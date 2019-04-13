April 11, 2019 Legals

Share !



Nature Coast Regional Water Authority Notice of Board Meeting

The Nature Coast Regional Water Authority (“Authority”) will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Fanning Springs City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693. The Authority Board will consider the approval of meeting minutes, treasurer’s report and any action or discussion items involving the Authority’s business. The Authority will hold a workshop as soon thereafter with the NCRWA Board and the City of Fanning Springs City Council regarding Sewer Rates.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide comment at the meeting, which may be continued to a date and time certain as announced at the meeting. For more information, including a copy of the agenda, please contact Cheyenne Stemple at (352) 498-1426 or by email at cheyenne.stemple@dixie.fl.gov. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations at the meeting should contact Cheyenne Stemple at the contact information provided above. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8770 for aid in contacting Cheyenne Stemple at (352) 498-1426 at least two day prior to the date of the meeting.

Each person who decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting is advised that such person will need a record of the proceedings and, accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based.

Pub. April 11, 2019

______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2019-CA-000017

SOUTHERN FOREST GROVE, LLC

a Florida Limited Liability Company,

Plantiff,

vs,

TILLMAN B. COX, DENNIS D. COX, AUBREY J. COX, GLEN A. COX, LUIS H. SANTIAGO and ROSA SANTIAGO, if married, if alive, and if dead, their respective known and unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, or other parties claiming by, through, under or against the hereinabove individually,

Defendants.

_________________________/

TO: Luis H. Santiago

Rosa Santiago

PO Box 1140

Vega Alta, PR 00692

Tillman B. Cox, Dennis D. Cox, Aubrey J. Cox and Glen A. Cox

2000 Newport Gap Pike

Wilmington, DE 19808

Tillman B. Cox, Dennis D. Cox,

Aubrey J. Cox and Glen A. Cox

3561 NE 44th Avenue

High Springs, FL 32643-5564

NOTICE OF ACTION

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to Quiet Title as to the following described lands located in Gilchrist County, Florida:

LOT 58 APPALOOSA TRAILS SUBD CONT 9.98 AC & DESC IN MTS & BDS DESC 172/255.

Parcel No: 170816-02070000-0580

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any to it, on RONALD W. STEVENS, P.A., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Post Office Box 1444, Bronson, Florida 32621, on or before thirty (30) days from the first date of publication, and file the original with the Clerk of Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a Default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court on March 28, 2019.

By: S. King

Clerk of Court

Pub. April 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 18000069CAAXMX

JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

KAREN DELANE KEELING

A/K/A KAREN KEELING; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN DELANE KEELING A/K/A KAREN KEELING; GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To the following Defandant(s):

KAREN DELANE KEELING A/K/A KAREN KEELING

2009 SW STATE RD 26

TRENTON, FLORIDA 32693

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN DELANE KEELING A/K/A KAREN KEELING

2009 SW STATE RD 26

TRENTON, FLORIDA 32693

UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY

2009 SW STATE RD 26

TRENTON, FLORIDA 32693

who is evading service of process and the unknown defendants who may be spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming an interest by, through, under or against the defendant(s), who are not known to be dead or alive, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, AND RUN NORTH ALONG THE EAST SIDE OF SAID SECTION LINE 900 FEET TO A POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE LANDS HEREIN NAMED; FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, RUN WEST 210 FEET, NORTH 320 FEET, EAST 210 FEET AND SOUTH 320 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL OF LAND BEING 210 FEET EAST AND WEST UPON STATE HIGHWAY NUMBER 14 (NOW STATE ROAD NO. 26) AND 320 FEET NORTH AND SOUTH. LESS AND EXCEPT EXISTING RIGHT OF WAY FOR STATE ROAD NO. 26. ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 2009 SW STATE ROAD 26, TRENTON, FLORIDA 32693.

has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it, on Kahane & Associates, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 8201 Peters Road, Suite 3000, Plantation, FLORIDA 33324 on or before April 22, 2019, a date which is within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice in THE GILCHRIST COUNTY JOURNAL and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

This notice is provided pursuant to Administrative Order No. 2.065.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provisions of certain assistance. Please contact the Court Administrator at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, Phone No. (800) 267-3182 within 2 working days of your receipt of this notice or pleading; if you are hearing impaired, call 1-800-955-8771 (TDD); if you are voice impaired, call 1-800-995-8770 (V) (Via Florida Relay Service).

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court this 18th day of March 2019.

TODD NEWTON

As Clerk of the Court

By S. King

As Deputy Clerk

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

___________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0041-TD

Certificate Number: 366.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 17 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 149/416

Assessed to: RAFAELA FLORES LOPEZ DE REDRIGUEZ

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0043-TD

Certificate Number: 346.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 26 ANDERSON SEC UNREC SUBD METES & BDS DESC 53/473 85/504 2010/174 2010/175

Assessed to: LARRY P McCOY & TEDDY HAMIILTON-McCOY

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0045-TD

Certificate Number: 466.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 7 BLK 9 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES SOUTH 136/106 223/608 235/285 240/344 241/003 249/120 UTL EASTMENT 2002/3683 2007/475 2007/2080 2008/6400

Assessed to: AUDREA L SMITH

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0046-TD

Certificate Number: 244.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOTS 26 27 30 & 31 BLK 12 SUW RIVER SUBD 82/480 86/244 89/395-396 91/234 92/582 93/576 108/245 139/375 185/125 185/126 2005/2191

Assessed to: MONIQUE PIERRE LOUIS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0047-TD

Certificate Number: 518.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: TIE DOWN AREA 9A OFLOT 25 FLYING HARNESS FARMS 135/674 2004/483

Assessed to: JOHN MELLEN JR

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0048-TD

Certificate Number: 544.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 66 PINES ESTATES SUBD 32/44 42/582 136/185 251/340 2001/5489 2002/636 2005/5359

Assessed to: FANFAN JEAN-FRANCOIS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0049-TD

Certificate Number: 227.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 21 BLK 10 WEST & JOHNSON ADDIT OR 51 PG 394

Assessed to: RONALD & MARIAN STANTON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 18000040CAAXMX

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Plantiff,

v.

DEBRA FAISON A/K/A DEBRA A. FAISON A/K/A DEBRA COOK A/K/A DEBRA ANN COOK; TRAVIS DWAYNE COOK; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2,

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to the Final Judgement of Foreclosure entered on February 25, 2019, in this cause, in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, the clerk shall sell the property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida, described as:

THE SOUTH 323.75 FEET OF THE NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF NW 1/4 OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 2002 HOMES OF MERIT DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE HOME, VIN NO.’S FLHMLCF163725107A AND FLHMLCF163725107B, TITLE NO.’S 86237738 AND 86237892.

a/k/a 9309 SW 27TH CT, TRENTON, FL 32693-5504

at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at the South Door of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main, Trenton, FL 32693, on April 29, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m.

If you are a person claiming a right to funds remaining after the sale, you must file a claim with the clerk no later than 60 days after the sale. If you fail to file a claim you will not be entitled to any remaining funds.

Dated this 26th day of March, 2019.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352-337-6237) at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice-impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

Pub. April 4 and 11, 2019

___________________

STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE PERMIT

The Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) gives notice of its intent to issue a permit to Piedmont Dairy, Ms. Jan Henderson, Owner/Operator, for a renewal permit to operate and to modify an existing dairy that was a rotationally grazed dairy facility. The dairy is being converted to a confinement dairy where all lactating and some dry cows will be housed in three new freestall barns to be constructed. This dairy is located on 1,992 acres. The diary will have an annual average total mature dairy cow population of 2586 (1526 lactating/pot/cripple and 1060 dry cows) with approximately 25 bulls and 205 heifers that will also be grazed on the dairy. Wastewater is land applied to 609 acres of cropland. The facility is located at latitude 29° 38’ 49.5884” N, longitude 82° 49’ 23.3737” W, two miles north of Trenton on US 129, Gilchrist County, Florida.

The intent to issue and application file are available for public inspection during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, except legal holidays, at the Department’s Northeast District Office, 8800 Baymeadows Way West, Suite 100, Jacksonville, Florida 32256, at phone number (904) 256-1700. The Department has assigned this project number as: FLA116190 – 007 – IW4A-NR.

The Department will issue the permit with the attached conditions unless a timely petition for an administrative hearing is filed under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, Florida Statutes, within fourteen days of receipt of notice. The procedures for petitioning for a hearing are set forth below.

A person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s proposed permitting decision may petition for an administrative proceeding (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, Florida Statutes. The petition must contain the information set forth below and must be filed (received by the Clerk) in the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000.

Under Rule 62-110.106(4), Florida Administrative Code, a person may request an extension of the time for filing a petition for an administrative hearing. The request must be filed (received by the Clerk) in the Office of General Counsel before the end of the time period for filing a petition for an administrative hearing.

Petitions filed by any persons other than those entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), Florida Statutes, must be filed within fourteen days of publication of the notice or within fourteen days of receipt of the written notice, whichever occurs first. Section 120.60(3), Florida Statutes, however, also allows that any person who has asked the Department for notice of agency action may file a petition within fourteen days of receipt of such notice, regardless of the date of publication.

The petitioner shall mail a copy of the petition to the applicant at the address indicated above at the time of filing. The failure of any person to file a petition or request for an extension of time within fourteen days of receipt of notice shall constitute a waiver of that person’s right to request an administrative determination (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, Florida Statutes. Any subsequent intervention (in a proceeding initiated by another party) will be only at the discretion of the presiding officer upon the filing of a motion in compliance with Rule 28-106.205, Florida Administrative Code.

A petition that disputes the material facts on which the Department’s action is based must contain the following information, as indicated in Rule 28-106.201, Florida Administrative Code:

(a) The name and address of each agency affected and each agency’s file or identification number, if known;

(b) The name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner; the name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding; and an explanation of how the petitioner’s substantial interests will be affected by the determination;

(c) A statement of when and how the petitioner received notice of the Department’s decision;

(d) A statement of all disputed issues of material fact. If there are none, the petition must so indicate;

(e) A concise statement of the ultimate facts alleged, including the specific facts the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the Department’s proposed action;

(f) A statement of the specific rules or statutes the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the Department’s proposed action; and

(g) A statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action petitioner wishes the Department to take with respect to the Department’s proposed action.

Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means that the Department’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Persons whose substantial interests will be affected by any such final decision of the Department have the right to petition to become a party to the proceeding, in accordance with the requirements set forth above.

In addition to requesting an administrative hearing, any petitioner may elect to pursue mediation. The election may be accomplished by filing with the Department a mediation agreement with all parties to the proceeding (i.e., the applicant, the Department, and any person who has filed a timely and sufficient petition for a hearing). The agreement must contain all the information required by Rule 28-106.404, Florida Administrative Code. The agreement must be received by the Clerk in the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, within ten days after the deadline for filing a petition, as set forth above. Choosing mediation will not adversely affect the right to a hearing if mediation does not result in a settlement.

As provided in Section 120.573, Florida Statutes, the timely agreement of all parties to mediate will toll the time limitations imposed by Sections 120.569 and 120.57, Florida Statutes, for holding an administrative hearing and issuing a final order. Unless otherwise agreed by the parties, the mediation must be concluded within sixty days of the execution of the agreement. If mediation results in settlement of the administrative dispute, the Department must enter a final order incorporating the agreement of the parties. Persons seeking to protect their substantial interests that would be affected by such a modified final decision must file their petitions within fourteen days of receipt of this notice, or they shall be deemed to have waived their right to a proceeding under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, Florida Statutes. If mediation terminates without settlement of the dispute, the Department shall notify all parties in writing that the administrative hearing processes under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, Florida Statutes, remain available for disposition of the dispute, and the notice will specify the deadlines that then will apply for challenging the agency action and electing remedies under those two statutes.

Pub. April 11, 2019

______________

Early Notice for Public Review of a Proposal to Support Activity in the 100-Year Floodplain and Wetland

Date: April 11, 2019

Name of Responsible Entity: City of Trenton

Address: 114 North Main Street

Trenton, FL 32693-3440

Contact: Lyle Wilkerson, City Manager

Telephone Number: (352) 463-4000

To: All Interested Agencies, Groups and Individuals.

This is to give notice that the City of Trenton has been awarded a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG funds) #19DB-ON-03-31-02-N25 by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). The funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and will be used in Service Area #1 to renovate the City of Trenton’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 518 County Road 47, Trenton, Florida, by replacing the City’s existing influent screening system with a new static influent screening system. Also, in Service Area #1, the funding will be used to install a new well pump control system at the City of Trenton’s elevated water storage tank and the two (2) well field sites which house the three (3) existing potable water wells. Additionally, if funds are available, in Unmet Need #1, Service Area #1, the funding will be used to repair or replace the wet-weather storage pond liner at the City’s wastewater treatment plant. In Unmet Need #2, Service Area #1, if funds are available, the funding will be used to replace the existing scum pumping system at the City’s wastewater treatment plant.

This notice is required by Section 2(a)(4) of Executive Order 11988 for Floodplain Management, and by Section 2(b) of Executive Order 11990 for the Protection of Wetlands, and is implemented by HUD Regulations found at 24 CFR 55.20(b) for the HUD action that is within and/or affects a floodplain and/or wetland.

Construction may be undertaken in the 100 year floodplain and/or wetlands. The City of Trenton is interested in alternatives and public perceptions of possible adverse impacts that could result from the project as well as potential mitigation measures. Some of the activities being carried out in the Service Areas may be located within the floodplain and/or wetland area.

Activities:

Service Area #1 – Potable Water Distribution System and Sanitary Sewer Collection System Service Area:

03J – Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrades – The activity to be carried out in Service Area #1 is the replacement of the existing influent screening system with a new static influent screening system at the City of Trenton’s wastewater treatment plant located within the northeast quadrant of the City at 518 County Road 47, Trenton, FL 32693.

Activity 03J Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrades

CDBG Cost $387,000.00

Local Match $25,000.00

A portion of the Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrades in Service Area #1 may be carried out within a floodplain and/or wetland. Approximately 7.04 acres of land the City’s sanitary Sewer Treatment Plant is located on is located within a floodplain and/or wetland may be included in the construction area.

03J – Water Tank/Well/Treatment Plant – Also, the activity to be carried out in Service Area #1 is the installation of a well pump control system, utilizing telemetry, which would send communication between the existing elevated water storage tank, located on the west side of NW 1st Street between NW 3rd Avenue and NW 4th Avenue, and the three (3) existing potable water wells. Two of the potable water wells are located in the building behind City Hall located at 114 North Main Street. The third potable water well is located in the park behind the City Community Center located at 214 Southeast Third Avenue.

Activity 03J Water Tank/Well/Treatment Plant Improvements CDBG Cost $111,600.00

Local Match $ 0.00

A portion of the Water Tank/Well/Treatment Plant activity which will take place at the elevated water storage tank in Service Area #1, will be carried out within a floodplain and/or wetland. Approximately .10 acres of land located within a floodplain and/or wetland may be included in the construction area.

A total of 7.14 acres of the work to be carried out in the primary activities included in this project may be carried out within a floodplain and/or wetland.

Activity 016 Engineering CDBG Cost $99,400.00

Local Match $0.00

Activity 013 Administration CDBG Cost $52,000.00

Local Match $0.00

Total CDBG Cost - $650,000.00

Total City’s Local Match Claimed for Points - $25,000.00

Total CDBG funding and City’s Local Match Claimed for Points - $675,000.00

Unmet Need #1:

Service Area #1 – Potable Water Distribution System and Sanitary Sewer Collection System Service Area:

03J – Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrades – If funds are available, the activity to be carried out in Unmet Need #1 Service Area #1 is the repair or replacement of the wet-weather storage pond liner at the City of Trenton’s Wastewater Treatment Plant located at 518 County Road 47, Trenton, FL 32693.

Activity 03J Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrades CDBG Cost $125,000.00

Local Match $0.00

A portion of the activity in Unmet Need #1 Service Area #1 may be carried out within a floodplain and/or wetland. Approximately 7.04 acres of land located within a floodplain and/or wetland may be included in the construction area.

Unmet Need #2:

Service Area #1 – Potable Water Distribution System and Sanitary Sewer Collection Service Area:

03J – Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrades – If funds are available, the activity to be carried out in Unmet Need #2 Service Area #1 is the replacement of the existing scum pumping system at the City of Trenton’s Wastewater Treatment Plant located at 518 County Road 47, Trenton, FL 32693.

Activity 03J Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrades

CDBG Cost $175,000.00

Local Match $0.00

A portion of the activity in Unmet Need #2 Service Area #1 may be carried out within a floodplain and/or wetland. Approximately 7.04 acres of land located within a floodplain and/or wetland may be included in the construction area.

The City does not anticipate any additional impervious areas will be created by any of the proposed activities in Service Area #1 included in this project. If any additional impervious areas are created, sufficient storm drainage will be included in the design and construction for the project to compensate for the additional impervious areas created by the project.

Written comments must be received by Lyle Wilkerson, City Manager, City of Trenton, 114 North Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693-3440 on or before April 29, 2019. Comments may also be submitted by email at citymanager@trentonflorida.org.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting: Lyle Wilkerson, City of Trenton, telephone number (352) 463-4000.

Lee Deen, Mayor

Environmental Certifying Official

City of Trenton

114 North Main Street

Trenton, FL 32693-3440

Telephone number (352) 463-4000

Pub. April 11, 2019

_______________

City of Fanning Springs

City Council

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

The City Council of the City of Fanning Springs will hold a joint Workshop with the Nature Coast Regional Water Authority on April 17, 2019. Beginning at or about 5:00 p.m. Located at 17651 NW 90th Ct., Fanning Springs, FL.

Workshop to discuss proposed sewer Project from Otter and Hart Springs.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

Pursuant to Florida Statutes 286.0105 that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the City Council with respect to any matter considered at such meeting he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made. Which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

DATED this 4th day of April, 2019

By Sheila Watson, City Clerk,

City of Fanning Springs, Florida.

Pub. April 11, 2019

______________

Mary Ellen Austin

Mrs. Mary Ellen Austin, 82, of Chiefland, passed away Tuesday, March 26th.

Mrs. Austin was born on November 2, 1936 in Ft. Pierce to Arthur and Evelyn Berteaux. She moved to Chiefland from Pompano Beach in 1996. She was a Girl Scout Leader and a travel agent for the AAA Travel Agency. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Chiefland.

She is survived by her husband Robert L. Austin of Chiefland; son Mark Edward Caspary of Vancouver Washington; daughter Michele Bunker of Altamonte Springs; grandchildren Katherine and Megan and sister, Clair Sarazen of Dothan, Alabama.

Services for Mrs. Austin were held Saturday, March 30th at 11:00 a.m. at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland with Rev. Alex Christian officiating. Interment followed at Hardeetown Methodist Cemetery. A visitation was held at the funeral home an hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

___________________