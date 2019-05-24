Benefit Ropin’ for Willis a big success

Share !



The Benefit Ropin’ for Willis Jones that was held on Saturday was a big success. Cowboys and cowgirls from miles around came to enjoy the day on their horses participating in a sport they love.

A caring community turned out to rope a calf, purchase a dinner, buy custom hat, or pick up a raffle ticket to support Willis Jones. Willis is 5, and is in the hospital receiving therapy after being kicked by a horse back in March.

K.W. and Jordan Lindsey, two of the organizers, said, “Ropin’ for Willis was a huge success, we are overwhelmed by the amount of support that was shown by the community and the Florida Rodeo family. We were able to raise a significant amount of money that will help Willis through his recovery.”

Some 26 ropers participated in the tie down, 25 ropers participated in the breakaway and 106 entered the team roping.

A cooler of meat donated by the Thomas family was raffled off and won by Ben Matthews, the 50/50 ticket sales were around $450 with all the sales going to Willis. Around 300 dinners were sold by the Mitchell brothers. The cake auction took in around $2000 and various other auctions and hat sales as well as donations raised addition funds.

Cliff Dorsey of High Springs came to the arena and entertained those attending the Roping with his easy going style of country music.

Rusty and Lisa Jones, Willis’ parents are well know in the community and graduated from Gilchrist County schools. Rusty is currently the Rodeo Coach at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. They live in Monticello with Willis and their three other children, Vada, Tipton, and Adalee.