Runnin’ Bulldogs complete regular season strong

The Bell High School Runnin’ Bulldogs Track and Field team finished up the regular season at home on Thursday, April 4th. The Bulldogs welcomed Branford High School and Trenton High School to the “Dawg Track” for one last tune up before heading to a highly competitive District Meet at Oak Hall School on Wednesday, April 10. The Runnin’ Bulldogs finished strong with the Lady Bulldogs Girls’ Team coming in first place overall with 70 points over Branford who came in 2nd place and Trenton who finished third. The Boys Team placed 2nd behind Branford and above Trenton. Some highlights from the meet:

The Lady Bulldogs finished first in all relay events: the 4x800 team had a time of 11 minutes,16 seconds, the 4X400 team’s time was 4:37, and the 4x100 team was timed at 54.5 seconds. Madison Carver finished first in Discus Throw with 94 feet, 10 inches. Kerrisa Grieves placed 1st in the 100 Meter Dash with a 12.6 second time. Grieves also finished 1st in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 26.31 seconds. Rayanah Mkuu finished 1st in both 1600 and 3200 Meter Runs with a time of 6 minutes, 20 seconds in the mile and 14 minutes, 59 seconds in the 2 Mile Run. Scharma Hendrix came in 1st place in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2 minutes and 45 seconds.

On the Boy’s side, the 4x800 team placed 1st with a time of 9 minutes, 04 seconds. Ian Townsend came in 1st place in all three individual events that he was in: the 800 Meter Run, the 1600 Meter Run, and the 3200 Meter Run. Townsend received times of 2 minutes, 12 seconds on the 800 Meter Run, 4 minutes and 59 seconds on the 1600, and 11 minutes, 39 seconds on the 3200 Run.