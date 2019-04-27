Area grocery chain sells, improvements planned

Share !



Last week all the Hitchcock’s Markets and the Trenton Foodway store were purchased by Carlos Alvarez. The Old Town Hitchcock’s Market was the only store not included in the chain grocery store purchase.

According to Alan Hitchcock who sold the stores to a Minnesota based grocery store chain back in 2008, the new owner is very excited about buying the Hitchcock stores. He said Mr. Alvarez is not new to the grocery store business although his last business was a medical supply company in Connecticut that he recently sold. Mr. Alvarez will be moving to Florida and has a lot of plans to update and improve all the stores. The current plans are for the Trenton store to be either the first or second store in the chain to be remodeled and updated. Alan Hitchcock said, “The goal is to give Trenton a store they will be proud of.”

Alan Hitchcock has come back to the company in an advisory position and will be helping with advertising and several other aspects of the stores’ management. Longtime employee of the Hitchcock family and right hand man to Hitchcock, Robert Harrison will be managing the stores.

Hitchcock said if customers of the Trenton store or any of the other stores have a grocery item that they would like to have stocked in their store they should see the manager and make a request.

Plans are for the Trenton store to have more items in stock in the very near future. He also went on to say that customers can look for lower prices, fresher better quality produce and improved service.

Hitchcock’s Markets owns stores in Trenton, Newberry, Keystone Heights, Jasper, Interlachen, Hawthorne, East Palatka, Alachua and Williston.