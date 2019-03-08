Trenton shuts out Newberry, defeats Lake Weir last week

Share !



The Trenton Tiger baseball team shutout 4A Newberry Friday night and defeated 6A Lake Weir on Saturday to remain undefeated, 3-0 in regular season.

The Tigers opened with Jason DeMartino on the mound as the junior right-hander pitched 6 innings allowing 3 hits, no runs while striking out 5 Panther batters to earn the 5-0 win. Wyatt Duthu took over on the mound in the 7th inning to finish the shutout victory.

Zach Hardee led the Tigers at the plate as he hit 2 for 2 with 3 runs scored and had 3 stolen bases. Duthu hit 2 for 4 with 3 RBI’s, 1 double and a stolen base. Wyatt Langford hit 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs and also had a stolen base.

---

The Tigers participated in a weekend tournament on Saturday playing Lake Weir. Trenton scored a run in the first inning, 4 in the second inning, 1 in the third and fifth before slamming a 5 run sixth inning to ice the 12-2 victory.

Wyatt Langford opened this game on the mound for Trenton. He pitched 5 innings giving up 2 hits, 2 runs with 1 strikeout. Jacob Guthrie pitched the final inning striking out all three batters that the sophomore, right-hander faced.

Trenton hitters were hot in the batters box as Wyatt Langford hit 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs, had 2 stolen bases and scored 2 runs. Wyatt Duthu went 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and scored 1 run. Jacob Guthrie hit 1 for 3 with 1 RBI sacrifice fly, 2 stolen bases and scored a run. Blake Hall hit 1 for 3 with 2 walks, 2 stolen bases, 1 RBI and scored 2 runs. Max Wawers went 1 for 3 with a 2 RBI triple and scored 1 run. Jason DeMartino went 1 for 1 with 3 walks and scored 2 runs. Trent Becker hit 1 for 3 with 1 RBI and scored 1 run. Zach Hardee hit 1 for 4 with a stolen base and scored 1 run.

The Tigers hosted Dixie County in a District 7 match up Tuesday night. Trenton will travel to Chiefland on Friday night to take on the Indians in another District 7 shootout with the first pitch set for 7 p.m. Trenton will host Branford on Tuesday, March 12 with the first pitch set for 7 p.m. Come out and support the Trenton Tigers.