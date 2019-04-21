Trenton tops Union County, outlasts Chiefland to remain undefeated

Share !



By Todd Bryant

The Trenton Tigers were at home on Tuesday, April 9 to take on the ladies from Union County High School. Trenton started sophomore Darian Ingram on the mound. Ingram pitched a great game getting 6 strikeouts in 5 innings, with three walks and three hits.

The Tiger bats heated up pretty quick with freshman Jenny Lynn Johnson and sophomore Adrian Ingram providing a lot of fire power for Trenton. Johnson was 3 for 3 with a double, a home run, a stolen base and 6 RBIs and Adrian Ingram was also 3 for 3 with a home run and 3 RBIs. Hallie Bryant was 2 for 4 and Lillie Wilkerson had a double. The Tigers had 12 hits and outscored Union 14-0 in 5 innings. Trenton improved to 16-0 and would move on to play Chiefland on Thursday in their final district contest of the year.

The Tigers got 10 hits on Thursday night, April 11 against the Chiefland Indians but struggled to get timely hits with runners in scoring position. The Tigers shutout the Indians 4-0 for a District 7 1A victory.

Hallie Bryant was 4 for 4 with 3 stolen bases and scored twice on Jenny Lynn Johnson RBIs. Keeli Zingaro was 2 for 3 with 2 doubles and Lillian Wilkerson was 2 for 4 and drove in 2 runs.

Ingram started on the mound for the Tigers and went all 7 innings. She gave up only 2 hits on the night, while walking 5 and striking out 7. The Tigers improved to 17-0, 10-0 in district play.

The Tigers played 5A Santa Fe on Tuesday and will face 8A Oak Leaf on Thursday. Both games are on the road and both teams are ranked in the top 10 in the state in their respective divisions. Trenton will host Gainesville High School on Monday, April 22 and the Tigers will host Columbia High School on Thursday, April 25 to finish their regular season. Both of these games will first pitch at 7 p.m. Come out and support the Trenton Lady Tigers.