win over the Tigers.

On Tuesday, Mar 5th Trenton jumped out to 4-1 lead when Wyatt Langford slammed a 2 RBI homerun in the 3rd inning. The Tigers went on to score 3 runs each in the 4th and 6th innings to take the 10-1 District 7 win.

Trenton’s Trent Becker opened the game for the Tigers on the mound. The junior left hander went 5 inning earning the win. He allowed 3 hits, gave up 1 earned run, and struck out 8. Wyatt Duthu pitched the 6th and 7th inning as the senior struck out 3 and allowed no hits or runs.

The Tigers’ Wyatt Langford led the way at the plate as the junior hit 2 for 2, scored 3 runs, 3 RBI’s, a triple and a home run and 2 walks. Zach Hardee hit 2 for 3, scored 3 runs, had 4 stolen bases and a walk. Blake Hall hit 2 for 3, scored 2 runs, had 2 stolen bases and a sacrifice bunt. Jason DeMartino hit 2 for 4 with 3 RBI’s.

---

The Tigers welcomed the visiting Indians to Bryant Field Thursday night handing them a 12-8 District win as Trenton committed 8 errors in their worst defensive outing thus far in 2019.

Jason DeMartino opened the game for the Tigers on the mound allowing 7 hits, 9 runs, 1 earned run, and struck out 3.Wyatt Duthu took the mound for the Tigers in the 3rd inning. The senior gave up 4 hits in 5 innings, striking out 4 and allowing 3 unearned runs. This game was close throughout, but the Tigers left the door open with their poor defensive outing.

Trenton’s Wyatt Langford hit 1 for 1 with a double, scored 2 runs, 2 RBI’s, 1 stolen base and 3 walks. Duthu hit 2 for 4, 2 doubles, scored 1 run, 5 RBI’s and a stolen base. Zach Hardee hit 2 for 5, 1 triple, scored 2 runs, had 1 stolen base. Blake Hall hit 1 for 3, scoring 2 runs, had 2 stolen bases and 1 walk.

---

The Tigers shutout Bell Friday night at the Bulldog’s Field going 17-0 in 4 innings.

For the Tigers’ it was Jacob Guthrie on the mound as the sophomore pitched a shutout with 5 strikeouts allowing no hits and no runs. Sam Bryant pitched the last inning for Trenton.

Guthrie led the Tigers at the plate hitting 3 for 4, with a double, 3 RBI’s and scoring 3 runs. Blake Hall hit 2 for 3, with a double, 4 RBIs, 2 stolen bases and a walk. Wyatt Duthu hit 2 for 4 with a double, 3 RBI’s and scored 3 runs. Zach Hardee hit 1 for 3 with a walk, 2 stolen bases and scored 4 runs.

The Tigers will travel to Lake Butler to take on the Union County Tigers on Thursday. This game is scheduled to first pitch at 7 p.m. Trenton will travel to Chiefland Friday night to have another shot in District play at the Indians. This game is set to begin at 7 p.m. Trenton will host the Villages on Monday, March 18. This game will begin at 4 p.m. Come out and support these students as they play their way toward post season. Go Tigers!