Trenton softball wins 2, remains undefeated

Share !



By Todd Bryant

Last week the Lady Tigers traveled to Mayo to play the Hornets on Tuesday, March 26. The Tigers were up to bat first and scored 10 runs. For the night the Tigers pounded out 15 hits – Hallie Bryant, Emily Barras, Jenny Lynn Johnson, Keelie Zingaro, Adrian Ingram, and Taniah Bowers all had 2 hits each. Zingaro started on the mound pitching for the Tigers and pitched the first inning without giving up a run. Darian Ingram pitched the next four innings, giving up just 2 hits with no walks, no runs and 9 strikeouts. The Tigers won 11-0 and improved to 12-0.

---

On Friday night the Chiefland Indians came to town to play the Tigers at their home field. Ingram started on the mound for the Tigers and went all 7 innings. She walked 2, gave up two hits, and struck out 13.

Trenton led off the bottom of the first inning with a single by Bryant. Bryant stole second and was moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Barras. Johnson scored Bryant on a single and then stole second. Zingaro flew out to right field moving Johnson to third before Adrian Ingram smoked a triple into the left field corner. Lillian Wilkerson then doubled into the left center gap scoring Ingram for a 3-0 lead. The Tigers didn’t score again until the 5th inning. Barras led off with a walk followed by a Johnson base hit bunt. With one out, Adrian Ingram singled to score Barras and Ingram advanced to second on the throw. Wilkerson then laid down a great squeeze bunt to score Johnson. Wilkerson ended up on third due to an error on the Indians and Wilkerson’s heads up running. On the next pitch the Tigers squeezed again with Bowers at the plate. The bunt was successful and Wilkerson scored. Bowers advanced to second on heads up base running when no one covered second base. The score was 7-0 after 5 innings. In the bottom of the 6th inning the Tigers scored twice more. Barras singled and stole second followed by another great bunt from Johnson. Johnson stole second to give the Tigers runners on second and third. Zingaro hit a fielder’s choice grounder to score Barras and Adrian Ingram hit a line drive that scored Johnson to end the scoring. The Tigers won 9-0 and improved to 13-0 overall and 7-0 in district play.

This week the Tigers play at Bronson on Monday and will travel to Bell on Friday. Come out and support the Tigers.

__________________