4-H and FFA Raffle Truck won by Fermon Jones

Fermon Jones of Lake Butler was very happy to drive to Big Bend Chevrolet Buick in Chiefland on Tuesday, April 2, to pick up his brand new 4x4 Silverado truck.

Jones lives in Lake Butler but does a lot of work in the Trenton area. He owns Fermon Jones Enterprises which is a mobile home moving company. Jones said he had forgotten about buying the raffle ticket when he got a call from Randy Durden of Big Bend Chevrolet Buick telling him he had won the truck. He recalled that he purchased the winning ticket at Drummond Community Bank in Trenton. Jones said he was in Trenton often to move mobile homes for Mark Wilson of Wilson Mobile Homes.

Jones said, “I’ve seen where other people won stuff like this but I never dreamed I would win this truck. I just feel so blessed.”

Jones said he grew up on a farm near Lake Butler and appreciated the Paul Harvey quote on the side of the truck, “And on the 8th day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, ‘I need a caretaker.’ So God made a farmer.”

The management of Big Bend Chevrolet Buick was pleased to donate the truck for the raffle because they are strong supporters of the youth in the Tri-County area. The raffle which started after the Suwannee River Fair last year raised $46,179.00. The money will be divided between the Suwannee River Fair, each town’s FFA, and 4-H of Gilchrist, Levy and Dixie Counties.

Loran Brookins of the Suwannee River Fair Association said, “I just want to thank Big Bend for donating this truck and everyone who purchased a ticket and supported our youth.”