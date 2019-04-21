Runnin’ Bulldogs Perform at Districts

Share !



The Bell High School Runnin’ Bulldogs Girls and Boys Track and Field Teams competed in the 2019 FHSAA 1A District 5 Track Meet at Oak Hall School on Wednesday, April 10th.

The boy’s team came in 10th place overall. The Lady Bulldogs team managed to finish in 3rd place out of 14 district teams, with Branford barely edging them out of the District runner up by only 3 points. Oak Hall was the overall winner in both the boys and girls teams. The Bulldogs sent 35 athletes to districts with many of them participating for the very first time.

14 Bulldog athletes will be heading to Cypress Creek School in Wesley Chapel, Florida on April 27th to participate at the Regional Track Meet. The following Bulldog athletes qualified for track regionals:Ian Townsend - 800 Meter Run - 2 minutes, 06.44 seconds - 3rd place and 1600 Meter Run - 4 minutes, 47.81 seconds - 2nd in district Josh Mendoza, Tristan Townsend, Rhett Rankin, Ian Townsend - 4x800 Meter Relay - 8 Minutes, 57.64 seconds - 4th place Kerrisa Grieves - 100 Meter Dash - 12.71 seconds - 2nd in district and 200 Meter Dash - 26.55 seconds - 2nd in district Scharma Hendrix - 800 Meter Run - 2 minutes, 32.17 seconds - 4th place Susannah Gray, Melonie Piechocki, Lauren Byers, Scharma Hendrix - 4x400 Meter Relay - 4 minutes, 32.87 seconds - 3rd place Susannah Gray, Melonie Piechocki, Hailee Hayward, Scharma Hendrix - 4x800 Meter Relay - 10 minutes, 48.33 seconds - 2nd in district.

Bell Senior, Madison Carver became district champion in not just one, but two events; the Shot Put and Discus Throw. Carver reached a distance of 32-10.25 feet in the shot put and 92-06.00 feet in the discus throw finishing in 1st place for both events.

“What a terrific way to finish your senior year,” said head coach Brad Surrency. “Madison has been working toward this goal since she started track and field back in middle school and now she is wanting to continue climbing from regionals to state.” The Runnin’ Bulldogs team is looking forward to competing at Regionals and hoping that they will all be able to qualify for the State Meet at the University of North Florida on May 4th and 5th. Coach Surrency commented, “I am blessed to have the best assistant coaches (Libby Surrency and Jason Surrency) on my staff and the most supportive parents and community members that a coach could hope for. These kids work for everything they do, through hot, cold, and rainy weather at practice and during regular season meets. I speak for all of my coaches when I say that we are extremely proud of the accomplishments that all of our athletes are able to do!” For more scores and times, go to directathletics.com.