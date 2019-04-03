April 4, 2019 Legals

Share !



MEETING NOTICE-GILCHRIST COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD WORKSHOP

The School Board of Gilchrist County Florida will hold a workshop to discuss Discipline on April 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Gilchrist County School Board Meeting Room located at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

Pub. March 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 2019.

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2019-CA-00008

JERREL R. DEWEES

and VIRGINIA J. DEWEES

husband and wife,

Plantiffs,

vs

FRANCES K. OSTEEN REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST, it’s trustees, heirs, creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against it and FRANCES K. OSTEEN, DECEASED, ALMA K. GRAVELY, DECEASED, MILDRED K. TERRY, DECEASED, DORSEY KEATELY, DECEASED, JACK KEATLEY, DECEASED, GRACE ALDERMAN, DECEASED, JOHN E. HANSEN and LESLIE D. HANSEN, his wife, their unknown spouses, heirs, creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against them,

Defendants

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Frances Osteen Revocable Living Trust

Frances K. Osteen, deceased

Alma K. Gravely, deceased

Mildred K. Terry, deceased

Dorsey Keately, deceased

Jack Keatley, deceased

Grace Alderman, deceased

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Complaint for Quiet Title By Adverse Possession With Color of Title (Florida Statue §95.16) as to the following described lands located in Gilchrist County, Florida.

Those lands as described in Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference.

Exhibit “A”

Commence at the NW Corner of the East Half of the Northeast, quarter (E 1/2 of NE 1/4) of Section 10, T10S, R14E, for a point of reference. Thence run along the West line of said E 1/2 of NE 1/4, S 00 deg. 11 min. 05 sec. W, 40.00 feet to the South R/W line of County Road No. C-334 and the point of beginning. Thence continue along said West Line, S 00 deg. 11 min. 05 sec. W, 1304.32 feet; Thence run N 89 deg. 53 min. 43 sec. E, 1326.10 feet to the East line of aforesaid section 10; Thence run along said East line, N 00 deg. 12 mins. 35 sec. E, 994.14 feet to the SE corner of Osteen Acres, a subdivision as per plat on file and of record in Platbook 3, at page 24 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida; Thence run N 89 deg 40 min 08 sec W, 721.46 feet to the SW corner of said subdivision; thence run N 00 deg. 32 min. 44 sec. E, 305.30 feet to aformentioned south R/W line of County Road No. C-334; Thence run along said R/W line, S 89 deg. 50 min. 20 sec. W, 607.00 feet to the point of beginning.

All lying and being in Gilchrist County, Florida. Description of 34.634 acre tract in the East half of the Northeast Quarter (E 1/2 of the Northeast quarter, (E 1/2 of NE 1/4 ) of Section 10, T10S,R14E, Gilchrist County, Florida.

Tax Parcel #10-10-14-0000-0002-0000

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on RONALD W. STEVENS, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Post Office Box 1444, Bronson, FL 32621, on or before thirty (30) days from the date of the first publication, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court on March 11, 2019.

Clerk of Court

By: S. King

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 374-3639 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.

Pub. March 14, 21, 28, 2019 and April 4, 2019

____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

Case Number: 21-2018-CA-000089

CHARLES E. McDONALD,

Plaintiff,

vs

ALAN SATKOWSKI, and the UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ALAN SATKOWSKI, and UNKNOWN TENANTS and/or PARTIES IN POSSESSION

Defendants.

____________________________/

AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Alan Satkowski

(last known address)

Post Office Box 7865

433 35th Avenue NE

St Petersburg, Florida 33734

You are notified that you have been designated as defendant in a legal proceeding filed against you for Suit to Foreclose on Real Property. The action involves real property in Gilchrist County, Florida, more fully described as follows:

Lot 30, Unit II Emerald Farms, a subdivision, according to the plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 68, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Parcel Identification Number 15-07-15-037-000-00-0300.

The action was instituted in the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court, Gilchrist County, Florida, and is styled Charles E. McDonald, Plaintiff and Alan Satkowski, and the Unknown Spouse of Alan Satkowski, and unknown tenants and/or parties in possession, Defendants.

You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the action on Douglas K. McKoy, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 302-B North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, on or before April 19, 2019, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Douglas K. McKoy or immediately after service; otherwise, a defalt will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

The Court has authority in this suit to enter a judgement or decree in the Plaintiff’s interest which will be binding upon you.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this court on the 8th day of March, 2019.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Court

BY: S. King

As Deputy Clerk

Pub. March 14, 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 2019.

____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 18000069CAAXMX

JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

KAREN DELANE KEELING

A/K/A KAREN KEELING; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN DELANE KEELING A/K/A KAREN KEELING; GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To the following Defandant(s):

KAREN DELANE KEELING A/K/A KAREN KEELING

2009 SW STATE RD 26

TRENTON, FLORIDA 32693

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN DELANE KEELING A/K/A KAREN KEELING

2009 SW STATE RD 26

TRENTON, FLORIDA 32693

UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY

2009 SW STATE RD 26

TRENTON, FLORIDA 32693

who is evading service of process and the unknown defendants who may be spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming an interest by, through, under or against the defendant(s), who are not known to be dead or alive, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, AND RUN NORTH ALONG THE EAST SIDE OF SAID SECTION LINE 900 FEET TO A POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE LANDS HEREIN NAMED; FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, RUN WEST 210 FEET, NORTH 320 FEET, EAST 210 FEET AND SOUTH 320 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL OF LAND BEING 210 FEET EAST AND WEST UPON STATE HIGHWAY NUMBER 14 (NOW STATE ROAD NO. 26) AND 320 FEET NORTH AND SOUTH. LESS AND EXCEPT EXISTING RIGHT OF WAY FOR STATE ROAD NO. 26. ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 2009 SW STATE ROAD 26, TRENTON, FLORIDA 32693.

has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it, on Kahane & Associates, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 8201 Peters Road, Suite 3000, Plantation, FLORIDA 33324 on or before April 22, 2019, a date which is within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice in THE GILCHRIST COUNTY JOURNAL and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

This notice is provided pursuant to Administrative Order No. 2.065.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provisions of certain assistance. Please contact the Court Administrator at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, Phone No. (800) 267-3182 within 2 working days of your receipt of this notice or pleading; if you are hearing impaired, call 1-800-955-8771 (TDD); if you are voice impaired, call 1-800-995-8770 (V) (Via Florida Relay Service).

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court this 18th day of March 2019.

TODD NEWTON

As Clerk of the Court

By S. King

As Deputy Clerk

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

___________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0041-TD

Certificate Number: 366.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 17 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 149/416

Assessed to: RAFAELA FLORES LOPEZ DE REDRIGUEZ

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0043-TD

Certificate Number: 346.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 26 ANDERSON SEC UNREC SUBD METES & BDS DESC 53/473 85/504 2010/174 2010/175

Assessed to: LARRY P McCOY & TEDDY HAMIILTON-McCOY

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0045-TD

Certificate Number: 466.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 7 BLK 9 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES SOUTH 136/106 223/608 235/285 240/344 241/003 249/120 UTL EASTMENT 2002/3683 2007/475 2007/2080 2008/6400

Assessed to: AUDREA L SMITH

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0046-TD

Certificate Number: 244.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOTS 26 27 30 & 31 BLK 12 SUW RIVER SUBD 82/480 86/244 89/395-396 91/234 92/582 93/576 108/245 139/375 185/125 185/126 2005/2191

Assessed to: MONIQUE PIERRE LOUIS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0047-TD

Certificate Number: 518.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: TIE DOWN AREA 9A OFLOT 25 FLYING HARNESS FARMS 135/674 2004/483

Assessed to: JOHN MELLEN JR

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0048-TD

Certificate Number: 544.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 66 PINES ESTATES SUBD 32/44 42/582 136/185 251/340 2001/5489 2002/636 2005/5359

Assessed to: FANFAN JEAN-FRANCOIS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:18-0049-TD

Certificate Number: 227.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 21 BLK 10 WEST & JOHNSON ADDIT OR 51 PG 394

Assessed to: RONALD & MARIAN STANTON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 23rd day of April, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. March 21, 28, 2019 and

April 4, 11, 2019

__________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The City of Trenton Board of Commissioners, sitting also as the Planning and Zoning Board, will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Scheduled Guests

1. Tri County Metals

D. Unscheduled Guests

E. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission Meeting, March 25, 2019

F. Action Items

1. Resolution 2019-03 -

Moratorium on Simulated

Gambling Establishments

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. April 4, 2019

______________

NOTICE

The Gilchrist County School Board is requesting proposals from qualified entities to provide health insurance and employee benefits brokerage services. The entity selected will serve as the Broker of Record for the Gilchrist County School District and will assist the Board in procuring group health insurance and employee benefits, including but not limited to health, dental, vision, life, and disability benefits, for District employees, retirees, their spouses and families. Proposals will be due April 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

For a copy of the specifics for this Request for Proposals (2019 – BROKER), please contact:

David Dose, Director of Finance

Gilchrist County School District

310 NW 11th Avenue

Trenton, Fl 32693

(352) 463-3200

______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 18000040CAAXMX

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Plantiff,

v.

DEBRA FAISON A/K/A DEBRA A. FAISON A/K/A DEBRA COOK A/K/A DEBRA ANN COOK; TRAVIS DWAYNE COOK; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2,

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to the Final Judgement of Foreclosure entered on February 25, 2019, in this cause, in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, the clerk shall sell the property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida, described as:

THE SOUTH 323.75 FEET OF THE NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF NW 1/4 OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 2002 HOMES OF MERIT DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE HOME, VIN NO.’S FLHMLCF163725107A AND FLHMLCF163725107B, TITLE NO.’S 86237738 AND 86237892.

a/k/a 9309 SW 27TH CT, TRENTON, FL 32693-5504

at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at the South Door of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main, Trenton, FL 32693, on April 29, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m.

If you are a person claiming a right to funds remaining after the sale, you must file a claim with the clerk no later than 60 days after the sale. If you fail to file a claim you will not be entitled to any remaining funds.

Dated this 26th day of March, 2019.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352-337-6237) at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice-impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

Pub. April 4 and 11, 2019

___________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (3:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

3:30 p.m. Stoney Smith; Request review of current County limitation on alcohol sales

3:45 p.m. Scott Koons, NCFRPC; Presentation of Organization of 50 years and Proclamation

4:00 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr., Interim County Planner; Final Plat Approval- Greenway Palms Subdivision

11. Commissioners Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS.

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON

CLERK OF COURT

Pub. April 4, 2019

______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2019-CA-000017

SOUTHERN FOREST GROVE, LLC

a Florida Limited Liability Company,

Plantiff,

vs,

TILLMAN B. COX, DENNIS D. COX, AUBREY J. COX, GLEN A. COX, LUIS H. SANTIAGO and ROSA SANTIAGO, if married, if alive, and if dead, their respective known and unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, or other parties claiming by, through, under or against the hereinabove individually,

Defendants.

_________________________/

TO: Luis H. Santiago

Rosa Santiago

PO Box 1140

Vega Alta, PR 00692

Tillman B. Cox, Dennis D. Cox, Aubrey J. Cox and Glen A. Cox

2000 Newport Gap Pike

Wilmington, DE 19808

Tillman B. Cox, Dennis D. Cox,

Aubrey J. Cox and Glen A. Cox

3561 NE 44th Avenue

High Springs, FL 32643-5564

NOTICE OF ACTION

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to Quiet Title as to the following described lands located in Gilchrist County, Florida:

LOT 58 APPALOOSA TRAILS SUBD CONT 9.98 AC & DESC IN MTS & BDS DESC 172/255.

Parcel No: 170816-02070000-0580

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any to it, on RONALD W. STEVENS, P.A., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Post Office Box 1444, Bronson, Florida 32621, on or before thirty (30) days from the first date of publication, and file the original with the Clerk of Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a Default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court on March 28, 2019.

By: S. King

Clerk of Court

Pub. April 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

_________________