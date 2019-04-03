Trenton Baseball shuts out Santa Fe Tuesday

Share !



The Trenton Tigers shutout the Santa Fe Raiders 4-0 on Tuesday, March 26 at Bryant Field. With the win the Tigers improve to 9-3 overall as they prepare to play two District opponents this week.

Trenton scored 2 runs in the 3rd inning and 2 in the 5th on a 2 RBI homerun by Wyatt Duthu. The Tiger’s Trent Becker pitched 6 shutout inning allowing 3 hits, 1 walk and 6 strike-outs. Duthu came in to pitch the last inning as he struck-out 1 and not allowed the Raiders to score.

The Tigers at the plate were led by Wyatt Duthu as the senior short stop hit 3 for 3 with a home run, 3 RBI’s and scored 2 runs. Jacob Guthrie hit 2 for 3 with 1 double and 1 RBI. Jason DeMartino hit 1 for 3 and 1 RBI. Zach Hardee, Blake Hall, Max Wawers each had 1 hit and Wyatt Langford scored 2 runs with a stolen base and had 2 walks.

The Tigers played Branford in a District 7 battle Tuesday.

Trenton will travel to Williston on Thursday to play the (8-4) Red Devils. This game will first pitch at 7 p.m.

Trenton will host Bell on Friday night with this game scheduled to first pitch at 7 p.m.

Trenton will play the Dixie County Bears on Tuesday, April 9th. This game will get underway at 7 p.m. in Cross City. Go Tigers!