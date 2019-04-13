Fanning Springs Easter Egg Hunt and Ski Show Saturday

Share !



Peter Cottontail will be hopping into Fanning Springs on Saturday, April 13, with colored eggs and prizes. The Easter egg hunt and fun festivities at this annual event will be hosted by Fanning Spring Chamber of Commerce.

Children ages 0 to age 12, are invited to come out and hunt for 1,000s of brightly colored Easter eggs. Registration for the egg hunt begins at noon and the egg hunt starts at 1 p.m. Egg hunt prizes will include bikes and Easter baskets. The location for the egg hunt and festivities is Fanning Springs State Park. There will be free admission at the State Park on Saturday for this popular event.

The Gatorland Water Ski Show Team will perform at 3 p.m. on the beautiful Suwannee River.

Between the egg hunt and the water ski show the Chamber of Commerce will be holding their Duck Races. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winners.

Food venders will be set up in the park and parking is free for those attending. Come on out and bring the entire family to enjoy a fun day on the historic Suwannee River in beautiful Fanning Springs