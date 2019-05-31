2019 Trenton High Seniors Graduate

Share !



On Friday evening, May 24, eighty Trenton High School seniors walked onto the football field to Pomp and Circumstance played by the THS Band.

2019 senior Lauren Roberts lead the pledge of allegiance to the flag of the United States.

Senior Grace Guthrie welcomed guests to the graduating ceremony. Guthrie said, “Our class has been a winner.” Referring to the two State Champion titles won by the girls in first basketball and then softball. She also spoke of her class attending an “A” school their whole four years of high school.

She thanked the class’ parents for their love, support and dedication. She said, “We vow to spend the rest of our lives making you proud of us.” Guthrie read Romans 5:1-5, then concluded that her class should all leave here with that Godly hope.

The Salutatorian Christopher Driggers-Ellis gave his address. Driggers-Ellis told his classmates, “Tonight especially is a time to reflect on ourselves. Learning is a lifelong pursuit.” His advice was for classmates to sculpt themselves into something better.

The senior band members joined the band to play See You Again.

Ryan MacLean, the class Valedictorian, gave his address. MacLean graduated a year early and hopes to attend University of Florida. MacLean warned classmates about threats on the universe like global warming telling them they will have challenges that have never been seen before. In closing he wished his classmates good luck.

Rachel Johnson played a special song and sang during the ceremony to her fellow seniors.

Principal Cheri Langford said, “I am going to miss the athleticism and leadership abilities of this class.” She went on to say the Class of 2019 would make a positive mark on the world.

Superintendent Robert Rankin told the seniors they have reached a milestone of their lives. “Take pride in how far you have come and how far you will go.”

Adam Smith gave the closing address thanking the instructors for their effort and time. He also thanked the parents of the 2019 class for their council. Smith said “The savior Jesus Christ knows the plans He has for us.” Then he read Proverbs 19:21, You can make many plans, but the Lord’s purpose will prevail.

The 2019 Senior Class motto is “You only live once, but once you live like us, once is enough.”