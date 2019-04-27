Fundraiser to be held for Cole Clemons in Bell on Saturday, May 4

Share !



A fundraiser yard sale and bar-becue will be held for Cole Clemons on May 4, 2019 at the Bell Community Center. Plates will be $7 each and include pulled pork, slaw, and beans.

The yard sale will begin at 7 a.m. at the community center which is located at 1219 N. Main Street. Proceeds from this event will help Cole with his medical bills and personal bills as he goes through chemo for Lymphoma.

Cole Clemons is a 25 year old resident of Gilchrist County and currently resides in Trenton. On February 21st Cole was seen at North Florida Regional Medical Center for a mass that had developed on the right side of his face. The following day on February 22nd he was seen by the oral surgeon and they scheduled surgery for the 1st of March. At that time the mass was thought to be an enlarged salivary gland tumor and nothing to be concerned about. Surgery went as planned and everything was still leaning towards the enlarged gland tumor.

On March 5th everything changed, Cole was told he had Burkitt’s Lymphoma, a rare non Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and that he needed to see the Oncologist ASAP. That Thursday, March 7th, was his first visit with his oncologist and he was told at that time that he would be receiving inpatient chemo for 5-7 days at a time and that this cancer treatment had to be aggressive because the cancer was aggressive. On March 12th Cole received his first PET scan and started his first round of chemo and it was a rough one. He has to go in the hospital every three weeks for 5-7 days and then is home for two weeks. He receives spinal taps every round of chemo. After review of the PET Scan he was told he was in high stage 3 low stage 4 because there are three locations where the cancerous lymph nodes are located.

During all of this time he is out of work from his job as a truck driver. He has been doing his best to battle all the things that come along with this horrible disease.

There will be a few different fundraisers within the next few months and a GoFundMe has been set up as well to help offset the medical expenses since he is unable to work at this time.

Cole would like to thank everyone for their continued support and prayers.