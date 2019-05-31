Bell High Class of 2019 Graduates

Share !



Smiling parents filled the seating on the high school football field Thursday evening, May 23, to proudly watch their children graduate.

This year Bell High School graduated eighty-three seniors. During the Commencement Ceremony Vanessa Merle, the class Vice President, welcomed those attending the special event saying, “Thank you, we will never forget the school that shaped us into the people we are today.”

Principal Sherry Lindsey sent a special message to the seniors which read, “Welcome parents, family and guests to a special night for the Class of 2019. Tonight is a celebration of the accomplishments this extraordinary class has achieved. It is also the night that the members of this graduation class will enter a rich tradition that began at our school generations ago, as well as a new journey in life.”

Rebekah Floyd, the class Salutatorian, stepped onto the beautifully decorated platform to address those attending. Floyd thanked the teachers and administrators for their help through the years. She also thanked her mother and the community for their support. Floyd said to her fellow seniors, “You don’t have to be perfect, you just have to be you. Trust that God knows you and has a plan especially crafted for you. Set your goals and go get them.”

During Class Valedictorian Zachary McPhearson’s speech he told classmates, “I want to see our names in headlines, pushing the envelope. We will succeed, we are the class of 2019.”

Principal Lisa Barry addressed the 2019 Bell senior class, praising them for their hard work and tenacity. She told the class that no matter where they went in life they should hold on to the small town love that they grew up with. She went on to tell them to treat people with kindness, laugh often, don’t be afraid of failing, inspire people, and cherish their roots. In closing Principal Barry said “Someone has to win, it might as well be you.”

Superintendent Robert Rankin’s message to the seniors was, “Everyone here tonight believes in you. Go out and accomplish great things.” He went on to say, “God has a plan for each of you, live it, love it, enjoy it.”

As the Commencement Ceremony continued, Xina Leggett called each senior’s name. Principal Lisa Barry handed them their diploma and congratulated them. Superintendent Robert Rankin turned each senior’s tassel signifying their graduation from Bell High School.

Audrey Cook, the class President, gave the closing remarks. Cook said, “In the words of Elle Woods from Legally Blond, ‘We did it.’” She went on to thank her family and especially her father. In closing Cook said, “Go Bulldogs forever.”

Afterward, the senior class marched to the end of the field while the BHS Purple Powerhouse Band played the Recessional. Bell seniors formed a giant circle and when the music ended they tossed their graduation caps into the air.

“Our lives are before us, our pasts are behind us, but our memories are forever with us.” Class of 2019 motto.