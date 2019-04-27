April 25, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



William Jackson

“W.J.” Hammond

William Jackson “W.J.” Hammond, 83, of Cross City passed away Saturday, April 13th.

Mr. Hammond was born on September 14, 1935 in Cross City to the late D.C. and Melissa Hammond.

He served in the United States Navy, was a commercial fisherman and he enjoyed gambling in Texas. Mr. Hammond was a member of the Church of God in Horseshoe Beach.

Mr. Hammond is survived by his companion, Lillian Derr; sons, Donald Tomczak, Michael Tomczak and Bobby Rimes; daughters, Rhonda Nicholson and Joyce Bond; brothers, Bookie Hammond and LeRoy Hammond and sister, Geraldine Cooper. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry Herring.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, April 20th at 11:00 a.m. at Butler Cemetery, with John Sherrill officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at: rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Susan “Sue” Louis Koehler

On April 15th a great and loved woman, wife, mom (to many), teacher, granny, great grandmother and best friend, Susan L, Koehler, 67, born February 19, 1952 to the late Percy and Janet Patenaude, received her wings as God called her home.

Though she will be greatly missed, especially those long talks, loving criticism (when we needed it) and most amazing heartfelt hugs that always made you know everything was going to be okay, we know she is in a better place with no pain and tiredness and she is still here living within each of our hearts she touched and lives she helped mold with her love. Among those are her loving husband, Glenn Koehler (Papa to all); stepmother, Patricia Patenaude; sons, Rick, Robert, Doug and Bill; daughters; Joyann, Cindy, June, Karen and Teri; sister Carla, 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

It will be both interesting and fulfilling when we get there to see her again and see exactly what a true Country Bumpkin looks like with wings. But until then we will feel the sunshine from her smile and be calling the phone in heaven each and every day. I hope they have multiple lines up there, they will be needing them.

A private family celebration of life will be held in lieu of a service. Thank you to everyone for all the love and prayers sent our way and to all who knew and love her, let each day be filled with love and happy memories of what she left with you, rather than saddened by what we are without.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com. Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton, (352) 463-8888.

Johnnie Lee McGee

Johnnie Lee McGee, age 77, of Trenton passed away with family at his side on Thursday, April 19th at NFR Hospital.

Johnnie was born on December 20, 1941 in Adel, GA. He was self-employed and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, auto mechanics and salvaging.

Johnnie is survived by his mother, Lessie Mae McGee; wife, Roxie McGee; children; Bernadette (Willie) Brown, Karen Manneh, Kathy (Shelton) Bowers, Carmel (Michael) Powell, Theresa McGee, James McGee, Shavonna (David) Ellison all of Trenton; Maurice (Kelly) McGee of Tallahassee, Roshawnn McGee of Newberry, Colita Hampton of Trenton; stepchildren; Alphonso Kearney of Gainesville, Almarie (Leroy) Sheppard of Chiefland, Joyce Thompson of Sanford, Johnnie Lee Kearney of Fort Myers, David Lee Kearney of Old Town; siblings; Jimmy (Ella Mae) McGee of Trenton, Lela (Lonnie) Sims of Crystal River, Prevell (Jimmy) Henderson of Gainesville, Emma Jean Jackson of Trenton, Gloria (Richard) Wilson of Trenton, Lester (Felicia) McGee of Ocala, Jerry McGee, Dennis McGee, Lessie Bea (Willie) Jackson all of Trenton; 33 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Jim McGee and his son Johnnie Lee McGee, Jr.

Arrangements are entrusted to D. Williams Mortuary Services, Gainesville. The viewing for Mr. McGee will be at D. Williams Mortuary on Friday, April 26th from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Trenton High School Auditorium on Saturday, April 27th and the viewing will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with service immediately following.

Floral arrangements can be sent to D. Williams Mortuary Services, Gainesville.

Doris Nell Philman

Doris Nell Philman, age 88 and longtime resident of Bell, went home to be with the Lord on April 16th at her home surrounded by her children.

Doris was born on May 10, 1930 in Lenoir, NC to Fritz C. and Clara E. Beane. She had two brothers, two sisters and was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Denton S. Philman, daughter Deloris A. Gilliam and son, Terry G. Philman. She is survived by daughters, Kay (Dale) Turbeville of Sparr and Donna J. Philman of Bell; sons, Vernon Philman, Buddy Philman, Bruce Philman and John Philman, all of Bell; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Mom was a homemaker and loving mother who enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved being outdoors tending to her many flowers and sitting on her back porch in her rocking chair. Mom spent daily time reading her bible and having fellowship with the Lord.

A Graveside Service for Mrs. Philman will be held on Saturday, April 20th at 2:00 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Bell with Pastor Jerry Philman officiating.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton, (352) 463-8888.

Pansy Marie

Swilley Robinson

Mrs. Pansy Marie Swilley Robinson of Bronson passed away at Tri-County Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Trenton, on Friday, April 12th at the age of 90.

Pansy was born in the Judson area of rural Gilchrist County on December 14, 1928, to Call Rowe Swilley and Callie Mable Fralick.

Pansy was married to the late Winfred Lemuel (Lem) Robinson on July 2, 1944 in Cross City. The couple made their home in Trenton in their early marriage, where they lived when their three children were born. Then they moved about, living in several other places before finally settling in Bronson in 1959.

She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served our Lord and Savior in many different capacities. She was retired from Bear Archery of Gainesville and enjoyed an active life of reading, watching Florida Gator games, square dancing, sewing, crocheting, gospel sings and travel. What she enjoyed most however, was visiting and spending time with her beloved family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a sister, Mary Clyatt, and four brothers, Franklin, Elmer, Noel and Angus Swilley.

She is survived by her son, Aaron Robinson of Bronson; two daughters, Linda Baynard of Chiefland, and Sharon West of Tallahassee; ten grandchildren, Lem (Julie) Robinson, Emily (Dallas) Locke and Jesse (Caitlin) Robinson all of Bronson, Gregory (Cheryl) Moody of South Bend, IN, Alicia (Jim) Jenkins of High Springs, Adrienne (Allen) Beasley of Tallahassee, Micah (Annie) West of Cheyenne, WY, Trava (Sean) Ridlon of Melrose, Serena (Chad) Myers of Memphis, TN, and Joseph (April) West of St. Johns; twenty-five great grandchildren, and one sister, Dessie Mae Crews of Virginia.

Funeral Services were Friday, April 19th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chiefland at 11:00 a.m. Interment followed at Barber Robinson Cemetery, Hwy 351 N., Cross City. A visitation was held on Thursday, April 18th at Rick Gooding Funeral Home in Chiefland between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign our online guest book at: rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

Sandra “Sandy” Sickler

Sandra Sickler, known to friends as “Sandy” passed away on April 8th from heart complications at the age of 72.

Sandy was a resident of Old Town and was the manager of The Lighthouse Restaurant for 25 years before retiring in 2012.

She is survived by her longtime partner, Scootch Corothers; daughter, April Smith (Frank) Musgrove; grand daughter, Amanda Beyea (Dalton) Fetherolf; great grand daughters; Sabrina and Alivia Fetherolf.

A celebration of Sandy’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4th at Bible Ministries located at 7110 US 19, Fanning Springs with Jason Wetherington officiating.

