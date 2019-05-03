Chief of Public Safety presents Firefighter of the Year Award to Breton and Cumbie

Share !



On April 23rd, a large crowd turned out for The Firefighter of the Year Awards presented by Restoration Specialists. The ceremony took place at the Trenton Community Center. Chief of Public Safety Matthew Rexroat presented the award. In 2018, hundreds of residents across Florida nominated firefighters in their communities who demonstrated exceptional performance on the job. The winners for Trenton this year are Troy Breton and Ryan Cumbie. These two firefighters were nominated for their tireless efforts to both the department and their community. They took a leadership role in the community following the tragic shooting of two sheriff’s Deputies in Gilchrist and risked life and limb for total strangers. They serve as role models to all of their peers.

The event, which takes place annually, was created to honor the bravery, diligence and hard work of all local firefighters across North and Central Florida

Ryan Cumbie and Troy Breton were involved in a very serious wreck last July while responding to a call. Cumbie and Breton had to be extracted from the vehicle and were flown to UF Health Shands Hospital in serious condition. The accident happened on State Road 26 at Shady Grove Road. Thankfully both firefighters have recovered and are back on the job.