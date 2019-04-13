Trenton baseball wins 2

Share !



The Trenton Tiger baseball team improved to 13-3 last week as they defeated Branford and Williston on the road.

On Tuesday the Tigers earned a 13-0 District 7 win over the Bucs as they scored in each of the last 4 innings. Jason DeMartino got the win for Trenton as the Jr. allowed 3 hits, a walk while striking out four batters. The Tigers’ defense was on their game as they had no errors.

The Tigers at the plate were led by Zach Hardee who hit 2 for 3 with 2 walks 4 stolen bases, 1 RBI and scored 2 runs. Max Wawers went 2 for 3 with a double, 1 RBI and scored 2 runs. Jacob Guthrie hit 2 for 3 with 1 walk, a stolen base and scored 2 runs. Wyatt Langford hit 1 for 2 with 2 RBI’s, 2 walks, and a stolen base and scored 1 run. DeMartino was 1 for 3 with 1 RBI and 1 triple. Wyatt Duthu went 1 for 4 with 1 RBI and scored a run. Blake Hall had a walk and was hit by a pitch, he scored 2 runs, had 2 RBI’s, and 3 stolen bases. Trent Becker had a walk and scored 2 runs.

Trenton played the Williston Red Devils on Thursday and defeated the hosts 7-0. The Tigers scored 4 runs in the 1st inning and 1 run in each of the 4th, 5th and 7th innings. Trent Becker earned the win as he went 5 innings allowing a hit, 2 walks while striking out 6. Wyatt Duthu pitched the 6th and 7th innings striking out 2 batters. The Tigers defense had no errors in this game.

This was a big game for the Tigers as Zach Hardee hit 2 for 3, with 1 walk, 3 stolen bases and scored 3 runs. Wyatt Langford hit 2 for 4 with 1 double, 2 RBIs and scored 1 run. Blake Hall hit 1 for 3 with 1 RBI, scored 1 run and was hit by a pitch. Jacob Guthrie hit 1 for 4 with 1 RBI scored 2 runs and had 2 stolen bases. Becker hit 2 for 3, DeMartino had 1 RBI and Duthu had 1 RBI and was hit by a pitch.

On Friday night the Tigers were handed a 1-0 forfeit as the Bell Bulldogs did not show up for the 7 p.m. game.

Trenton traveled to Cross City on Tuesday to face the Dixie County Bears. Trenton will travel to Newberry on Thursday to meet the Panthers in a game to begin at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, April 16, the Tigers will be in Ft White for a 7 p.m. game against the Indians. Come out and support the Tigers.