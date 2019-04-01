1 Trenton defeats #3 Bell in District 7 softball

Share !



By Todd Bryant

On Friday night the second meeting of the Trenton vs Bell softball teams was held at David Halter Field. Bell came into the game ranked #3 in 1A and Trenton was ranked #1. The contest was in Bell and the crowd was especially large since the Trenton vs Bell baseball game had been cancelled in Trenton.

Bell had only one loss in district play this season and a win over Trenton would tie the standings. Bell elected not to pitch their ace, senior Kensley Durrance, and instead started sophomore Taria Liles on the mound. Liles turned in a very good performance and went all 7 innings for the Bulldogs. Trenton scored first in the top of the second inning when sophomore Adrian Ingram reached first on a mishandled ball by the Bell infield. After stealing second and moving to 3rd on a sacrifice bunt Ingram scored on a Taniah Bowers squeeze bunt. Trenton started their ace, sophomore Darian Ingram, and she pitched all 7 innings for the Tigers. In the bottom of the second Bell fought back to tie the score. Freshman Michelle Heilig singled to centerfield and was moved to second with a fielder’s choice ground ball. With two outs Trenton mishandled a bunt from freshman Jordan Douglas that put runners on first and third. The next batter, junior Jillian Cassube laid down a base hit bunt that scored Heilig, making the score 1-1. There was no more scoring from either team until the 6th inning when Trenton got their offense going again.

With one out Bowers drew a walk and stole second followed by Grace Guthrie also reaching first on a walk. Pinch hitter Zoey Maksimov then reached on a walk to load the bases for lead off hitter Hallie Bryant. Bryant hit a lazy single to left field that scored two runs making the score 3-1. In the 7th inning freshman Jenny Lynn Johnson singled, stole second, and was moved to 3rd by a Keeli Zingaro base hit bunt. Zingaro stole second and then sophomore Lilly Wilkerson squeezed Johnson home with a great bunt and was safe at first. Wilkerson stole second before Bowers hit a sacrifice fly to center scoring Zingaro. Guthrie hit a line drive just out of reach of the Bell defender that allowed Wilkerson to cross home plate, making the score 6-1. In the bottom of the 7th inning Bell was able to load the bases and threaten a comeback but Ingram got a ground ball to 3rd to end the game.

For the night Bell had 9 hits and Trenton had 8. Bell’s Aubrey Brown had a double and senior Jenna Holley had two hits. Trenton’s Hallie Bryant had two hits, including a double, and Keelie Zingaro had two hits. Darian Ingram gave up 1 walk with 6 strikeouts and no earned runs. Liles gave up 5 walks with 3 strikeouts and 2 earned runs. Trenton improved to 14-0 overall, 8-0 in district play. Trenton clinched the first seed in the district tournament with the win Friday night. Bell is now 13-3 overall and 6-2 in district play.

---

The Tigers traveled to Bronson Monday night, April 8, to play the Eagles in a district game. Trenton started Darian Ingram on the mound. Ingram threw 5 complete innings, giving up just 2 hits, no walks, no runs and struck out 14 Eagle hitters. The Tiger bats warmed up again and gathered 18 hits. Hallie Bryant had 3 hits, Emily Barras had 2 hits, Jenny Lynn Johnson had 2 hits including a triple, Keeli Zingaro had 2 hits including a double, Adrian Ingram had 2 hits including a double, Lillian Wilkerson had 2 hits with 5 RBIs, and Shalyn Parrish had 2 hits. Every Tiger hitter had at least one hit. The Tigers closed the game out in 5 innings with the final score 13-0. The Tigers improved to 15-0 overall and 9-0 in district play.

This week the Tigers will play Union County at home on Tuesday and travel to Chiefland on Thursday. Come out and support the Trenton Tigers.