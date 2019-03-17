Trenton softball takes 3 wins

Share !



By Todd Bryant

Trenton traveled to Branford on Tuesday, March 5 to face the Buccaneers. Trenton started sophomore Keeli Zingaro on the mound and she did a great job in her first pitching assignment of the year. Zingaro pitched all 7 innings, giving up 5 runs on 4 hits with 5 walks and 5 strikeouts. The Trenton hitters got 18 hits with Hallie Bryant going 4 for 6 with 2 stolen bases and 3 runs, Emily Barras going 3 for 3 with 3 runs, and Lilly Wilkerson going 3 for 5 with 3 doubles and 3 runs. The Tigers won 21-5 and improved to 6-0.

---

On Friday night, March 8, Trenton traveled to 7A Columbia County. Trenton started sophomore Darian Ingram on the mound. Ingram went all 7 innings, giving up 3 hits, 3 walks and 2 runs while recording 5 strikeouts. Ingram had not given up an earned run prior to this game. For the night the Trenton hitters were held in check by the Columbia pitching. Although Trenton only had 5 hits they were able to score a run in the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th innings. In the 4th inning Grace Guthrie had a sacrifice fly to center field to score Lilly Wilkerson, making the score 1-0. In the 5th inning Jenny Lynn Johnson singled with 2 outs to score Zoe Maksimov, making the score 2-0. Columbia scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning to tie the game 2-2. But Trenton came back in the 6th when Mallory Coates singled Taniah Bowers home with 2 outs to put Trenton up 3-2. In the 7th inning Lilly Wilkerson hit a high fly ball that was ruled an “infield fly” with bases loaded that was mishandled by the second baseman and allowed Hallie Bryant to score putting Trenton up 4-2. Ingram closed out the 7th inning without any base runners and Trenton held on to win and improve their record to 7-0.

---

On Monday, March 11, Trenton traveled again, this time to Dixie County to face the Bears in District play. Trenton’s Ace, Darian Ingram, took the mound and pitched 5 innings giving up 4 runs on 4 hits and 3 walks with 7 strikeouts. The Tiger hitters had 13 hits with the big hits coming from sophomore Keeli Zingaro. Zingaro was 3 for 3 with a home run, double, and 7 RBIs. Freshman Jenny Lynn Johnson was 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs and 3 runs scored and junior Hallie Bryant was 4 for 4 with 4 runs scored and 3 stolen bases. The Tigers improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the district standings.

This week Bell will travel to Trenton on Friday for middle school, jv and varsity games starting at 3, 5 and 7 pm. Trenton ranked No. 1 and Bell ranked No 3 in 1A softball standings so this should be a great game to watch.