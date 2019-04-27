Tiger baseball improves to 16-3

Share !



The Trenton Tigers baseball team improved to 16-3 as they earned two road wins from Ft White and Christ Church Academy in Jacksonville.

The Tigers jumped out to an early lead scoring 4 runs in the second inning and never looked back to take a 7-1 win. The pitching of Jason DeMartino going 6 innings allowing 2 hits, a walk,1 earned run, with 5 strike outs to earn the win. Sam Bryan pitched the 7th inning allowing a hit and a walk.

Trenton’s Blake Hall hit 2 of 4, with 2 RBI’s, 3 stolen bases, a walk and scored 1 run. Zach Hardee hit 1 of 3 with 1 RBI, 2 stolen bases, 2 walks and scored 1 run. Wyatt Langford hit 1 of 3 with 2 stolen bases, 2 RBI’s and a walk. Wyatt Duthu hit 1 of 4. Jacob Guthrie hit 1 of 4 with a triple and scored 1 run. Trent Becker hit 1 of 3 and was hit by a pitch. DeMartino hit 1 of 3 and Max Wawers went 1 for 1 with a sacrifice bunt.

The Tigers traveled to Jacksonville on Thursday and defeated Christ Church Academy 13-3.

Trent Becker pitched 5 innings for the Tigers allowing 5 hits, 3 earned runs, 2 walks and struck out 3 to earn the win. Sam Bryan closed out this game pitching the final 2 innings as he struck out 3 and allowed a hit.

The Tigers in the batters box was anchored by Wyatt Langford as the UF comit hit 3 of 4, with a double, 3 RBIs, scored 4 runs, had 2 stolen bases and a walk. Blake Hall hit 2 of 3 scoring 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 4 stolen bases and 2 walks. Jacob Guthrie hit 2 of 5 scoring 1 run, 3 RBIs and a stolen base. Trent Becker hit 2 of 5 with a double, scored 2 runs, 1 RBI and a stolen base. Jason DeMartino hit 1 of 1 with a walk and was hit by a pitch. Wyatt Duthu hit 1 of 4 with 1 RBI, 2 stolen bases and a walk. Jaken Hafner hit 1 of 1 with 1 RBI and a walk. Zac Russo was hit by 2 pitches and scored a run. Zach Hardee scored 2 runs, had 2 stolen bases on 2 walks.

Trenton will host Union County on Thursday night and Williston on Friday with both games beginning at 7 p.m. Come out and support the Trenton Tigers as they near the end of their regular season.