Friday, April 12th was an exciting day at Bell High School. Three Bulldog seniors signed letters of intent to play football for Adrian College in Michigan. Gage Slayten signed his letter of intent and brothers Johnathan and Nicolas Walls also signed their letters of intent to play for Adrian.

Ayden Slayton, James Slayton, Gage Slayton, Megan Slayton, Sasha Slayton and Tom Dickey.