Esther’s School coming to Bell in the Fall

Dr. Esther Berry will be opening a Christian school in Bell at the former Kathy’s All Things Day Care building. Dr. Berry is currently taking applications for students to start attending Esther’s School in the fall. The school will include kindergarten though high school. All children will be welcome at the school with a special emphasis on children with special needs. They will also offer before and after school care and plan to have busing available.

Dr. Berry and her husband are both ordained ministers and have both done missionary work. They have a total of ten children, five of their own and five adopted.

Esther’s school is fully accredited though the International League of Christian Schools and AvanceED.

Besides the Bell campuses there are additional campuses in Bradenton, Haines City, Hudson, Kissimmee, New Port Richey Grand, New Port Richey Madison, Pinellas Park and Spring Hill. Dr. Berry started the first school back in 2005 in St. Pete.

The school will take a variety of scholarship programs including McKay Scholarship, Gardiner Scholarship and several more.

Dr. Berry said, “It is our goal for children to reach their highest potential.” Two of the school’s visions are to focus on training that will create the desire in children to excel and to live successful and independent lives and to incorporate Judeo-Christian values in their teaching methods.

The students will have access to many services at the school including life skills, independent living, counseling, tutoring, speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy and ABA therapy.

Anyone interested in learning more about the school can call 855-544-4700 or go to www.estherschool.net.

Dr. Berry said she and her husband Chris are planning to move to this area in the near future. She said, “We are excited about being here in Bell, we have fallen in love with the people and the community.”