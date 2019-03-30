Trenton softball stays undefeated

Share !



By Todd Bryant

Two weeks ago the Tigers had two district games. The first game was Tuesday, March 12th and the Tiger opponents were the Bronson Eagles. The Tigers started Keeli Zingaro on the mound. Zingaro did a great job allowing just two unearned runs on two hits and 1 walk with 1 strikeout. The Tiger bats were just too hot for Bronson. Trenton pounded out 13 hits. Hallie Bryant was 4-4 with 3 stolen bases and 4 runs scored, Taniah Bowers was 2-3 with 2 stolen bases and 2 runs scored, and Keeli Zingaro was 2-3 with a double and 2 runs scored. The Tigers ended the game in 5 innings with a score of 16-2 to improve to 9-0.

---

On Friday night, in front of a large crowd, the Bell Bulldogs came to town for the District 7 showdown between #1 ranked Trenton and #3 ranked Bell. Bell scored first in the 3rd inning when Presley Pauling singled and then was followed by a great bunt from Jordan Douglas. Both runners moved up a base on a wild pitch before Jillian Cassube grounded out to score Pauling for Bell’s only run of the night. Bell had another runner reach 3rd base in the 5th inning but was not able to capitalize.

Darian Ingram pitched all 7 innings for the Tigers, giving up only 2 hits, with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts. Kensley Durrance pitched well for the Bulldogs but it wasn’t enough to keep Trenton from scoring. Durrance threw 7 innings for Bell, giving up 4 earned runs on 6 hits, 1 walk and 7 strikeouts. The Tigers scored twice in the third and twice in the fifth inning. In the third, Hallie Bryant led off with an infield single, stole second and scored on a single from Emily Barras. Barras reached second when Bell tried to throw Bryant out at the plate. Jenny Lynn Johnson followed up with a single to left that scored Barras, making the score 2-1. In the fifth, Barras singled on a bunt and stole second. Johnson followed with an infield single and Keeli Zingaro moved both runners up with a sacrifice bunt. The Tigers attempted a squeeze play and in a rundown the umpire ruled defensive interference that gave the Tigers a 3-1 lead with one out. Johnson then scored on a wild pitch that gave the Tigers a 4-1 lead. Neither team scored after the 5th inning. The Tigers improved to 10-0, 6-0 in the district, while Bell dropped to 9-2, 3-1 in the district.

---

This past week Trenton softball only had one game due to Spring Break. The Tigers traveled to Aucilla Christian to take on the Warriors.

Trenton started sophomore Keeli Zingaro on the mound. Zingaro pitched 4 innings and gave up 4 runs on 4 hits and 8 walks while striking out 6. Junior Emily Barras pitched the 5th inning and gave up one hit with one walk and two strikeouts.

The Tiger hitters had 15 hits led by senior Grace Guthrie. Guthrie was 3 for 3 on the day with 3 doubles and 3 runs. Freshman Jenny Lynn Johnson was 2 for 3 with 2 runs and Zingaro was 2 for 4 with a double, 2 runs and 3 RBIs and freshman Shalyn Parrish was 2 for 2.

The Tigers improved to 11-0 and will travel to Mayo on March 26th and will host Chiefland on Friday, March 29th. Both the Mayo and Chiefland series will include middle school (3 pm), junior varsity (5 pm) and varsity (7 pm). Come out and support the Tigers.

_________