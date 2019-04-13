April 11, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Lindbergh Bass

Lindbergh Bass, 83, of Bell, passed away on April 4th.

Lin, as all knew him, was born to the late Mr. Everett Bass and the late Mrs. Julia Sapp Bass, on July 4, 1935 in Bell.

As a young man, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving his country and sailing much of the world. Upon his return to Florida he began the work that he would continue for the remainder of his life, serving God as a minister and striving in all things to be an ideal Christian man. He was Pastor of the Beulah Freewill Baptist Church, in Pensacola for 27 years.

Lin later returned to live in Bell, where he farmed and nurtured the home place where he had been raised. He was free again to pursue his favorite past times of farming, fishing and raising worms. He would begin to split his time between Florida and Clayton, GA where he had fallen in love with the people, the scenery and the trout in Moccasin Creek. He loved the people of the Persimmon Church of God where he and Mrs. Martha Bass both attend. He was a loving, kind and genuine man who cared deeply for all those he knew.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Thelma Bass and his daughter, Yvonne Mandel.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Martha Baker Bass of Bell; his daughter, Donna Edwards (Billy), of Pensacola; two step daughters, Patti Hooten (Freddie), of Bushnell, Alisa Hall, of Fruitland Park; one brother, Mason Bass, of Bell; one sister, Betty Ann Horne, of Panama City; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren also survive.

A funeral service was held at the Beck Funeral Home in Clayton, Georgia at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday April 7th with Rev. Teddy King and Donna Pendrey officiating.

Funeral Services will be held in the chapel at Watson Funeral Home on Friday, April 12th at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Fred Hooten officiating. Burial will follow in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell with Military Honors on April 12th at 2:30 p.m.

For Online condolences please go to: www.watsonfhtrenton.com.Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

__________________

Henry Lewis Fordyce, II

Henry Lewis Fordyce, II passed away on April 7th at his home in Newberry from complications due to Parkinson’s disease.

Henry was born on August 11, 1945 to Harles and Geraldine Fordyce in Miami Beach. He had two siblings; his brother Marion “Teddy” Fordyce and sister Sue Lynn Fordyce, both of whom preceded him in passing.

Henry is survived by his wife, Cheryl Fordyce; son, Ted Fordyce; wife, Shara Fordyce; daughters, Renee Fordyce and Jennifer Fordyce; step daughter, Renee Conley. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Joy Fordyce and Joshua Henry Fordyce, Samantha Lindsey Kephart and Jacob Albert Kephart, Xander Keith Fordyce Hernandez, Erin Hostetler, and Zachary Brickley.

Henry had a full life with college degrees from Allen Hancock and California State College of Long Beach where he earned a Master’s in Psychology. One of Henry’s proudest accomplishments was his founding of the Fordyce Boys Ranch in Green County, PA. This facility served as a home for numerous boys who were struggling in their journey to become productive adults. Henry eventually became a Psychologist for the State of Florida Department of Corrections where he served until his retirement.

He was loved by friends and family. Henry was a Master Mason and a devout Christian.

The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers and donations per Henry’s wishes.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com. Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

__________________

Larry E. Moseman

Larry E. Moseman, 79, from Trenton, passed away on April 6th while under the care of Hospice.

He was born in Riley, Indiana to Roy and Zelda Moseman, which have both preceded him in death; he is also preceded in death by his wife, Ann Moseman. He is survived by his sister, Linda Maynard from Riley, IN; daughters Deborah Payne, from Trenton and Kelli Ellenwood, from Columbia City, IN; sons Larry Workman, from West Hollywood, CA, Michael Workman, from Columbia City, IN and David Shannahan, from Jacksonville. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

__________________

Ruth Jean Sherron Smith

Ruth Jean Sherron Smith was born January 2, 1936 in Durham, North Carolina to Thomas Wesley Sherron and Jane Martin Sherron. Ruth passed away at home at the age of 83 on April 7th.

Ruth received her AA degree from Sacred Heart College in Belmont, North Carolina, where she regularly made the dean’s list. As a young woman she was a member of the marketing administrative secretarial pool at Radiation Inc., in Cape Canaveral where she caught the eye of her soon to be husband, William Mobley Smith, Jr. They were married for 57 years. Her continual support of her husband Bill allowed him to have a very successful career moving 19 times including Canada, North Carolina and California.

Following her husband’s retirement, they returned to North Carolina where Ruth was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. As members, both she and Bill enjoyed preparing the meal for Wednesday Night Supper. She volunteered at UNC Hospital as well as Meals on Wheels.

She and Bill moved to Cross City in June of 2017 to be close to family. She enjoyed doing needlepoint, playing Bridge, shopping and was an avid animal lover. Anyone who visited them in their various homes will comment that she was the “hostess with the mostess”.

She was preceded in death by her parents and the love of her life, William Mobley Smith, Jr. Ruth is survived by her son, William (LauraMary) Mobley Smith II; brothers-in-law, John Morgan Smith, Sr. (Charlotte), Steve Rains (Donna), Mark Rains (Gail) and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13th at the Cross City Cemetery with Rev. Mike Brown officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice http://beyourhaven.org/ and Gideon’s International https://gideons.org/.

Arrangements are under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at: rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

__________________

Card of Thanks

The family of the late Nancy Joyce King of Chiefland, wife of Charles P. King, wishes to acknowledge the many expressions and outpouring of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our loss. A very heartfelt thanks to the many friends, neighbors and well-wishers who came and visited, provided food and necessities, attended the viewing, service and burial. Thank you for the emotional support for us at this difficult time.

A very special word of thanks to the nurses and support staff of Haven Hospice Services for their kindness, care and respect shown to us and to Nancy at all times. Knauff Funeral Home for their caring professional handling of arrangements. Jamie Griffin for the beautiful piano music, Amy Brodahl for your beautiful voice and songs you provided and to Rev. Alex Christian of First United Methodists Church for the wonderful officiating services.

To those who were there to help in anyway, please know you have made our loss more bearable. Due to the huge outpouring of support we are unable to thank everyone individually. Please accept this acknowledgment as an expression of our deepest gratitude.

Please continue to keep our family in your prayers.

Sincerely,

The Family of Nancy Joyce King

__________________