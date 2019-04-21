“Gilchrist Remembers” to be held April 19 at the Courthouse in Trenton

Share !



One year ago this week two young Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies were gunned down while eating lunch in Trenton. The tragedy unfolded at the Ace China Restaurant on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 3 p.m. A lone gunman shot and killed two Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Deputies before turning the gun on himself in the parking lot.

Sergeant Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey were on duty and eating lunch together when they were ambushed.

At the time Sheriff Bobby Schultz said, “There was no crime in progress, no disturbance, Noel and Taylor, both on duty and in uniform, were shot from inside the business.”

Sgt. Ramirez was 29 at the time of his death. He left behind a wife and two young children. He had worked at Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office since 2016. Deputy Lindsey was 25 at the time of his death. A Gainesville resident, Deputy Lindsey served for over three years with the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office.

As the one year anniversary of the death of Sergeant Ramirez and Deputy Lindsey approaches Sheriff Schultz said, “We hope everyone will come out on Friday evening to honor these fallen heros and the sacrifice they made for our community.” A candle light vigil for the fallen heroes at the Gilchrist County Courthouse Memorial Park on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the Gilchrist Remembers event where these two fallen heros will be remembered and honored. Those attending are asked if possible to wear blue, bring a candle and a chair if needed.