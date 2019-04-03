Bell Track team competes in Oak Hall Mini Meet

Share !



By Eddie Grieves

The Bell Bulldogs traveled to Oak Hall High School to compete in Oak Hall’s Mini Meet which included 20 schools from 1A to 2A from the surrounding Areas. Suwannee, Bolles, Eastside, North Marion, Trenton, Santa Fe, St. Johns County, Trinity Catholic, P. K. Yonge, Cornerstone, Bishop Snyder, Branford, Interlachen, Newberry, Cedar Key, St Francis, Fort White, Chiefland, Oak Hall, Bell.

The Dawgs’ Girls team proved to be worthy by finishing 9th overall and the Boys team finished 13th showing that the running dawgs are looking forward to finishing up their 2 remaining meets before heading back to Oak Hall for the District Meet Being Held on April 10th starting at 9am. The Girls 4x200 relay/ 800 Relay finished 7th but managed to break the school record with a time of 1.56.58.

Bell will finish up the 2019 season at home April 4. So please come support your running Dawgs.