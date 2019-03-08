Trenton shuts out Newberry, defeats Lake Weir last week

The Trenton Tiger baseball team shutout 4A Newberry Friday night and defeated 6A Lake Weir on Saturday to remain undefeated, 3-0 in regular season.
The Tigers opened with Jason DeMartino on the mound as the junior right-hander pitched 6 innings allowing 3 hits, no runs while striking out 5 Panther batters to earn the 5-0 win. Wyatt Duthu took over on the mound in the 7th inning to finish the shutout victory.
Zach Hardee led the Tigers at the plate as he hit 2 for 2 with 3 runs scored and had 3 stolen bases. Duthu hit 2 for 4 with 3 RBI’s, 1 double and a stolen base. Wyatt Langford hit 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs and also had a stolen base.
---
The Tigers participated in a weekend tournament on Saturday playing Lake Weir. Trenton scored a run in the first inning, 4 in the second inning, 1 in the third and fifth before slamming a 5 run sixth inning to ice the 12-2 victory.
Wyatt Langford opened this game on the mound for Trenton. He pitched 5 innings giving up 2 hits, 2 runs with 1 strikeout. Jacob Guthrie pitched the final inning striking out all three batters that the sophomore, right-hander faced.
Trenton hitters were hot in the batters box as Wyatt Langford hit 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs, had 2 stolen bases and scored 2 runs. Wyatt Duthu went 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and scored 1 run. Jacob Guthrie hit 1 for 3 with 1 RBI sacrifice fly, 2 stolen bases and scored a run. Blake Hall hit 1 for 3 with 2 walks, 2 stolen bases, 1 RBI and scored 2 runs. Max Wawers went 1 for 3 with a 2 RBI triple and scored 1 run. Jason DeMartino went 1 for 1 with 3 walks and scored 2 runs. Trent Becker hit 1 for 3 with 1 RBI and scored 1 run. Zach Hardee hit 1 for 4 with a stolen base and scored 1 run.
The Tigers hosted Dixie County in a District 7 match up Tuesday night. Trenton will travel to Chiefland on Friday night to take on the Indians in another District 7 shootout with the first pitch set for 7 p.m. Trenton will host Branford on Tuesday, March 12 with the first pitch set for 7 p.m. Come out and support the Trenton Tigers.
Trenton shuts out Newberry, defeats Lake Weir last week
The Trenton Tiger baseball team shutout 4A Newberry Friday night and defeated 6A Lake Weir on Saturday to remain undefeated, 3-0 in regular season.