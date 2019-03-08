Trenton girls are 1A State Basketball Champs

Share !



The Trenton girls basketball team are the 2019 1A State Basketball Champs after defeating the Holmes County Blue Devils 43-31 Tuesday afternoon in Lakeland. The Lady Tigers (27-3) advanced to the championship game after defeating Port St. Joe 60-40 on Monday at noon.

In the championship game, the Blue Devils jumped out to a 14-8 lead. Trenton rallied in the beginning of the second period to stiffen the defense and let the offense run. The Lady Tigers outscored Holmes County 16-2 in the second period to take a 24-16 lead into intermission. In the third period, the Blue Devils went on an 11-5 run to cut the Tigers’ lead 29-27 entering the final period. The Tigers took the momentum scoring 14 to 4 as the Blue Devils forced the Tigers to the free throw line where they won the game by the 12 point spread. Trenton’s Samarie McHenry and Taniah Bowers led Trenton with 11 points each. Standrea McHenry shot 10 points, respectively for the Tigers in the championship game and 83% hitting 5 of 6 free throws in the title game. Bri Becker was 100% from the free throw line as the sophomore was 2 for 2.

“These girls have worked real hard all year to get to the Final Four,” explained Bryant Frye, Lady Tigers Head Coach. “I’m proud of these girls and the great job they have done along with our coaches. This is a great time for the Trenton Lady Tigers basketball program,” the coach added.

Coach Frye announced Taniah Bowers, the senior Lady Tigers point guard was named the Lady Tigers Player of the Year. The Santa Fe Saints signee led the Class 1A State Champs. The last time Trenton won a girls state basketball championship was 1980. Taniah led with strong leadership on and off the court, as well as excelled in the classroom with a 3.2 GPA. Ms Bowers was a well rounded teammate. She averaged 14.5 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game, 7.2 assists per game and 6.8 steals per game. Taniah Bowers is a champion and she has established a new high level of the most decorated basketball players in the history of Trenton High School. The outstanding student athlete finished her Lady Tigers basketball career with 1170 points, 543 rebounds, 627 assists and 650 steals in her high school basketball career.

The Lady Tigers 2018-2019 team statistics are: they averaged 60.2 points per game, had 36.2 rebounds per game, had 19.2 steals a game and dished out 13.2 assists per game. The Lady Tigers scored over 1809 points in the 29 games season while allowing their opponents to score a total of 1011 points. The individuals stats are: Taniah Bowers 14.5 points per game, 5.4 rebounds a game, 7.2 assists a game and 6.8 steals per game. Standrea McHenry had 14.3 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, and 4.1 steals per game. Samarie McHenry had 8.8 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game. Bri Becker had 7.8 points per game, 3.2 rebounds per game and 2.1 steals per game. Zakyah Frazier had 4.6 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, and 3.2 steals per game. Standrea McHenry’s career stats as a Lady Tiger were: 1729 points scored and 1174 rebounds. Taniah Bowers scored 1170 points, 543 rebounds, 627 assists and 650 career steals. Thalia Jackson scored over 1000 points and recorded over 1000 rebounds in her THS basketball career. Shelby Stokes scored over 1000 points in her THS basketball career. Coach Bryant Frye’s career stats are 125-15 in five years as THS basketball coach. He was 3-22 in one year at Newberry High School. Coach Frye has a 65-2 District record with a 54-0 record over the last four years. Coach Frye is the all time leader in girls basketball history with 125 wins in five years. He surpassed former coach Donna Howard whom had 120 wins in 10 years. The Lady Tigers have four players that have signed basketball scholarships after graduating from Trenton High School. Congratulations Lady Tiger State Champs, we are proud of you!