April 18, 2019 Obituaries

David G. Marcum

David G. Marcum, 73, passed away on Tuesday, April 9th following a long illness.

The Ashland, Kentucky native moved to the Bell area in 1983 from Pinellas Park.

He served 12 years in the U. S. Army. He was a Vietnam combat veteran where he was awarded several medals including a Purple Heart and the Combat Infantry Badge. After his military career he worked in the construction industry as a carpenter and loved working with his hands. Mr. Marcum was a life member of the 173rd Airborne Brigade; Life member of the DAV; a member of VFW post 2166 in Elizabethton, TN; American Legion Post 0152 in Tampa and an attending member of Spring Ridge First Church of God in High Springs.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Barbara Marcum of Bell; daughter, Serina Cher Marcum-Holt of Gainesville; son, Michael S. Bertram of Lexington , KY ; brother, Talmadge Hanners of Winchester, KY and three grandchildren who were the joy of his life, Chloe, Gracie and Kailee.

Memorial services will be held Saturday April 27th at 11:00 a.m. at Spring Ridge First Church of God, High Springs, with Pastor David Brown officiating .

_________________

Emma Parker

Emma Parker, age 6, of High Springs, passed away on April 7th at Shands Hospital, surrounded by her family after a 2 year battle with brain cancer.

Emma was born on February 14, 2013 in Gainesville to Bradley Parker and Amanda Hines Parker. She was a vibrant little girl who attended Bell Elementary School. She had a passion for horses, mermaids and dinosaurs. She loved to play with her friends and cousins, especially at the beach.

She loved hunting with her Daddy and had names for each of her hunting dogs. She enjoyed riding horses with her Mom and riding on the Polaris with her Popeye while checking on the watermelon crops. She brought a smile to everyone she encountered and never met a stranger. She was wise beyond her years, curious about Heaven and had many questions for God.

She has touched the hearts of many and will be missed by all.

She leaves behind her parents, Bradley Parker and Amanda Hines Parker; her maternal grandparents, David and Emily Hines of High Springs; paternal grandparents, Louis Parker of High Springs and Linda Thompson of High Springs; maternal great grandmother, Betty Hines of High Springs; paternal great grandmother, Emily Finley of High Springs; aunt , Whitney Hines; uncle, Brent Woodard; many great aunts, great uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by Muriel Hines, Alton and Betty Gregory, J.D. Parker, Yvonne and Colon Thompson.

Funeral Services were held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11th at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, with burial following in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation was Wednesday, April 10th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

__________________