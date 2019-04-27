April 25, 2019 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2019-CA-000017

SOUTHERN FOREST GROVE, LLC

a Florida Limited Liability Company,

Plantiff,

vs,

TILLMAN B. COX, DENNIS D. COX, AUBREY J. COX, GLEN A. COX, LUIS H. SANTIAGO and ROSA SANTIAGO, if married, if alive, and if dead, their respective known and unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, or other parties claiming by, through, under or against the hereinabove individually,

Defendants.

_________________________/

TO: Luis H. Santiago

Rosa Santiago

PO Box 1140

Vega Alta, PR 00692

Tillman B. Cox, Dennis D. Cox, Aubrey J. Cox and Glen A. Cox

2000 Newport Gap Pike

Wilmington, DE 19808

Tillman B. Cox, Dennis D. Cox,

Aubrey J. Cox and Glen A. Cox

3561 NE 44th Avenue

High Springs, FL 32643-5564

NOTICE OF ACTION

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to Quiet Title as to the following described lands located in Gilchrist County, Florida:

LOT 58 APPALOOSA TRAILS SUBD CONT 9.98 AC & DESC IN MTS & BDS DESC 172/255.

Parcel No: 170816-02070000-0580

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any to it, on RONALD W. STEVENS, P.A., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Post Office Box 1444, Bronson, Florida 32621, on or before thirty (30) days from the first date of publication, and file the original with the Clerk of Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a Default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court on March 28, 2019.

By: S. King

Clerk of Court

Pub. April 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 83.801-83.809) hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit: On Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner, will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by:

Kelly Brookover

Tammy Giddens

Michelle Feldman-Vantassell

Ronnie Wilson

Linda Warner

Brandy Kendall

Pub. April 18 and 25, 2019

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Resolution and the Petition to Vacate certain Lots and return the property described herein as shown by said plat into acreage pursuant to Florida Statutes section 177.101. The Resolution and Petition to Vacate Lots shall be heard and the public hearing shall be held by the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners at its Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on May 6, 2019 at 4:45 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, on the following:

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-15

A RESOLUTION BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA VACATING LOTS 1, 2, 3, and 4 OF GREENWAY PALMS SUBDIVISION, A SUBDIVISION, AS PER PLAT THEREOF ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; AND RETURNING THE DESCRIBED PROPERTY COVERED BY SUCH PLAT BACK INTO ACREAGE; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

A copy of the Petition and Resolution are on file in the Office of the Gilchrist County Clerk of Courts, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. April 18 and 25, 2019

______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 19000003CAAXMX

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

v.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, LIENORS AND TRUSTEES OF BENJAMIN J. LONIC, JR. A/K/A BENJAMIN JOSEPH LONIC, JR., DECEASED; JOYCE GLENN LONIC A/K/A JOYCE L. LONIC; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOYCE GLENN LONIC A/K/A JOYCE L. LONIC; HOLLY LYNN WALKER; STEVEN ROBERT LONIC; TIFFANY LEIGH LONIC; JOANN ANN LONIC; COURTNEY ANN LONIC; CHRISTOPHER ROBERT LONIC; GAYLE TRENT LONIC; KRISTI LYNN BLANCHARD; MICHAEL ROBERT LONIC; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2

Defendants.

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To the following Defendants:

HOLLY LYNN WALKER

(LAST KNOWN ADDRESS)

151 SW Plum Ct, Fort White, FL 32038

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, LIENORS AND TRUSTEES OF BENJAMIN J. LONIC, JR. A/K/A BENJAMIN JOSEPH LONIC, JR., DECEASED (RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:

LOTS 11, 12 AND 13 IN BLOCK 4 OF WEST AND JOHNSON’S ADDITION TO WILCOX JUNCTION A SUBDIVISION LOCATED IN THAT PART OF LOT 11 LYING SOUTH OF A.C.L. R.R IN SECTION 18-10-14 AS PER PLAT RECORDED INTHE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

a/k/a/ 8182 S.W. 80 Trl, Trenton, Florida 32693

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, upon Kelley Kroneberg, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 8201 Peters Road, Suite 4000, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324 on or before 5-31-2019, a date which is within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice in the Gilchrist County Journal and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

This notice is provided pursuant to Administrative Order No. 2.065.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act: IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS ANY ACCOMODATION IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. PERSONS WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEED ANY ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE SHOULD CALL JAN PHILLIPS, ADA COORDINATOR, ALACHUA COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 201 E. UNIVERSITY AVE., GAINESVILLE, FL 32601 AT (352) 337-6237 WITHIN TWO (2) WORKING DAYS OF YOUR RECEIPT OF THIS NOITICE; IF YOU ARE HEARING IMPAIRED CALL (800) 955-8771; IF YOU ARE VOICE IMPAIRED, CALL (800) 955-8770.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court this 15th day of April, 2019.

Clerk of the Court

By S. King

As Deputy Clerk

Pub. April 18 and 25, 2019 and May 2 and 9, 2019.

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2018-CP-000049

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JAMES RAY WILLIAMSON,

Deceased.

____________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JAMES RAY WILLIAMSON, deceased, whose date of death was July 24, 2017, File Number 21-2018-CP-000049, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is April 18, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

By: THEODORE M. BURT

Florida Bar Number 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

Frances Carol Anderson

6029 NW 12th Court

Bell, Florida 32619

Pub. April 18 and 25, 2019

___________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The City of Trenton Board of Commissioners, sitting also as the Planning and Zoning Board, will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Hall of Fame Induction

1. Mrs. Marjorie Henley

D. Unscheduled Guests

E. Discussion Items

1. Proposed Land Acquisition

F. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission Meeting, April 8, 2019

G. Action Items

1. SP 2019-02 - Barron Office Building

H. City Attorney Report

I. City Manager Report

J. Board Member Requests

K. Public Comments

L. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. April 25, 2019

______________

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast, a United Way supported

organization will be facilitating an Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will be at the Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast’s main office, 382 N. Suncoast Blvd. Crystal River, FL. 34429. Please contact Coalition Staff at 352-563-9939, ext. 263 if you have any questions.

Public participation is welcome.

Pub. April 25, 2019

______________