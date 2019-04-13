Amy Scott Downing enjoys fundraiser held in her honor

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

Barbecue dinners were plated up and ready to go as many local folks arrived at the Trenton Community Center on Saturday, April 6. The turnout of support for Amy Scott Downing was very humbling to those involved with the event. The community purchased dinners, bid on a cake or participated in other ways to help Amy as she fights breast cancer.

Amy is a native of Gilchrist County, attending K-12th grade in Trenton. She has been teaching at Bell Elementary since 1998. She and her two children, McKinnley 12, and Sawyer 11, live in Bell.

Friends and family came from all over to support her at the fundraising event. Some of those helping out came from as far away as Georgia and even Okeechobee.

Amy would like to thank everyone who helped in any way during the event including those who stopped in to buy a dinner or bid on a cake. “I loved how everyone worked together, we live in an amazing community.” Amy said.

Amy was diagnosed in November of 2018, with breast cancer. She has recently finished her chemo treatments and a full mastectomy is scheduled for next Monday. She will be taking the rest of the school year off to recover from surgery. She expects a seven to eight week recovery time.

Even though she will be having surgery on Monday, she will be speaking about breast cancer at the Annual Suwannee River Breast Cancer Awareness Association’s open bass tournament this Saturday, April 13, at Sandy Point near Branford. The SRBCAA has been raising funds for those with breast cancer since 2011. Information about the fishing tournament can be found at suwanneeawareness.com.

When talking about having breast cancer she likes to say, “Fall down seven times get back up eight.” Because of the love and support of her family and this community, that is what Amy intends to do.