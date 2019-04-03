April 4, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



William Terry “Billy” Davis, Jr.

William Terry “Billy” Davis, Jr. of Trenton, passed away at his residence on Friday, March 29th, he was 57 years old.

Billy was born to parents William Terry and Mette Elsa Davis, Sr. on September 19, 1961 in Gainesville and had been a resident of Trenton since moving from Gainesville in 1981. He worked for Bounds Air Conditioning and Heating and was a member of Union Baptist Church.

Billy is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lou Ann Miller Davis and his son, Ira “Richard” Holland, Jr., both of Trenton; his sister, Deanne Davis-Gouge of Ocala; his mother in law, Sally Jean Ashe of Trenton and his grandchildren, Zoey, Ira III and Landon Holland.

Funeral Services for Mr. Davis were held on Tuesday, April 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church with Pastor Travis Moody officiating. Interment followed at Union Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to E.T. York Haven Hospice in Gainesville.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home Trenton, (352)463-8888.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

___________________

Crystal Leann Garner

Crystal Leann Garner passed away in Old Town on March 26th at her home, she was 39.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas ”Oscar” Garner and her mother Judith Helen Garner. She is survived by her brothers, Greg Parker (Nanette) of Fort Myers, Tim Parker of High Springs, Jimbo Parker (Jennifer) of Old Town, Scott Garner (Amanda) of Cross City, and Douglas Garner of Nashville, TN; sister Laura Miller (Skip) of Lake Placid; and her fiancé John Stegall of Old Town.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 5th at Holy Cross Mission Church, located at 18278 SE 12th Ave in Cross City. Lunch will be served at the church immediately following.

She will be laid to rest, next to her beloved parents, on April 27th at 11 a.m. at Fellowship Cemetery in Wimauma, FL.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City 352-498-5400. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

___________________

Iris Holman O’Steen

Iris Holman O’Steen of High Springs passed away on Saturday, March 30th at Tri-County Nursing Home, she was 75 years old.

Iris was born on October 27, 1943 in Pinellas Park to William and Sarah Holman and was a lifelong resident of Gilchrist County. She retired as an LPN and was a member of Mt. Horab Baptist Church.

Mrs. O’Steen is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Wilbur Allen O’Steen, Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Joy (Buddy) Ellis of Williamsburg, VA; sons, Vander (Georginia) O’Steen of Ft. White, Wilbur Allen (Barbara) O’Steen, Jr. of Goshen, KY and Othel O’Steen of High Springs; sister, Rebecca Ash of Paoli, IN; brother, William (Sherry) Holman of CA; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mrs. O’Steen were held on Tuesday, April 2nd at 3:00 p.m. at Mt. Horab Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Cook officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Horab Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

For on line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

John William “Bill” Padilla

John William “Bill” Padilla, passed on to be with his Lord on March 27th, he was 89.

Bill was born in Ft. Myers to Amelia Gnomes Padilla and Walter Padilla.

He spent 18 ½ years in the United States Air Force as a jet plane mechanic and traveled to many countries.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; sister, Doris Seals and four brothers, Walter, Frank, Curtis and Robert.

Surviving him are his wife Elaine; sons, Scott, John, Rick; daughter, Jody; sisters, Rosa Lee and Margie; brother, Jack and step children Yvonne, Tom and Tim Benton.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, April 7th at 11:00 a.m. at Full Gospel Outreach Church, Chiefland.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland 352-493-0054. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

___________________

Garret Kelly Rogers

Garret Kelly Rogers, 26, of Trenton, passed away on Sunday, March 31st.

Garret was born on October 2, 1992 in Gainesville. Garret enjoyed reading, hunting, spending time on the river and other outside activities. He worked at Kincaid Products and attended Faith in the Word Pentecostal Church in Old Town.

Garret is survived by his fiancé, Jillian Elena Bogarde; parents, Julie Kincaid of Trenton and Kelly (Leigh) Rogers of Bell; maternal grandparents, Bobby and Violet Kincaid of Trenton; paternal grandparents, Floyd and Reatha Rogers of Trenton; brother, Kade Rogers of Newberry; sisters, Olivia Reed and Lillian Rogers both of Trenton; Niece, Remy and Nephew, Dax.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 6th at Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chapel in Cross City at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. Rocky Bray, Rev. Emanuel Harris and Rev. Mike Killian officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City 352-498-5400. Please sign our online guest book at: rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

___________________

William Terry Sumrall

Mr. William Terry Sumrall, 73, of Cross City, passed away Wednesday, March 27th.

Terry was born on December 27, 1945 in Waynesboro, MS to William Tom and Ollie Mae Sumrall.

He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era. He moved to Cross City in 1962 and was the former owner operator of Cross City Electric. He also worked shutdowns as an Industrial Electrician and installed electrical wiring for Suwannee American Cement Plant during construction and he was also a Geologist. Terry loved to tinker and fix everything and go hiking in the Smokey Mountains. He was a member of Melody Church in Live Oak.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Judy Sumrall; son, Shawn Sumrall; daughter, Erica Sumrall and grandson Trystan Sumrall, all of Cross City.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, March 31st at 3:00 p.m. at Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Frank Davis officiating. Interment followed at Cross City Cemetery. A visitation was held at the funeral home an hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City. Please sign the online guest book, rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

___________________