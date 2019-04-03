Hail damages melon plants and blankets Trenton in white

Share !



Hail rained down on a path from Albany, Georgia through Doerun, Georgia, into northern Florida at Monticello and southward through Layfayette County until it reached Gilchrist County. It passed through Trenton just before 4 a.m Wednesday.

The hail in Trenton was less than dime size and blanketed Main Street in white. It appeared that the City of Trenton received snow instead of hail. The city crew was called in to clear the streets as soon as the hail stopped. The hail remained in mounds beside several side streets for several days before melting.

Area watermelon growers were up early surveying their fields Wednesday. Many found that their young plants had received damage. It was reported that around 2,500 acres of watermelons in the Tri-County area were affected by the hail. Some plants were killed by the hail and will have to be replanted. Many farmers were waiting until Monday of this week to see if their watermelon plants would recover from the hail storm. Some had already ordered replacement plants and were setting them out by last weekend. It was predicted that fields sustaining damage and not replanted will produce melons around two weeks later than expected before the hail storm.

Several lifelong residents in the county who are 90 plus years old reported that they have never seen anything like the weather phenomenon that occurred on March 27. They reported seeing hail but never in the amount that blanketed parts of the Tri-County area.