Tiger baseball grabs District win over Dixie and shuts out Newberry

The Trenton Tiger baseball team grabbed a tough 3-2 District 7 1A win over Dixie County on Tuesday, April 9th in Cross City.

The Bears scored 1 run in the 2nd inning to take the lead. The Tigers took the lead scoring 2 runs in the top of the 6th inning. The Bears scored 1 tying the game at 2-all in the 6th inning. The Tigers scored 1 run in the 7th to earn the win.

Trenton’s Jason DeMartino pitched 4 innings giving up 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks and 1 unearned run. Jacob Guthrie earned the win as the sophomore went 1.3 innings, giving up 1 earned run on 2 hits, a walk and 4 strikeouts. Wyatt Duthu pitched a part of the 6th and finished the game allowing no hits, no runs and struck out 2 batters.

The Tiger’s Wyatt Langford led Trenton at the plate as the junior hit 2 for 3, with a 2 run home run in the top of the 6th to put the Tigers ahead after Blake Hall walks with 1 out. A deep drive to left field before Wyatt Duthu goes deep to right center for a solo shot to put the Tigers up 3-1. Duthu hit 1 for 3 with a home run, 1 RBI and scored 1 run. Trent Becker hit 2 for 2 with 1 walk. Senior Zach Hardee hit 1 for 3 and Blake Hall had 1 walk, scored 1 run and had 1 stolen base.

---

The Tigers defeated the Newberry Panthers Thursday, April 11 to improve to 14-3. Trenton scored single runs in the 4th, 5th and 7th to get the shutout win.

Trent Becker pitched 5.3 innings allowing 7 hits, 1 walk and 4 strikeouts to earn the win. Wyatt Duthu pitched 1 2/3s innings allowing a hit and striking out 3 Panther hitters.

Jacob Guthrie set the mark at the plate hitting 2 for 4 with 1 RBI in the 7th to drive in Blake Hall. Becker had 1 walk; hit 1 for 2 with 1 RBI on a sacrifice fly in the 4th inning driving in Wyatt Langford. Blake Hall hit 1 for 3 with a walk, scored 1 run and had 1 stolen base. Zach Hardee scored 1 run in the 5th on a wild pitch and a stolen base. Wyatt Langford had a walk and scored 1 run.

---

The Tigers had 3 games this week. Trenton traveled to Ft White on Tuesday; will face #3 in 2A, Christ Church Academy in Jacksonville on Thursday. Trenton will host #6 in 2A Wakulla Christian School on Friday night as this game will first pitch at 7 p.m. Come out and support the Tiger baseball team as they compete against these ranked teams. Go Tigers.

___________________