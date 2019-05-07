7.2 Million Approved for Trenton High School Special Facilities Project

Share !



The Trenton High School Special Facilities Project has been included in the Legislative Budget for the 2019-2020 school year. The 7.2 million will be used to start the construction of a new cafetorium.

The project will begin with the removal of some older buildings to make space available for the new facility. The old brick building on the back of the campus will also be renovated to house the Technology Department. This will be the first phase of the project with the total estimated cost being 16 million if approved in the 2020-2021 Legislative Budget.

The Special Facilities Committee has worked diligently the past few years to attain these dollars. Senator Rob Bradley, Representative Chuck Clemons, and Representative Travis Cummings have played a major role in ensuring these funds for Gilchrist County.

The Committee is planning a ground breaking ceremony in the near future.